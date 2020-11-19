Press Release: SIKA EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN DUBAI AND INCREASES PRODUCTION

SIKA EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN DUBAI AND INCREASES PRODUCTION
Sika further expands its production capacity in the United Arab Emirates
with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Dubai. In
addition to concrete admixtures, epoxy resins are now being produced
locally for the Target Market Flooring. The site in Dubai was
established in 2018 as a strategic distribution and sales center for the
region.
Sika has decided to invest in the expansion of its manufacturing
facilities at the Dubai site in order to increase flexibility in
production, shorten delivery times, optimize cost structures, and reduce
inventories. The locally produced epoxy resins are an important
component of Sika's flooring solutions. These products are used to seal
the surfaces of industrial floors and flooring for private homes, in
order to ensure that the floor coverings are hard-wearing and resilient
to mechanical and chemical exposure.
Ivo Schaedler, Regional Manager EMEA: "By producing epoxy products in
Dubai for the states in the Gulf Cooperation Council, we are increasing
our competitiveness and specifically strengthening our position in the
region's flooring solutions market. We have clear growth targets in the
Middle East, which we are systematically implementing with the expansion
of our locally produced product portfolio."
CONSTRUCTION SECTOR BACK ON TRACK FOR GROWTH IN 2021
The economy of the United Arab Emirates is in decline due to the effects
of the COVID-19 crisis and the drop in the oil price. However, thanks to
extensive investments in the transport infrastructure, the construction
industry is expected to recover quickly. As early as 2021, the building
sector should see growth of 1.8% and gain further momentum in subsequent
years.
SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019,
Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive
technology.
