Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL

Sika has agreed to acquire Supermassa do Brasil Ltda, a mortar

manufacturer which operates under the brand BR Massa in the Brazilian

market. The acquisition will enhance Sika's position in the region of

Minas Gerais, one of the strongest economic regions in Brazil, and

complement the production footprint. The transaction is subject to

clearance by the local anti-trust authorities.

The company holds a key market position in the region of Minas Gerais,

mainly offering tile setting materials and facade mortars. BR Massa is a

well-known local brand with a strong presence in the distribution

channel. It will provide Sika with improved access to builders'

merchants and specialized dealers and lead to attractive cross-selling

opportunities for Sika's products through these channels. The

acquisition complements the production footprint with a mortar

manufacturing facility in a region where Sika has not previously had its

own plant.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "With BR Massa we will be

able to better serve and supply our customers in the Minas Gerais

region. The enhanced access to the distribution channel, supported by

the expanded local supply chain, will contribute to the continued

penetration of the Brazilian market. We warmly welcome the BR Massa

employees to the Sika team and look forward to growing our business

together".

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

