Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL
Sika has agreed to acquire Supermassa do Brasil Ltda, a mortar
manufacturer which operates under the brand BR Massa in the Brazilian
market. The acquisition will enhance Sika's position in the region of
Minas Gerais, one of the strongest economic regions in Brazil, and
complement the production footprint. The transaction is subject to
clearance by the local anti-trust authorities.
The company holds a key market position in the region of Minas Gerais,
mainly offering tile setting materials and facade mortars. BR Massa is a
well-known local brand with a strong presence in the distribution
channel. It will provide Sika with improved access to builders'
merchants and specialized dealers and lead to attractive cross-selling
opportunities for Sika's products through these channels. The
acquisition complements the production footprint with a mortar
manufacturing facility in a region where Sika has not previously had its
own plant.
Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "With BR Massa we will be
able to better serve and supply our customers in the Minas Gerais
region. The enhanced access to the distribution channel, supported by
the expanded local supply chain, will contribute to the continued
penetration of the Brazilian market. We warmly welcome the BR Massa
employees to the Sika team and look forward to growing our business
together".
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.
