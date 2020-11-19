Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN DUBAI AND INCREASES PRODUCTION

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SIKA EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN DUBAI AND INCREASES PRODUCTION

Sika further expands its production capacity in the United Arab Emirates

with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Dubai. In

addition to concrete admixtures, epoxy resins are now being produced

locally for the Target Market Flooring. The site in Dubai was

established in 2018 as a strategic distribution and sales center for the

region.

Sika has decided to invest in the expansion of its manufacturing

facilities at the Dubai site in order to increase flexibility in

production, shorten delivery times, optimize cost structures, and reduce

inventories. The locally produced epoxy resins are an important

component of Sika's flooring solutions. These products are used to seal

the surfaces of industrial floors and flooring for private homes, in

order to ensure that the floor coverings are hard-wearing and resilient

to mechanical and chemical exposure.

Ivo Schaedler, Regional Manager EMEA: "By producing epoxy products in

Dubai for the states in the Gulf Cooperation Council, we are increasing

our competitiveness and specifically strengthening our position in the

region's flooring solutions market. We have clear growth targets in the

Middle East, which we are systematically implementing with the expansion

of our locally produced product portfolio."

CONSTRUCTION SECTOR BACK ON TRACK FOR GROWTH IN 2021

The economy of the United Arab Emirates is in decline due to the effects

of the COVID-19 crisis and the drop in the oil price. However, thanks to

extensive investments in the transport infrastructure, the construction

industry is expected to recover quickly. As early as 2021, the building

sector should see growth of 1.8% and gain further momentum in subsequent

years.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019,

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive

technology.

