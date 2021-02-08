Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN RUSSIA

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR MANUFACTURER IN RUSSIA

Sika has agreed to acquire Kreps LLC, a leading mortar manufacturer in

Russia. The company offers a wide range of mortar products for interior

and exterior finishing, complementing the existing portfolio and

geographical footprint. The acquired business generates annual sales of

CHF 15 million. The transaction is subject to clearance by the local

anti-trust authorities.

Kreps is a well-known local brand with a strong presence in the

distribution channels, providing Sika with improved access to major home

centers and builders' merchants. The combination of Sika's technical

know-how and direct sales approach with Krep's developed distribution

network and production base will enable Sika to expand the local supply

chain and better penetrate the market.

Kreps operates production plants in Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg,

two geographical areas where Sika has not previously had its own mortar

manufacturing. The two modern plants manufacture a wide range of mortars,

mainly tile adhesives, plasters, and floor leveling compounds. The

facilities of Kreps also include a professional training center and

well-equipped production laboratories.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Kreps provides a wide product

portfolio and extended geographical footprint for mortars in the Russian

Federation. Together with the enhanced access to the distribution

channel, it gives us a platform to further grow and strengthen our

position in this market. We warmly welcome the Kreps employees to the

Sika team and look forward to a successful joint future".

