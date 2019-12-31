Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIKA CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS MARKET SHARE IN THE COVID-19 CRISIS --

STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN ZURICH

At the Sika Capital Markets Day 2020 held in Zurich today, CEO Paul

Schuler will confirm the strategic targets 2023. Under the motto:

"Weathering the storm -- emerging from the COVID-19 crisis as a stronger

company," members of Group Management and Sika experts explain how

important trends such as innovation and digitalization, renovation and

sustainability are opening up the opportunity for the company to gain

further market share during the crisis.

Paul Schuler, CEO: "Practically all our national subsidiaries have been

impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In many countries, the lockdown

phase ended in June, and restrictions have been significantly eased.

Momentum is picking up again in the construction sector. Our local

management structure has enabled us to adapt swiftly worldwide to

changing market conditions. Thanks to our rapid implementation speed and

our proximity to our customers, we have been able to seize business

opportunities and gain additional market share."

During the Capital Markets Day, information will be provided on the

measures with which Sika intends to continue its sustainable growth in

the future, despite the coronavirus crisis. Breakout sessions will focus

on the key success factors of the business model; namely, the focus on

innovation, digitalization and sustainability, the opportunities

presented by worldwide infrastructure programs, and the increased demand

for renovation, as well as the strengths of the business in the

distribution channel.

Paul Schuler also confirms the strategic targets 2023. The organization

will continue to be aligned for sustainable, long-term success and

profitable growth. By targeting six strategic pillars -- market

penetration, innovation, operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong

corporate values, and sustainability --, Sika is seeking to grow by

6%--8% a year in local currencies until 2023. It is aiming for a higher

EBIT margin of 15%--18% from 2021 onwards. Projects in the areas of

operations, logistics, procurement, and product formulation should

result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of

sales. Sika's overriding sustainability goal is to reduce CO(2)

emissions per ton sold by 12% until 2023. In addition, the company aims

to make all product innovations even more sustainable while at the same

time increasing performance.

For the second half of the year, Sika is expecting more favourable

market conditions. With the anticipated improvement in sales volumes,

the company expects an over-proportional EBIT increase for the second

half of the year.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications und

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pFfGu7NL9vC3k9UhJNQ0EgLZhzOACsWSI7AkuA43h0r_2FqfFWUxV_TA9HrBPE61szKvB-7MmaKNROGHM9NwqvGG5p_7JqyxbJEcbP0spuYOz2VpqFoYN5SDsFNjIB0O

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a groundbreaking new adhesive

technology.

