Press Release: SIKA ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN SALES AND PROFIT

-- Sales growth of 14.1% in local currency (15.0% in CHF) to CHF 5,322.7
million
-- Growth in all regions
-- Operating profit (EBIT) up 9.0% (excluding one-off costs incurred in
connection with the resolution of the dispute with Saint-Gobain, EBIT
would have risen by 12.4%)
-- Double-digit increase in net profit of 10.5%
-- Consistent implementation of growth strategy with establishment of a
further national subsidiary, the opening of six new factories, and
completion of three acquisitions
-- Outlook 2018: Confirmation of sales target of more than CHF 7 billion -
double-digit growth in both EBIT and net profit
With sales growth of 14.1% in local currency (15.0% in CHF), Sika
continued on its successful growth trajectory in the first nine months
of the year, achieving a new record sales figure of CHF 5,322.7
million. As part of the implementation of the strategic targets for
2020, one further national subsidiary was founded, six new factories
were opened and three acquisitions were completed - the aim being to
proceed with the expansion in high-growth business areas and markets.
NET PROFIT AT RECORD LEVEL
A combination of price adjustments and further volume growth with
disproportionately low cost rises partly made up for higher raw material
prices and exceptional expenses incurred in connection with the
integration of acquired companies. In addition, one-off effects
amounting to CHF 23 million relating to the agreement reached in the
takeover dispute with Saint-Gobain had a negative impact on EBIT.
Operating profit (EBIT) nonetheless improved by 9.0% (+ CHF 59.9
million) to CHF 728.9 million (previous year: CHF 669.0 million). Net
profit rose by 10.5% (+ CHF 50.3 million) to CHF 527.7 million (previous
year: CHF 477.4 million).
Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "A further sales increase of
14.1% - which is significantly above our defined target corridor - and a
profit increase of 10.5% demonstrate that we are tapping into the
business potential of global markets and generating further enterprise
value. A very pleasing development in the first nine months of the year
is the 29.9% growth in the new Global Business segment and the 14.4%
rise in the EMEA region. Our sales teams are focusing in particular on
major cities and metropolitan areas in order to benefit in a lasting way
from the construction of high-rise buildings, the realization of
infrastructure projects and the maintenance of existing structures,
while at the same time steering the organization toward further
profitable growth."
GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS
In the first nine months of the year, sales in the EMEA region (Europe,
Middle East, Africa) increased by 14.4% (previous year: 6.8%). The core
markets of Spain and the UK recorded high single-digit growth.
Double-digit growth rates were recorded in the Middle East, Africa, and
Eastern Europe.
With its acquisition of Index Construction Systems and Products, Sika
has gained a leading manufacturer of waterproofing systems for roofs and
building structures headquartered near Verona, Italy. In the reporting
period Sika also acquired Polypag, a leading Swiss-based manufacturer
and developer of polyurethane foam systems. Production capacity was
increased in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Azerbaijan through the
commissioning of new factories for concrete admixtures and mortar
products.
The newly established Americas region recorded growth of 13.0% in the
first nine months of 2018 (previous year: 11.1%). The USA managed to
record double-digit growth thanks to strong demand in key target
markets. The development of business in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil
was above-average. The basis for further growth in Central America was
laid with the establishment of a new national subsidiary in Honduras.
Growth in the Asia/Pacific region amounted to 4.8% (previous year:
4.9%). Here the highest growth rates were recorded by India and China.
In Vietnam, a state-of-the-art facility for mortar production has come
on stream in the Bac Ninh plant alongside the existing production of
concrete admixtures. This has enabled Sika to expand its supply chain in
this country's booming construction market.
The new Global Business segment recorded a growth rate of 29.9%
(previous year: 9.2%), of which 22.7% is attributable to the acquisition
of Faist ChemTec. This new segment includes the globally managed
automotive business as well as the two businesses Advanced Resins
(formerly Axson Technologies) and Faist. Both are centrally managed and
are established providers of components and solutions for automotive and
other industries. Thanks to structural growth and greater market
penetration, Sika recorded an increase of 6% in the third quarter in the
automotive area, which is significantly higher than the overall market
performance. A new automotive factory for the production of acoustic and
body reinforcement systems was opened in Querétaro, in order to
derive even greater benefit from the strong Mexican automotive market.
OUTLOOK 2018: CONFIRMATION OF SALES TARGET OF MORE THAN CHF 7 BILLION -
DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH EBIT AND NET PROFIT
Based on the result for the first nine months of the current financial
year, Sika is confirming its target for full year 2018 - namely an
increase in sales of more than 10% to reach CHF 7 billion for the first
time. Volatile and rising raw material prices continue to pose a
challenge. Despite the one-off costs incurred in connection with
resolving the takeover dispute and the higher raw material prices, Sika
is expecting double-digit growth rates for both EBIT and net profit for
the year as a whole. The growth strategy will be continued in 2018 with
the opening of at least eight new factories and further acquisitions in
the highly fragmented construction chemicals market.
KEY FIGURES NINE MONTHS 2018
In CHF mn 1/1/2017 - 9/30/2017 1/1/2018 - 9/30/2018 Change in %
Net sales 4,627.5 5,322.7 15.0
Gross result 2,532.5 2,838.3 12.1
Operating profit
before depreciation
(EBITDA) 797.9 880.0 10.3
Operating profit
(EBIT) 669.0 728.9 9.0
Net profit 477.4 527.7 10.5
NET SALES BY REGION
1/1/2017 1/1/2018 Change compared to prior year
in CHF mn -9/30/2017 -9/30/2018 (+/- in %)
In local Currency Acquisition
In CHF currencies(1) impact effect
By region
EMEA 2,033.7 2,400.4 18.0 14.4 3.6 7.2
Americas 1,261.3 1,382.6 9.6 13.0 -3.4 5.0
Asia/Pacific 812.1 852.3 5.0 4.8 0.2 0.0
Global Business 520.4 687.4 32.1 29.9 2.2 22.7
Net sales 4,627.5 5,322.7 15.0 14.1 0.9 7.1
Products for construction
industry 3,631.8 4,108.4 13.1 12.4 0.7 5.8
Products for
industrial manufacturing 995.7 1,214.3 22.0 20.4 1.6 11.8
(1) Including acquisitions
FINANCIAL CALENDAR:
Net sales 2018 Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Media conference / analyst presentation on full-year Friday, February 22,
results 2018 2019
Net sales first quarter 2019 Tuesday, April 9, 2019
51(st) Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Half-year report 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019
Results first nine months 2019 Thursday, October 24,
2019
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and SHYproduction of systems and products for SHYbonding,
sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and
autoSHYmotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around
the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. In 2017, our more than
18,000 employees generated sales of CHF 6.25 billion.
