18.12.2020 06:59

Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS COOPERATION WITH US-BASED CIDRA CONCRETE SYSTEMS

SIKA EXPANDS COOPERATION WITH US-BASED CIDRA CONCRETE SYSTEMS

Sika is expanding its cooperation with CiDRA Concrete Systems Inc.,

headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and has completed a growth

equity investment agreement to supplement its existing global

relationship. CiDRA specializes in IoT-based digital systems to monitor

concrete properties during transport. Sika and CiDRA already offer this

service to customers in the US and Canada -- now concrete producers in

other countries will follow.

CiDRA Concrete Systems is a market leader in digital monitoring and

information systems for concrete loads in trucks. High-precision

on-board systems measure the quality of the concrete during its

transport from the batching plants to the job sites. Currently customers

in the US and Canada benefit from this offering through a data

subscription service, enabling concrete producers to access real-time

concrete quality data such as workability and air content through a

cloud-based data portal for every truck operating in their fleet.

Sika and CiDRA forged a partnership around the launch of this data

service in early 2019. The partnership will now be expanded to other

countries so that concrete producers outside of the US and Canada will

also have access to this service.

Phillippe Jost, Head Construction Sika: "We are very excited to further

strengthen our partnership with CiDRA Concrete Systems. This IoT-based

technology allows Sika to bring new digital solutions to our customers

in the concrete industry. The optimization of the concrete mix design --

incorporating innovative, in-transit digital monitoring technologies, in

combination with our chemical admixtures -- enables our customers to

further improve the performance of their concrete and their

profitability by reducing the number of rejected truck loads."

Scott Anderson, President of CiDRA Concrete Systems: "Our partnership

with Sika has developed very well and has effectively proven our

business model and the value we bring to customers in the US and Canada.

We are looking forward to expanding this offering internationally and to

effectively leverage the market-leading presence of Sika."

Kevin Didden, CEO of CiDRA Concrete Systems: "Sika is an extremely

well-managed global market leader in construction chemicals and we value

the support that the senior management has demonstrated as we have built

a strong partnership foundation over the last twenty months. The equity

investment is just another example of Sika's commitment to this

partnership and we are very excited about the opportunities it provides

for both partners."

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019.

At the end of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an

innovative new adhesive technology.

CiDRA CORPORATE PROFILE

CiDRA was founded in 1997 and has a demonstrated track record of

developing novel business opportunities in the oil and gas, pulp and

paper, agro processing and mineral processing industries. CiDRA has

focused on delivering highly differentiated industrial process

measurement and control solutions. CiDRA Concrete Systems is a spin-out

from CiDRA Minerals Processing Incorporated.

Media Release

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eNSucCaBqDXchSsDj6Oggx6ZZm3-2O2gNef-D_LbsdYwtr25h_ci-vDv51SGyfELYLLlEvqTrkRB6bmgfOVmoVFHCNmXjmCK0uw2eAVJF9w5gOkTnoEZnkorHG2TMl6fuJ4EkijQRQx1Wh2hn3YVTTS6J5wPHUwwvf4xl8HQlys=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

