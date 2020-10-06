Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN CHINA

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIKA EXPANDS MORTAR PRODUCTION IN CHINA

With the commissioning of a new production facility in Chengdu, Sika has

further expanded its capacity in the rapidly growing mortar market in

China. In addition to profiting from the strong demand, Sika can also

benefit from the launch of new products and the expansion of the

distributor network offering Sika solutions directly to craftsmen and

DIY customers.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "The expanded mortar

production in China enables us to address our customers' needs on an

even more targeted basis. With a population of 15 million people,

Chengdu is one of the most important economic urban centers in Western

China. Here we see a growing demand for Sika's Building Finishing

solutions due to large investments in the construction sector. The

strong business trend following the corona-related lockdown shows that

we are on the right track: our mortar sales have increased significantly

this year despite the crisis. We will continue to expand the business

and bring two additional plants onstream in the growing Chinese market

over the next eighteen months."

STATE INVESTMENT DRIVING GROWTH

China's construction industry is expected to see further growth this

year, despite COVID-19. The expansion will be driven by major levels of

investment spending on the part of the government, with investment in

transportation and energy infrastructure, better intercity connections,

and the reduction of environmental pollution. According to estimates,

China's construction industry is expected to grow by 6.1% in 2021, with

annual growth averaging around five percent until 2029.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a groundbreaking new adhesive

technology.

