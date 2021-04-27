Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS BUSINESS IN JAPAN

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS BUSINESS IN JAPAN

Sika has agreed to acquire Hamatite, the adhesives business of The

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. Hamatite is a market leader in Japan, offering

adhesives and sealants to the automotive and construction industries.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen Sika's market position in

Japan, increase market access to all major Japanese OEMs, and notably

extend the product offering for sealing and bonding applications in the

Japanese construction industry. Headquartered in Tokyo, the business

generates annual sales of CHF 160 million. The transaction is subject to

clearance by anti-trust authorities.

Hamatite is a highly recognized, trusted supplier with a strong,

reputable brand, holding a leading position in the Japanese automotive

and construction industry. With its high-quality products and nationwide

sales network, it has built up long-lasting relationships with both

Japanese automotive OEMs as well as customers in the construction sector

and is seen as a reliable, long-term business partner. The product

portfolio comprises various technologies such as polyurethanes, hot

melts, and modified silicones. The well established Hamatite brand is

the preferred solution among the Japanese OEMs for glass bonding as well

as for hot melt applications. The main application area in the

construction industry is sealing and bonding solutions for exterior

facades. Hamatite operates five plants, the main site being in Hiratsuka,

Japan. Additional manufacturing facilities are located in Japan, China,

Thailand, and in the USA.

By acquiring Hamatite, Sika's automotive business will immediately

benefit from increased market access to all major Japanese OEMs,

significantly increasing content per vehicle (CHF sales/vehicle) with

these customers globally. Besides ensuring a seamless business transfer

to all valued customers globally, Sika expects to further expand its

relationship with and widen its offering for global Japanese car

manufacturers when operating in other countries. The combined business

will offer an extensive global production footprint, thus delivering

long-term supply chain advantages to all automotive OEMs.

In construction, the acquisition will allow Sika to gain market share

and become a strong player in the Japanese market. Furthermore, it will

extend Sika's range of adhesives and sealants that meet the high

Japanese building standards. The widened range of complementary products

and expanded customer network will provide the combined business with

significant cross-selling opportunities. The strengthened production

footprint in Japan will enable the organization to reliably serve the

enlarged customer base.

Paul Schuler, CEO of Sika: "The acquisition fits perfectly with our

Growth Strategy. Hamatite brings leading technology, know-how, and

skilled people that will accelerate Sika's market penetration in the

automotive and construction industries. The global manufacturing

footprint will increase our ability to serve our automotive customers

worldwide -- both at a global and a local level. We warmly welcome the

successful team from Hamatite into the Sika family and are excited to

work together in the future."

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific Sika: "With Hamatite we will

significantly expand our network of talented sales people and customer

relationships in the Japanese market. Together we will provide our

customers with an extensive range of high-quality products and

first-class service. In combining our businesses, Sika will pay close

attention to the Hamatite corporate culture and respect Japanese

business practices. We are looking forward to the Hamatite employees

joining our team and to developing our joint cross-selling potential."

Masataka Yamaishi, President, Chairman of the Board of Yokohama Rubber

Co., Ltd.: "I am convinced that Hamatite can foster future business

expansion under one of the world's largest specialty chemical companies,

Sika. Yokohama will steadily implement our New Medium-Term Business Plan

"Yokohama Transformation 2023" announced on February 19, 2021 by further

deepening our existing core businesses."

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

