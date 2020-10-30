SIKA APPOINTS RAFFAELLA MARZI AS MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT AND PROPOSES
ELECTION OF ESTHER BERROZPE GALINDO TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sika appoints Raffaella Marzi, Corporate Head Human Resources &
Compliance, as a new member of the Group Management effective as of
November 1, 2020 and recommends Esther Berrozpe Galindo to be elected to
the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on
April 20, 2021.
Raffaella Marzi joined Sika in October 2014 as Group Compliance Officer
and Legal Counsel. In this role she successfully developed the
compliance function further, strengthening processes, tools, and
trainings for the organization. In 2018, she supported the successful
acquisition of Index in Italy with her strong experience and knowledge
of legal as well as merger and acquisition topics. In June 2019, she was
appointed Corporate Head Human Resources & Compliance and has been
driving several key initiatives for Sika's Strategy 2023 which focus on
Culture, Values, Leadership and Talent Management, Diversity, Employee
Engagement and HR Digital Transformation, in addition to Integrity and
Compliance Risk Management.
Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "This promotion confirms the
strategic importance of Human Resources. Our people are at the heart of
our success. Embracing a fast-changing world, we must preserve the
strong sense of belonging of our employees based on trust and be able to
build an inclusive and attractive work environment that everybody wants
to be a part of. Human Resources and Compliance are strong contributors
to these objectives and therefore key for our future success."
Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Sika AG recommends the election
of Esther Berrozpe Galindo to the Board of Directors at the next Annual
General Meeting, to be held on April 20, 2021. Esther Berrozpe Galindo
has a long international trajectory in the consumer goods sector and
consolidated experience in the development and transformation of
businesses. She spent around 20 years working for the Whirlpool
Corporation, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household
appliances. From 2013 to 2018, she was a member of Group Management and
President of the EMEA region, responsible for a USD 5 billion business,
24,000 employees, 15 industrial centers, commercial operations in more
than 35 countries and distribution to 140 markets. A dual
Spanish/Italian citizen born in 1970, she has acquired considerable
experience in launching and developing strong brands and products,
optimizing commercial and industrial processes, and executing mergers
and acquisitions, making her ideally qualified for her future role on
the Sika Board of Directors.
Paul Hälg, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "With Esther
Berrozpe Galindo we propose a candidate with a strong personality and
extensive international leadership experience within a global
corporation. Her experience leading businesses in different regions and
her marketing background will be a great addition to the Board and will
further enhance our current setup. I look forward to working with her in
the future."
