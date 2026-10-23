Press Release: SIKA DELIVERS STRONG NINE-MONTH -2-
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Net sales 8,578.1 8,711.8 1.6 4.8 -3.2 1.3 3.5
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Products for
construction
industry 7,321.5 7,441.8 1.6 4.9 -3.3 1.5 3.4
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Products for
industrial
manufacturing 1,256.6 1,270.0 1.1 3.7 -2.6 0.0 3.7
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(1) Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.
(2) Share of sales of acquired companies.
(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effects.
Webcast on 23 October 2026 at 3 p.m. (CEST)
A webcast will take place today focusing on the results
for the first nine months of the year.
www.sika.com/9months-webcast
This link will allow you to participate in the webcast
with CEO Thomas Hasler, CFO Adrian Widmer, Dominik
Slappnig (Head Corporate Communications & IR), and
Christine Kukan (Head Investor Relations).
A recording of the webcast will be made available
on the Sika website in the "Investors" area.
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FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Media conference/analyst presentation
on full-year results Friday, 19 February 2027
Capital Markets Day Thursday, 11 March 2027
59th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, 23 March 2027
Net sales first quarter 2027 Tuesday, 13 April 2027
Half-year report 2027 Tuesday, 27 July 2027
Results first nine months Friday, 22 October 2027
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uNS7Nw0XCUl6mapEkVJHM3hQefox9BVxKF9DkYcwep7F4aMvQt5uq4O7sK8h9mMeWgs4ggHdiEkehR5ShICBDKJzeyO5-cEm2MZv8HIu7CXmDftuhuWoFB7eS1QJIMm_
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=W9Tsmxf8EAMokxS0cboDxI6fLd5kBeHciyvcylMLLhc1t3jlvPJ99pKptLWLeHI8KMX1qUSb1QiraqSzDJCBBajyn0jThoJmR_T7_-gN-MBzOMchNeIJeyxHxc9D9ssddkCETsZ_NDVWA40KdAJdhkEBht28JlKs7DMUOHbhDTE=
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 22, 2026 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)