Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES FLOORING ADHESIVES BUSINESS IN THE USA

SIKA ACQUIRES FLOORING ADHESIVES BUSINESS IN THE USA
Sika has acquired the flooring adhesives business of DriTac, a US-based
floor covering adhesives company with an especially strong position in
wood floor bonding. The acquisition will contribute to Sika's increased
presence among floor covering installers and distributors, while
accelerating Sika's expansion in the Interior Finishing market in the
USA. In 2020, the acquired business generated sales of CHF 20 million.
DriTac is a well-recognized brand in the US floor covering industry,
with a strong reputation especially in the wood floor bonding segment.
DriTac brings long-established customer and distributor relationships
across the country that are highly complementary to Sika's existing
network, enhancing overall market access and market penetration.
The acquired business strengthens Sika's growth platform for Interior
Finishing in the USA with large potential for cross-selling of Sika's
other complementary products that include moisture-mitigation materials,
surface preparation and self-leveling underlayment mortars, as well as
tile setting materials. The DriTac product range, which includes
polyurethane, modified silicone and water-based technologies, will
further enhance Sika's system solutions for floor covering applications
and give customers access to a large, full-range portfolio.
Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "With this acquisition, Sika
establishes a leading position in floor covering adhesives, especially
for wood floors, in the USA. Expansion in Interior Finishing is a key
growth initiative for Sika and we are well positioned to bring all our
technologies, including the newly acquired range, to our customers in
this large and attractive market. We welcome the new employees to the
Sika family and look forward to further developing the business
together."
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.
