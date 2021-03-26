  • Suche
26.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES FLOORING ADHESIVES BUSINESS IN THE USA

SIKA ACQUIRES FLOORING ADHESIVES BUSINESS IN THE USA

Sika has acquired the flooring adhesives business of DriTac, a US-based

floor covering adhesives company with an especially strong position in

wood floor bonding. The acquisition will contribute to Sika's increased

presence among floor covering installers and distributors, while

accelerating Sika's expansion in the Interior Finishing market in the

USA. In 2020, the acquired business generated sales of CHF 20 million.

DriTac is a well-recognized brand in the US floor covering industry,

with a strong reputation especially in the wood floor bonding segment.

DriTac brings long-established customer and distributor relationships

across the country that are highly complementary to Sika's existing

network, enhancing overall market access and market penetration.

The acquired business strengthens Sika's growth platform for Interior

Finishing in the USA with large potential for cross-selling of Sika's

other complementary products that include moisture-mitigation materials,

surface preparation and self-leveling underlayment mortars, as well as

tile setting materials. The DriTac product range, which includes

polyurethane, modified silicone and water-based technologies, will

further enhance Sika's system solutions for floor covering applications

and give customers access to a large, full-range portfolio.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "With this acquisition, Sika

establishes a leading position in floor covering adhesives, especially

for wood floors, in the USA. Expansion in Interior Finishing is a key

growth initiative for Sika and we are well positioned to bring all our

technologies, including the newly acquired range, to our customers in

this large and attractive market. We welcome the new employees to the

Sika family and look forward to further developing the business

together."

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=p4uCVJ9KOtGSXRCq0IjBNYD6vIRcoRZpQ8vw_uVdrx9_M9Zf2VUMKbMlDMy_4tGZkUv65mtBY29baPfZQoXOJwEVzph_vCoVuzWJff0AtY1KJtt9G2QgTw-randrx2M5

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QbOBi0SjjP0m-LnX5z3UEkiukNc-BwkzFw5E-750bzki1GZAPTQvQja3L6HNmByexmz0kkcHBSfwrLORq9eb7nSOzKOTgRQwSdtRnd9kUwciBXYUnvqsK6F-_H4pDNTHW8kRc21HMM4aKfO0nYbUJIJDvUhpR5_RGFzkVckYjR4=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

