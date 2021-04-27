Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS BUSINESS IN JAPAN

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS BUSINESS IN JAPAN
Sika has agreed to acquire Hamatite, the adhesives business of The
Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. Hamatite is a market leader in Japan, offering
adhesives and sealants to the automotive and construction industries.
The acquisition will significantly strengthen Sika's market position in
Japan, increase market access to all major Japanese OEMs, and notably
extend the product offering for sealing and bonding applications in the
Japanese construction industry. Headquartered in Tokyo, the business
generates annual sales of CHF 160 million. The transaction is subject to
clearance by anti-trust authorities.
Hamatite is a highly recognized, trusted supplier with a strong,
reputable brand, holding a leading position in the Japanese automotive
and construction industry. With its high-quality products and nationwide
sales network, it has built up long-lasting relationships with both
Japanese automotive OEMs as well as customers in the construction sector
and is seen as a reliable, long-term business partner. The product
portfolio comprises various technologies such as polyurethanes, hot
melts, and modified silicones. The well established Hamatite brand is
the preferred solution among the Japanese OEMs for glass bonding as well
as for hot melt applications. The main application area in the
construction industry is sealing and bonding solutions for exterior
facades. Hamatite operates five plants, the main site being in Hiratsuka,
Japan. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Japan, China,
Thailand, and in the USA.
By acquiring Hamatite, Sika's automotive business will immediately
benefit from increased market access to all major Japanese OEMs,
significantly increasing content per vehicle (CHF sales/vehicle) with
these customers globally. Besides ensuring a seamless business transfer
to all valued customers globally, Sika expects to further expand its
relationship with and widen its offering for global Japanese car
manufacturers when operating in other countries. The combined business
will offer an extensive global production footprint, thus delivering
long-term supply chain advantages to all automotive OEMs.
In construction, the acquisition will allow Sika to gain market share
and become a strong player in the Japanese market. Furthermore, it will
extend Sika's range of adhesives and sealants that meet the high
Japanese building standards. The widened range of complementary products
and expanded customer network will provide the combined business with
significant cross-selling opportunities. The strengthened production
footprint in Japan will enable the organization to reliably serve the
enlarged customer base.
Paul Schuler, CEO of Sika: "The acquisition fits perfectly with our
Growth Strategy. Hamatite brings leading technology, know-how, and
skilled people that will accelerate Sika's market penetration in the
automotive and construction industries. The global manufacturing
footprint will increase our ability to serve our automotive customers
worldwide -- both at a global and a local level. We warmly welcome the
successful team from Hamatite into the Sika family and are excited to
work together in the future."
Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific Sika: "With Hamatite we will
significantly expand our network of talented sales people and customer
relationships in the Japanese market. Together we will provide our
customers with an extensive range of high-quality products and
first-class service. In combining our businesses, Sika will pay close
attention to the Hamatite corporate culture and respect Japanese
business practices. We are looking forward to the Hamatite employees
joining our team and to developing our joint cross-selling potential."
Masataka Yamaishi, President, Chairman of the Board of Yokohama Rubber
Co., Ltd.: "I am convinced that Hamatite can foster future business
expansion under one of the world's largest specialty chemical companies,
Sika. Yokohama will steadily implement our New Medium-Term Business Plan
"Yokohama Transformation 2023" announced on February 19, 2021 by further
deepening our existing core businesses."
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
