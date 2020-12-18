Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS COOPERATION WITH US-BASED CIDRA CONCRETE SYSTEMS

SIKA EXPANDS COOPERATION WITH US-BASED CIDRA CONCRETE SYSTEMS
Sika is expanding its cooperation with CiDRA Concrete Systems Inc.,
headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and has completed a growth
equity investment agreement to supplement its existing global
relationship. CiDRA specializes in IoT-based digital systems to monitor
concrete properties during transport. Sika and CiDRA already offer this
service to customers in the US and Canada -- now concrete producers in
other countries will follow.
CiDRA Concrete Systems is a market leader in digital monitoring and
information systems for concrete loads in trucks. High-precision
on-board systems measure the quality of the concrete during its
transport from the batching plants to the job sites. Currently customers
in the US and Canada benefit from this offering through a data
subscription service, enabling concrete producers to access real-time
concrete quality data such as workability and air content through a
cloud-based data portal for every truck operating in their fleet.
Sika and CiDRA forged a partnership around the launch of this data
service in early 2019. The partnership will now be expanded to other
countries so that concrete producers outside of the US and Canada will
also have access to this service.
Phillippe Jost, Head Construction Sika: "We are very excited to further
strengthen our partnership with CiDRA Concrete Systems. This IoT-based
technology allows Sika to bring new digital solutions to our customers
in the concrete industry. The optimization of the concrete mix design --
incorporating innovative, in-transit digital monitoring technologies, in
combination with our chemical admixtures -- enables our customers to
further improve the performance of their concrete and their
profitability by reducing the number of rejected truck loads."
Scott Anderson, President of CiDRA Concrete Systems: "Our partnership
with Sika has developed very well and has effectively proven our
business model and the value we bring to customers in the US and Canada.
We are looking forward to expanding this offering internationally and to
effectively leverage the market-leading presence of Sika."
Kevin Didden, CEO of CiDRA Concrete Systems: "Sika is an extremely
well-managed global market leader in construction chemicals and we value
the support that the senior management has demonstrated as we have built
a strong partnership foundation over the last twenty months. The equity
investment is just another example of Sika's commitment to this
partnership and we are very excited about the opportunities it provides
for both partners."
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=R0ZTDmpe5kztp445J-4Zx90XhJlge8_2-8QUP1q5Q44oqXH3-SoSMek3YV8b6qwDK6TuW0bi9RCuHV8n8NjkjKCU9ef7Xq-GqVbVx0vL2DUGGzhMTSUMQX0zH1Vj8tGr
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RBSIaAFd7iEDs1jeCL9mFf5nl42lLdKEk3tbPHa-h9gcS__LjpsjgIRvjqL6CmtGGTc5AyEyQBxj8Y23Jboobw==
SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019.
At the end of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an
innovative new adhesive technology.
CiDRA CORPORATE PROFILE
CiDRA was founded in 1997 and has a demonstrated track record of
developing novel business opportunities in the oil and gas, pulp and
paper, agro processing and mineral processing industries. CiDRA has
focused on delivering highly differentiated industrial process
measurement and control solutions. CiDRA Concrete Systems is a spin-out
from CiDRA Minerals Processing Incorporated.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eNSucCaBqDXchSsDj6Oggx6ZZm3-2O2gNef-D_LbsdYwtr25h_ci-vDv51SGyfELYLLlEvqTrkRB6bmgfOVmoVFHCNmXjmCK0uw2eAVJF9w5gOkTnoEZnkorHG2TMl6fuJ4EkijQRQx1Wh2hn3YVTTS6J5wPHUwwvf4xl8HQlys=
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)