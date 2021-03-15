  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + In Megatrends investieren - Ja oder Nein? Kostenfrei zum Online-Event am 21.03. mit Frank Thelen anmelden. + + +-w-
15.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN BRAZIL

Sika has agreed to acquire Supermassa do Brasil Ltda, a mortar

manufacturer which operates under the brand BR Massa in the Brazilian

market. The acquisition will enhance Sika's position in the region of

Minas Gerais, one of the strongest economic regions in Brazil, and

complement the production footprint. The transaction is subject to

clearance by the local anti-trust authorities.

The company holds a key market position in the region of Minas Gerais,

mainly offering tile setting materials and facade mortars. BR Massa is a

well-known local brand with a strong presence in the distribution

channel. It will provide Sika with improved access to builders'

merchants and specialized dealers and lead to attractive cross-selling

opportunities for Sika's products through these channels. The

acquisition complements the production footprint with a mortar

manufacturing facility in a region where Sika has not previously had its

own plant.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "With BR Massa we will be

able to better serve and supply our customers in the Minas Gerais

region. The enhanced access to the distribution channel, supported by

the expanded local supply chain, will contribute to the continued

penetration of the Brazilian market. We warmly welcome the BR Massa

employees to the Sika team and look forward to growing our business

together".

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Cpyrts3SA1AWhQsmJ6QVxTQg-DEGceVMpuKblJJ3Ki5oJBNSM1NnfiwM2-7GYR50gZ5DMHATjTwJUazY9T9BCBv-YO8SflQ8ewJMQOK4o717W58eiJBWpezipRS2ZBcX

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=hel4ufTzVS4gYNGBU4HM8SwwHXDnKL_H6-5kTxQFSrA0AqmmD8P8KadXRAPPXdTsbk4skt5F4s6-ZbqcDSr2YFaF8IfYILQD9MqCg1FgHBEVmLnI6tFnZfagJKm8WuSCwdeKPl-OjMo9iVmcU8DBNwSKdTN5hGe8Io8l4Qq2dzI=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

19.02.21Press Release: RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW -- SIKA STRONG IN YEAR OF CORONAVIRUS
19.02.21Press Release: RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH -2-
02.03.21Press Release: SIKA ACHIEVES BREAKTHROUGH IN CONCRETE RECYCLING BY DEVELOPING A GROUND-BREAKING NEW PROCESS
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Gold weitet Erholung aus
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen auf Ihr Smartphone!
Podcast mit Christian W. Röhl: Wie investiere ich erfolgreich an der Börse?
Continental will Krise beenden - Aktie beginnt wieder krisenhaft
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Volkswagen, Infineon
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Simulationsrechner: Jetzt mögliche Wertentwicklung Ihres Investments mit Allvest ermitteln.
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Das Prinzip Gießkanne
my-si: Nachhaltig investieren mit Rendite im Niedrigzinsumfeld
Steu­er­vor­teil bei privater Rente - jetzt nutzen!
Ein Schwarzer Schwan"
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bauverbot bis Zahlzwang  So meiden Sie die größten Fallen beim Wohnungskauf
Start ins Superwahljahr  so bringt Ihr die Wahlsieger ins Depot
Die grüne Blase
Deutsche Kommunen verlieren offenbar halbe Milliarde Euro Steuergeld
Wer grün sparen will, muss Öko-Investments meiden

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Aktien-Anlegern stehen unruhige Wochen bevor
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Teil 1: Amtliche Steuersoftware - Mit List und Cleverness zur Steuererstattung
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
BVB-Finanzchef Thomas Treß: "Fans sind die Basis für den Erfolg"

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Tesla-Chef Musk von Investor verklagt - AstraZeneca betont Sicherheit des Corona-Impfstoffes erneut -- VW im Fokus

EU stellt Verfahren wegen E-Plus-Übernahme von Telefonica ein. Bau von neuem Airbus-Hubschrauber verzögert sich offenbar. Apple stellt ursprünglichen HomePod-Lautsprecher ein. CEO der Aareal Bank fällt krankheitsbedingt länger aus. Gericht setzt Maßnahmen der US-Regierung gegen Xiaomi aus. Huawei & Co.: USA erklären fünf chinesische Telekom-Konzerne zum Sicherheitsrisiko.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Top 10: So viel verdienen die reichsten US-Amerikaner pro Stunde
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde 2020
Top 10: Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Das sind die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Forbes 400: Die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020
Wer sind die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen