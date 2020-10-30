Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIKA APPOINTS RAFFAELLA MARZI AS MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT AND PROPOSES

ELECTION OF ESTHER BERROZPE GALINDO TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sika appoints Raffaella Marzi, Corporate Head Human Resources &

Compliance, as a new member of the Group Management effective as of

November 1, 2020 and recommends Esther Berrozpe Galindo to be elected to

the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on

April 20, 2021.

Raffaella Marzi joined Sika in October 2014 as Group Compliance Officer

and Legal Counsel. In this role she successfully developed the

compliance function further, strengthening processes, tools, and

trainings for the organization. In 2018, she supported the successful

acquisition of Index in Italy with her strong experience and knowledge

of legal as well as merger and acquisition topics. In June 2019, she was

appointed Corporate Head Human Resources & Compliance and has been

driving several key initiatives for Sika's Strategy 2023 which focus on

Culture, Values, Leadership and Talent Management, Diversity, Employee

Engagement and HR Digital Transformation, in addition to Integrity and

Compliance Risk Management.

Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "This promotion confirms the

strategic importance of Human Resources. Our people are at the heart of

our success. Embracing a fast-changing world, we must preserve the

strong sense of belonging of our employees based on trust and be able to

build an inclusive and attractive work environment that everybody wants

to be a part of. Human Resources and Compliance are strong contributors

to these objectives and therefore key for our future success."

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Sika AG recommends the election

of Esther Berrozpe Galindo to the Board of Directors at the next Annual

General Meeting, to be held on April 20, 2021. Esther Berrozpe Galindo

has a long international trajectory in the consumer goods sector and

consolidated experience in the development and transformation of

businesses. She spent around 20 years working for the Whirlpool

Corporation, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household

appliances. From 2013 to 2018, she was a member of Group Management and

President of the EMEA region, responsible for a USD 5 billion business,

24,000 employees, 15 industrial centers, commercial operations in more

than 35 countries and distribution to 140 markets. A dual

Spanish/Italian citizen born in 1970, she has acquired considerable

experience in launching and developing strong brands and products,

optimizing commercial and industrial processes, and executing mergers

and acquisitions, making her ideally qualified for her future role on

the Sika Board of Directors.

Paul Hälg, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "With Esther

Berrozpe Galindo we propose a candidate with a strong personality and

extensive international leadership experience within a global

corporation. Her experience leading businesses in different regions and

her marketing background will be a great addition to the Board and will

further enhance our current setup. I look forward to working with her in

the future."

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-_yK3fKytu5YagNH1x2MLVs6-7Ok9LlcU0zml6h7pMyI5s6hOdal6QHHZtmoMMFshvve-c0jFaGL-fdAmUpyQWLaj5khdvzU5aIVQEpTT43jPFqX82FCkwSYBKYPGnve

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019,

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive

technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GZaD1R4dfvQW4zmAMFG59oPAw5xPJX_6ZUniMlAjcXoJ2GuYQf3QwxLeK2W6ONgYZmLZ3Bvhetqvdnp1r4qGmPh6SicYT3BY9_gwxr6oqV-tHwv1cUNrCHMZAuMrDOxV0X1rzYuAaHkSl3b_vclbaLL9EA9LYKdNzgom4NiXfHE=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)