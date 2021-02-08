  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
08.02.2021 06:59

Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN RUSSIA

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN RUSSIA

Sika has agreed to acquire Kreps LLC, a leading mortar manufacturer in

Russia. The company offers a wide range of mortar products for interior

and exterior finishing, complementing the existing portfolio and

geographical footprint. The acquired business generates annual sales of

CHF 15 million. The transaction is subject to clearance by the local

anti-trust authorities.

Kreps is a well-known local brand with a strong presence in the

distribution channels, providing Sika with improved access to major home

centers and builders' merchants. The combination of Sika's technical

know-how and direct sales approach with Krep's developed distribution

network and production base will enable Sika to expand the local supply

chain and better penetrate the market.

Kreps operates production plants in Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg,

two geographical areas where Sika has not previously had its own mortar

manufacturing. The two modern plants manufacture a wide range of mortars,

mainly tile adhesives, plasters, and floor leveling compounds. The

facilities of Kreps also include a professional training center and

well-equipped production laboratories.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Kreps provides a wide product

portfolio and extended geographical footprint for mortars in the Russian

Federation. Together with the enhanced access to the distribution

channel, it gives us a platform to further grow and strengthen our

position in this market. We warmly welcome the Kreps employees to the

Sika team and look forward to a successful joint future".

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oSmd0H8sWbMcbfVZk0iCKAgo72ASM-rZsD8bnOgx0fzj6TxlPKKgVRBrv1qR73sSDuUcVjpIYLN5Ho2U4fJZR0wOVw284Cbalmca5qfoxSmKZDsrPLBk9s-7Py0VZUG0

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020. At the end of 2019,

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive

technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8_2kuCc0eZCYL9u72gx4p_R-URLTeTqGH-12yQMcmK9Z93R4BXAQBGDICsf2asqwgPPPugxbUyU6DYdc6PbACprPSImrL_b4_cC2vUlHU0L40dn11LtyqC0cNhqrUdz1RFkcUHK6wn97tpwpGLkzZxQOrvxMmRLkva-yzHb5OEw=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

12.01.21Press Release: Sika: SALES GROWTH OF 3.4% IN -2-
03.02.21Press Release: SIKA EXTENDS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR SWEDEN'S MINING INDUSTRY
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bald neues Investment-Kaufsignal? Bei dieser Aktie bietet sich eine technische Doppelstrategie an
Gold - eine wirksame Risikobremse?
DZ BANK - Euro/US-Dollar kurz vor der Abwärtsspirale?
Cardano im Höhenflug - Die Aussichten
Vontobel: Deutliches Wachstum bei Alibaba und Amazon
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die neuen Formen der privaten Altersvorsorge: Wie Sie gewinnbringend für den Ruhestand vorsorgen
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Bereits mit 1.000  intelligent investieren? Ja, einfach online.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Kühler Kopf statt Emotion
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Zahlen lügen nicht?
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

50 Jahre Zukunft  so investieren Sparer in Tech-Aktien
Diese sieben Aktien legen den Grundstein für die finanzielle Freiheit Ihrer Kinder
Ist der GameStop-Spuk schon wieder vorbei?
Das müssen Sie beim Verkauf eines Hauses beachten
Warum der Wasserzähler-Wahnsinn die Deutschen Milliarden kostet

News von

Top Dividenden: Diese Unternehmen schütten riesige Gewinne aus - Wo Sie zugreifen sollten
DAX-Ausblick: Experten sehen gute Chancen für neue Börsenrekorde
Nasdaq 100: Die Luft wird dünner - Bonuszertifikate schützen vor einem Rückschlag bei Techaktien
Mit ETF-Sparplänen das Geld vermehren: So gelingt es
Corona-Hilfen: Mehr Regeln - weniger Geld? Die Aufregung ist nicht immer berechtigt

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen freundlicher -- Gespräche mit Hyundai über Apple-Auto gescheitert -- AstraZeneca, Ford, Daimler, Carl Zeiss im Fokus

Carl Zeiss Meditec bilanziert erstes Quartal. Biden sagt "extremen Wettbewerb" der USA mit China voraus. Brasilien: Massenentlassungen von Ford-Mitarbeitern untersagt. Telefonica legt 1&1 Drillisch in Preisstreit verbessertes Angebot vor. Porsche will den Anteil von Elektroautos deutlich steigern. Länder erhalten erste Lieferung des AstraZeneca-Impfstoffs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen