Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN RUSSIA

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN RUSSIA
Sika has agreed to acquire Kreps LLC, a leading mortar manufacturer in
Russia. The company offers a wide range of mortar products for interior
and exterior finishing, complementing the existing portfolio and
geographical footprint. The acquired business generates annual sales of
CHF 15 million. The transaction is subject to clearance by the local
anti-trust authorities.
Kreps is a well-known local brand with a strong presence in the
distribution channels, providing Sika with improved access to major home
centers and builders' merchants. The combination of Sika's technical
know-how and direct sales approach with Krep's developed distribution
network and production base will enable Sika to expand the local supply
chain and better penetrate the market.
Kreps operates production plants in Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg,
two geographical areas where Sika has not previously had its own mortar
manufacturing. The two modern plants manufacture a wide range of mortars,
mainly tile adhesives, plasters, and floor leveling compounds. The
facilities of Kreps also include a professional training center and
well-equipped production laboratories.
Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Kreps provides a wide product
portfolio and extended geographical footprint for mortars in the Russian
Federation. Together with the enhanced access to the distribution
channel, it gives us a platform to further grow and strengthen our
position in this market. We warmly welcome the Kreps employees to the
Sika team and look forward to a successful joint future".
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oSmd0H8sWbMcbfVZk0iCKAgo72ASM-rZsD8bnOgx0fzj6TxlPKKgVRBrv1qR73sSDuUcVjpIYLN5Ho2U4fJZR0wOVw284Cbalmca5qfoxSmKZDsrPLBk9s-7Py0VZUG0
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020. At the end of 2019,
Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive
technology.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8_2kuCc0eZCYL9u72gx4p_R-URLTeTqGH-12yQMcmK9Z93R4BXAQBGDICsf2asqwgPPPugxbUyU6DYdc6PbACprPSImrL_b4_cC2vUlHU0L40dn11LtyqC0cNhqrUdz1RFkcUHK6wn97tpwpGLkzZxQOrvxMmRLkva-yzHb5OEw=
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 08, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)