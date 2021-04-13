  • Suche
Press Release: SIKA EXPLOITS FURTHER GROWTH POTENTIAL IN QATAR

SIKA EXPLOITS FURTHER GROWTH POTENTIAL IN QATAR

In Qatar, Sika has expanded its production capacity for concrete

admixtures and has started manufacturing epoxy resins. Epoxy resins are

key components in high-quality floor coverings and adhesives. With its

enlarged portfolio and its local production capacity, Sika wants to

exploit market potential and drive forward the focused expansion of its

business in the region.

This latest investment in expansion in Qatar's capital, Doha, will help

Sika to continue building its business in this fast-growing region so

that it can benefit from the dynamic development in the construction

market. The sector is being boosted in particular by major projects and

for the expansion of energy and utilities infrastructure, as well as

stimuli induced by government tenders. Thanks to its local production

facilities, Sika is also able to comply with the terms applicable to

construction projects in the country. Qatar's state sourcing policy

stipulates that preference must be given to domestically manufactured

products.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Our latest investment in

Qatar is positioning us for continued growth and is strengthening our

competitiveness in the country. In expanding our production, we are

anticipating a substantial increase in demand and volumes for our

high-value adhesives and flooring solutions. Our building-sector

customers will benefit from an expanded and locally produced portfolio

of Sika solutions which, in addition, eliminates long-distance

transportation. This benefits the environment, our customers, and Sika."

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS STIMULATE GROWTH

In the medium term, Qatar's construction industry will be focusing on

major investments in the energy and utility infrastructure such and on

reservoirs to ensure adequate supplies of potable water in this desert

country. According to estimates, the construction industry will grow by

2.6% in 2021 after a slowdown in the past year owing to COVID-19.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fAKbnet6Gqgv419sprSWxPscsG_j0cSJxHvf6jDlPCD6klDj1vEn66TBO4DUTzplUo5lbLtMQXiOOtko7PNqsBzO9Jzb9KQdvUSZAibrTPlV0OWQclh77LttSuhB378c

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LUtZHhvuaVjktS8whYxD6UtK8ST7DzsCwmMpTf0sq2TNDP6XJabuvrlOrVeO_VlZMJPwxVOxZ1CP-5RpFTcOLqhceVCTDTTRFppVaGlVnH9IX0ync9LybIL78qozkHafiBRRb8Q5pBRVSHG9ghgrMa5nCi7xRICQtpiIfXFNjpw=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

