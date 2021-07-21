  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + Höhenflug am Aktienmarkt: Ist jetzt der richtige Einstiegszeitpunkt? - KOSTENFREIES Webinar am 22.07.2021 um 18.30 Uhr, Jetzt anmelden + +-w-
21.07.2021 06:59

Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN MARKET LEADER IN GREEN ROOFS

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN MARKET LEADER IN GREEN ROOFS

Sika has acquired American Hydrotech Inc. in the USA and its affiliate Hydrotech Membrane Corporation in Canada. Hydrotech is an experienced and highly regarded liquid membrane manufacturer and provider of full-system roofing and waterproofing solutions. In the fast-growing green/garden roof segment, Hydrotech is the clear North American market leader. The acquisition strengthens Sika's roofing and waterproofing portfolio, and complements Sika's sustainability focus. In 2020, the acquired company generated sales of CHF 83 million.

For more than 44 years, Hydrotech's well-proven solutions have been trusted and specified by architects and design professionals. Their outstanding performance is on display at many of the iconic buildings across North America. As more building rooftops are transformed into valuable leisure space, Hydrotech's garden roof systems are growing rapidly. Also in the waterproofing of plaza decks and foundations, Hydrotech brings a strong market position. Just as Sika, Hydrotech is offering long-lasting products containing post consumer recycled material. Their uniquely formulated membranes use 40% recycled materials. This combination of sustainability and performance has created loyal and long-lasting customer relationships.

With this acquisition, Sika will become the number one supplier of green roofs in North America. Furthermore, Sika gains a new growth platform with the expanded offering of complete roofing and waterproofing systems. The two companies have a similar corporate culture with highly motivated people and a strong focus on sustainable, reliable, long-lasting, solutions and customer relationships, and therefore fit together perfectly.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "With this acquisition, Sika establishes a leading position in the fast-growing application of green/garden roofing and waterproofing. This perfectly fits Sika's sustainability focus, and strengthens our position in the big cities where green roofs continue to gain momentum. We are very excited to welcome the Hydrotech employees to the Sika family and look forward to continue developing the business together."

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=6LgjZ5g-bZrgUO2ZpUQREdMyDOIkSuO6kWt8DcZ4N6R4PfP0JQL-eG791SWy_KHzLlHVKDydCBGrvxfR1v9LViXEPLhVWWYXSN7oJfJcF0Bl7c3zuKyppGv7aKd4A74F slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=dbWjbC_NE3CNMK06Luhl7F_1bMFGEN4wN3C3OmA_lAB6Cim_VbGLuKLFGse-stZ8HEijNcvCJB8HhBaoeQQSnUVY7lQ_oVhSLTprospSe9YDKDwZt6eUC4iUHqABv7xuzShs4q74JGR67LcIzhaBOR0iO_WkCkJdrs4vSMbDAbc=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX  Inside Day
BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Platin - Höhere Geschwindigkeit
Vonovias Anteil an Deutsche Wohnen steigt - Aktie sinkt
DZ BANK - Doji markiert Inside-Day am Bollinger Band
Vontobel: Erdgas-Boom
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Anlagetrend Elektrifizierung - #ResearchTalk mit René Kerkhoff, DJE Kapital AG
Nullzins trotz Inflation
Smart investieren. Kostengünstig und renditestark
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Spannend: Alles ist relativ
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ende der Stadtwohnung? Großbritannien erlebt den City-Exodus
Klimaruck nach der Flutkatastrophe - Was bedeutet das jetzt ?
Bargeld-Limit von 10.000 Euro? Darauf müssen sich Verbraucher einstellen
So verkaufen Sie Ihr Haus, wohnen weiter darin und stocken sogar Ihre Rente auf
Größtes Dax-Minus des Jahres  Schuld ist eine toxische Mischung

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Was kommt nach dem Einbruch?
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Stagflationssorgen bremsen
Zehn Gewinn-Giganten für jedes Depot: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt im Qualitäts-Check
Goldpreis: Altbewährter Inflationsschutz wieder gefragt
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Test von Mittel gegen Delta-Variante beflügelt Immunome

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost vorwiegend fester -- SAP wird zuversichtlicher -- Daimler optimistischer für Lkw-Sparte -- Netflix steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- ASML hebt Prognose an

Software AG übertrifft Erwartungen im 2. Quartal. Sartorius verdoppelt Nettogewinn. HOCHTIEF-Tochter CIMIC verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang. United Airlines verringert Verlust deutlich. Nach All-Ausflug von Amazon-Gründer Bezos: Blue Origin kündigt weitere Flüge an. SAP-Tochter Qualtrics übertrifft Erwartungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen