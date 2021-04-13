Press Release: SIKA EXPLOITS FURTHER GROWTH POTENTIAL IN QATAR

SIKA EXPLOITS FURTHER GROWTH POTENTIAL IN QATAR
In Qatar, Sika has expanded its production capacity for concrete
admixtures and has started manufacturing epoxy resins. Epoxy resins are
key components in high-quality floor coverings and adhesives. With its
enlarged portfolio and its local production capacity, Sika wants to
exploit market potential and drive forward the focused expansion of its
business in the region.
This latest investment in expansion in Qatar's capital, Doha, will help
Sika to continue building its business in this fast-growing region so
that it can benefit from the dynamic development in the construction
market. The sector is being boosted in particular by major projects and
for the expansion of energy and utilities infrastructure, as well as
stimuli induced by government tenders. Thanks to its local production
facilities, Sika is also able to comply with the terms applicable to
construction projects in the country. Qatar's state sourcing policy
stipulates that preference must be given to domestically manufactured
products.
Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "Our latest investment in
Qatar is positioning us for continued growth and is strengthening our
competitiveness in the country. In expanding our production, we are
anticipating a substantial increase in demand and volumes for our
high-value adhesives and flooring solutions. Our building-sector
customers will benefit from an expanded and locally produced portfolio
of Sika solutions which, in addition, eliminates long-distance
transportation. This benefits the environment, our customers, and Sika."
INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS STIMULATE GROWTH
In the medium term, Qatar's construction industry will be focusing on
major investments in the energy and utility infrastructure such and on
reservoirs to ensure adequate supplies of potable water in this desert
country. According to estimates, the construction industry will grow by
2.6% in 2021 after a slowdown in the past year owing to COVID-19.
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.
