Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN CHINA

SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN CHINA
With the commissioning of a new production facility in Chengdu, Sika has
further expanded its capacity in the rapidly growing mortar market in
China. In addition to profiting from the strong demand, Sika can also
benefit from the launch of new products and the expansion of the
distributor network offering Sika solutions directly to craftsmen and
DIY customers.
Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "The expanded mortar
production in China enables us to address our customers' needs on an
even more targeted basis. With a population of 15 million people,
Chengdu is one of the most important economic urban centers in Western
China. Here we see a growing demand for Sika's Building Finishing
solutions due to large investments in the construction sector. The
strong business trend following the corona-related lockdown shows that
we are on the right track: our mortar sales have increased significantly
this year despite the crisis. We will continue to expand the business
and bring two additional plants onstream in the growing Chinese market
over the next eighteen months."
STATE INVESTMENT DRIVING GROWTH
China's construction industry is expected to see further growth this
year, despite COVID-19. The expansion will be driven by major levels of
investment spending on the part of the government, with investment in
transportation and energy infrastructure, better intercity connections,
and the reduction of environmental pollution. According to estimates,
China's construction industry is expected to grow by 6.1% in 2021, with
annual growth averaging around five percent until 2029.
