Press Release: SIKA DELIVERS STRONG NINE-MONTH -2

23.10.26 04:59 Uhr

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Werbung

Net sales 8,578.1 8,711.8 1.6 4.8 -3.2 1.3 3.5

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Products for

construction

industry 7,321.5 7,441.8 1.6 4.9 -3.3 1.5 3.4

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Products for

industrial

manufacturing 1,256.6 1,270.0 1.1 3.7 -2.6 0.0 3.7

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Werbung

(1) Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.

(2) Share of sales of acquired companies.

(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effects.

Webcast on 23 October 2026 at 3 p.m. (CEST)

A webcast will take place today focusing on the results

for the first nine months of the year.

www.sika.com/9months-webcast

This link will allow you to participate in the webcast

Werbung

with CEO Thomas Hasler, CFO Adrian Widmer, Dominik

Slappnig (Head Corporate Communications & IR), and

Christine Kukan (Head Investor Relations).

A recording of the webcast will be made available

on the Sika website in the "Investors" area.

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FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Media conference/analyst presentation

on full-year results Friday, 19 February 2027

Capital Markets Day Thursday, 11 March 2027

59th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, 23 March 2027

Net sales first quarter 2027 Tuesday, 13 April 2027

Half-year report 2027 Tuesday, 27 July 2027

Results first nine months Friday, 22 October 2027

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uNS7Nw0XCUl6mapEkVJHM3hQefox9BVxKF9DkYcwep7F4aMvQt5uq4O7sK8h9mMeWgs4ggHdiEkehR5ShICBDKJzeyO5-cEm2MZv8HIu7CXmDftuhuWoFB7eS1QJIMm_

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=W9Tsmxf8EAMokxS0cboDxI6fLd5kBeHciyvcylMLLhc1t3jlvPJ99pKptLWLeHI8KMX1qUSb1QiraqSzDJCBBajyn0jThoJmR_T7_-gN-MBzOMchNeIJeyxHxc9D9ssddkCETsZ_NDVWA40KdAJdhkEBht28JlKs7DMUOHbhDTE=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2026 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)