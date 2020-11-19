  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
19.11.2020 06:59

Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN DUBAI AND INCREASES PRODUCTION

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN DUBAI AND INCREASES PRODUCTION

Sika further expands its production capacity in the United Arab Emirates

with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Dubai. In

addition to concrete admixtures, epoxy resins are now being produced

locally for the Target Market Flooring. The site in Dubai was

established in 2018 as a strategic distribution and sales center for the

region.

Sika has decided to invest in the expansion of its manufacturing

facilities at the Dubai site in order to increase flexibility in

production, shorten delivery times, optimize cost structures, and reduce

inventories. The locally produced epoxy resins are an important

component of Sika's flooring solutions. These products are used to seal

the surfaces of industrial floors and flooring for private homes, in

order to ensure that the floor coverings are hard-wearing and resilient

to mechanical and chemical exposure.

Ivo Schaedler, Regional Manager EMEA: "By producing epoxy products in

Dubai for the states in the Gulf Cooperation Council, we are increasing

our competitiveness and specifically strengthening our position in the

region's flooring solutions market. We have clear growth targets in the

Middle East, which we are systematically implementing with the expansion

of our locally produced product portfolio."

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR BACK ON TRACK FOR GROWTH IN 2021

The economy of the United Arab Emirates is in decline due to the effects

of the COVID-19 crisis and the drop in the oil price. However, thanks to

extensive investments in the transport infrastructure, the construction

industry is expected to recover quickly. As early as 2021, the building

sector should see growth of 1.8% and gain further momentum in subsequent

years.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019,

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive

technology.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RP6j_2Rtaw54KD3iwuGQqDOz2rUfmwvzZ0_njvlbeSUNuXIXn4ChZvMUolAtSQUyM2gAvCQrW_kjECqK94dzdsR81sMaKqNL8vPA0OQD6TaLCFK48mqFZPk_V5Cjoyh7

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RuCNAXA1qrkCPDQdQoMvwCQsz6zUETsAyx2ncHtdGNCzsWnY6Jz3XqYQaPLuCXbIAbUjV8JbO_otkD8ulSXazl52KWU2jmVgT1_eGret0rciZ6k_rzDZU8lJvGrGXJ5mjT2Bi0hmKieRjnRfLWFVhRgKzGbD-43b95KrtP9kE-w=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

09.11.20Press Release: SIKA FURTHER EXPANDING PRODUCTION IN FRANCE AND POSITIONING ITSELF FOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS
30.10.20Press Release: SIKA APPOINTS RAFFAELLA MARZI AS MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT AND PROPOSES ELECTION OF ESTHER BERROZPE GALINDO TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyEDEL: Gold - Unterstützung im Fokus
Air France-KLM braucht weitere Milliardenhilfen
Nachhaltige ETFs: Wer reinkommt, wer draußen bleiben muss
Diese Aktie könnte der Gewinner der deutschen Index-Reform sein
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die beste Altersvorsorge: Wie Profis für sich vorsorgen
Anlagethema mit Zukunft: KI, übernehmen Sie!
Der ungebremste Aufstieg von Tesla
Die Inflationsgefahr steigt
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die nächste Tesla-Chance  So investieren Sie in den neuen Reichmacher-Trend
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Sogar im weiter entfernten Umland steigt die Nachfrage
Viele Saugroboter scheitern am Staubsaugen

News von

Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech vor Zulassungsantrag
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Hexagon spaltet ab: So steht es um die neue Wasserstoff-Aktie Purus
Hier stimmt was nicht: Braucht Bayer wieder Geld?
Newsticker Corona: Le Maire - Online-Shops sollen auf Black Friday verzichten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wiederholt sich der September?

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer -- thyssenkrupp erwartet Milliardenverlust -- QIAGEN & BioNTech forschen gemeinsam -- NVIDIA, Knorr-Bremse, Ahold, Wirecard im Fokus

Sanofi bekommt in EU grünes Licht für Grippeimpfstoff Supemtek. CTS Eventim schreibt weiter Verlust und wagt keine Prognose. ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge. Coca-Cola droht erhebliche Steuernachzahlung. Allianz: Cyber-Erpressung verursacht immer höhere Schäden. Wacker Neuson verliert die Hälfte des Vorstands. BMW stellt Stammwerk auf E-Mobilität um. Apple zu weiterer Zahlung in Streit um iPhone-Akkus bereit

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Drittes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Senken Sie, dass sich Donald Trump doch noch zu einer friedlichen Amtsübergabe an Joe Biden entschließt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen