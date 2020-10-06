finanzen.net
+++ Geldanlage kostenlos und flexibel - garantiert bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen p.a*. Jetzt 15  Gutschein sichern -W- +++
06.10.2020 06:59

Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN CHINA

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN CHINA

With the commissioning of a new production facility in Chengdu, Sika has

further expanded its capacity in the rapidly growing mortar market in

China. In addition to profiting from the strong demand, Sika can also

benefit from the launch of new products and the expansion of the

distributor network offering Sika solutions directly to craftsmen and

DIY customers.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "The expanded mortar

production in China enables us to address our customers' needs on an

even more targeted basis. With a population of 15 million people,

Chengdu is one of the most important economic urban centers in Western

China. Here we see a growing demand for Sika's Building Finishing

solutions due to large investments in the construction sector. The

strong business trend following the corona-related lockdown shows that

we are on the right track: our mortar sales have increased significantly

this year despite the crisis. We will continue to expand the business

and bring two additional plants onstream in the growing Chinese market

over the next eighteen months."

STATE INVESTMENT DRIVING GROWTH

China's construction industry is expected to see further growth this

year, despite COVID-19. The expansion will be driven by major levels of

investment spending on the part of the government, with investment in

transportation and energy infrastructure, better intercity connections,

and the reduction of environmental pollution. According to estimates,

China's construction industry is expected to grow by 6.1% in 2021, with

annual growth averaging around five percent until 2029.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I6Ljs3pszq5QxOdsN7dbwEpbMLL1x2RGjkK9HcLPKClxwPtb-4XAzgAMIPrYqTf71SJUtlN8J7_D5cMckQhngiX7W7jBzi93PMG6lt2stbIhf21sf7_z0I1HQgWDAkwF

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a groundbreaking new adhesive

technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=10BPS4z8m4NWUnRLkg2F_yQ8mmuNYKfMskBw1MzwCUqlg9FBGVYyft3MngP6qVAcrBP1JFgS8XG4aMB5LyaYOjrHyYJcRcMJmQFwpuxuIy8BgJyCjQii81vGPCmwfq0d85oxc8iBjGldYWLEW6ttVUXsCjWETDpNLoVmiXHNQq4=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

30.09.20Press Release: SIKA CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS MARKET SHARE IN THE COVID-19 CRISIS -- STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY IN ZURICH
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Zielnähe erreicht
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Deutsche Bank, Merck KGaA, Volkswagen
Scalable Capital | deutschlandweite Infoabende
Marktüberblick: Risk-on zum Wochenstart treibt Anleiherenditen
Coronavirus-Pandemie spielt Pepsico in die Karten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Achtung, Hype: 5 Dinge, die Sie über den Aktienmarkt wissen sollten
Diese Turnaround-Aktien kauften Trader letzte Woche
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Wie Selbstständige dreimal mehr Rente im Alter beziehen können
Eine Garantie gibt es nicht
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
So entkommen Rentner ihrer teuren Krankenversicherung
Plötzlich steht eines der wichtigsten Gesetze der GroKo auf der Kippe
Hohe oder niedrige Zinsen? Sparer und Anleger stehen vor einem Dilemma
Streit um den Unterhalt. Wer zahlt nach der Trennung  und wie viel?

News von

Nel Asa bekommt Millionenauftrag - Aktie steigt
DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Fall Trump bringt Börsen in schwierigeres Fahrwasser
Newsticker Corona: Trumps Sprecherin McEnany gibt positiven Test bekannt
Geht es bald aufwärts? Acht Langschläfer-Aktien mit hohem Kurspotenzial
Goldman Sachs zu Wasserstoff-Aktien: Warum Anleger hier Versorger auf der Rechnung haben sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen zu -- Deutsche Bank liebäugelt mit Fusionsplänen -- Schaeffler platziert Anleihen -- Kering verkauft weitere PUMA-Aktien -- Software AG im Fokus

Cisco in Patentstreit zu Zahlung von 1,9 Milliarden Dollar verurteilt. Trump zurück im Weißen Haus - Arzt gibt noch keine Entwarnung. AUDI-Prozess wird fortgesetzt. Ford hält 7,6 Prozent an Laser-Radar-Spezialist Velodyne Lidar. Allianz-Studie: Corona bringt neue Risiken für Versicherungen. Veolia erwirbt 29,9% an Suez von Engie. K+S verschafft sich mit Spartenverkauf finanziell Luft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:32 Uhr
DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen zu -- Deutsche Bank liebäugelt mit Fusionsplänen -- Schaeffler platziert Anleihen -- Kering verkauft weitere PUMA-Aktien -- Software AG im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08:51 Uhr
1 & 1 Drillisch-Chef Dommermuth hat sich verzockt: Wem der Kurssturz nutzt
Aktie im Fokus
08:53 Uhr
Kering verkauft weitere PUMA-Aktien - PUMA-Aktie nachbörslich schwach - Platzierung gut aufgenommen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Daimler AG710000
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
XiaomiA2JNY1
CureVacA2P71U
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y