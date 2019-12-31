SIKA CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS MARKET SHARE IN THE COVID-19 CRISIS --
STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN ZURICH
At the Sika Capital Markets Day 2020 held in Zurich today, CEO Paul
Schuler will confirm the strategic targets 2023. Under the motto:
"Weathering the storm -- emerging from the COVID-19 crisis as a stronger
company," members of Group Management and Sika experts explain how
important trends such as innovation and digitalization, renovation and
sustainability are opening up the opportunity for the company to gain
further market share during the crisis.
Paul Schuler, CEO: "Practically all our national subsidiaries have been
impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In many countries, the lockdown
phase ended in June, and restrictions have been significantly eased.
Momentum is picking up again in the construction sector. Our local
management structure has enabled us to adapt swiftly worldwide to
changing market conditions. Thanks to our rapid implementation speed and
our proximity to our customers, we have been able to seize business
opportunities and gain additional market share."
During the Capital Markets Day, information will be provided on the
measures with which Sika intends to continue its sustainable growth in
the future, despite the coronavirus crisis. Breakout sessions will focus
on the key success factors of the business model; namely, the focus on
innovation, digitalization and sustainability, the opportunities
presented by worldwide infrastructure programs, and the increased demand
for renovation, as well as the strengths of the business in the
distribution channel.
Paul Schuler also confirms the strategic targets 2023. The organization
will continue to be aligned for sustainable, long-term success and
profitable growth. By targeting six strategic pillars -- market
penetration, innovation, operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong
corporate values, and sustainability --, Sika is seeking to grow by
6%--8% a year in local currencies until 2023. It is aiming for a higher
EBIT margin of 15%--18% from 2021 onwards. Projects in the areas of
operations, logistics, procurement, and product formulation should
result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of
sales. Sika's overriding sustainability goal is to reduce CO(2)
emissions per ton sold by 12% until 2023. In addition, the company aims
to make all product innovations even more sustainable while at the same
time increasing performance.
For the second half of the year, Sika is expecting more favourable
market conditions. With the anticipated improvement in sales volumes,
the company expects an over-proportional EBIT increase for the second
half of the year.
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019
Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a groundbreaking new adhesive
technology.
