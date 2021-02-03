  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
03.02.2021 06:59

Press Release: SIKA EXTENDS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR SWEDEN'S MINING INDUSTRY

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA EXTENDS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR SWEDEN'S MINING INDUSTRY

Sika has further expanded additive production for shotcrete at

Spånga, near Stockholm in Sweden, and upscaled to the

latest-generation technology. The new process makes it possible to

deliver tailored solutions in demanding projects for customers. The

primary customer of the set accelerator marketed under the Sigunit(R)

brand is the mining industry, for which a high level of early strength

development and maximum safety in shotcrete application is key.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "The new technology allows us

to offer reliable shotcrete solutions that are tailored to customer

requirements in the best possible way. Our customers include leading

mining companies that sign long-term supply agreements with us. The

potential for growth is not limited to Sweden alone, with mining

projects in Finland and tunnel construction projects in Norway and

Iceland."

SOLID GROWTH IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IN 2021

Although COVID-19 has slowed the construction industry in Sweden too,

the turnaround is expected to emerge as early as 2021, with growth of

3.4%. The long-term outlook for the construction sector is positive,

mainly driven by investments in infrastructure in the areas of

transportation and renewable energies.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=hzZ_3TsQFsq0W0s94a1JhQhVyTMUTNTDx9HJy0TzDXW_fRlKWBpbNqlhjfs0NV72gr_UX9Mm-H9O8uCUMVM7Pu4D5JDkapCaekhbVOFwHd9x8lzExQ29ecDp9KoBBZmh

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020. At the end of 2019,

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive

technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=0EzTf0aNR41v_43hrNewBPFEgcZnMHrU8J591eYAp5t5VgUEF-_ogKsf4puBNGmHgmo3EObae4DdYRoNIuaObUZMETNZjkL-EWwfrna5u5JYwlUynugwpA4osHFq_USp4hl99aVJ_e3iLaZvEWdCvn_56MkU98JWe59N5PoJnxs=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

12.01.21Press Release: Sika: SALES GROWTH OF 3.4% IN -2-
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast: In Bitcoin investieren: Das sollten Anleger wissen
ThyssenKrupp mit Klärungsbedarf - Aktie scheitert vorerst
Pandemie belastet das Geschäft von Adidas  So können Anleger trotzdem profitieren!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Index zieht an
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Continental
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Kurzfristige technische Reaktion kein Grund zur Beunruhigung.
Einmalige Chance am Kapitalmarkt: Wie Sie jetzt richtig anlegen
Boom and Bust - Ein Aktionär hat's schwer
Wundersame Kurssprünge
Wie Allvest-Kunden von Alternativen Investments profitieren
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Revolution oder Übermut? So mächtig ist die neue Generation Aktie
Der Zug der fossilen Energieträger ist stehen geblieben
Amazon-Hammer und alles zum Auto1-Debüt
Der große PKV-Irrtum  Privatversicherte sind plötzlich die Verlierer
Die nächste Rallye hat begonnen  so wertvoll ist Silber wirklich

News von

Silberpreis: Am Silbermarkt ist der Teufel los
Alibaba-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Titel vor einem starken Comeback stehen könnte
SAP-Aktie: Position mit blendendem Chance-Risiko-Mix
Bitcoin und Elon Musk: Der Tesla-Chef lässt den Kurs springen und Tradergruppen nehmen Altcoins ins Visier
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Prognoseerhöhung heizt Rekordlauf der Flatexdegiro-Aktien an

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Amazon mit starken Zahlen - Bezos kündigt Rücktritt als Vorstandschef an -- Alphabet überzeugt mit Geschäftsentwicklung -- freenet im Fokus

Erneut Warnstreik bei HHLA-Gesellschaften. Amgen steigert Umsatz und Gewinn. Studie: AstraZeneca/Oxford-Vakzin bei 12 Wochen zwischen den Impfdosen wirksamer. RWE bezieht nach langem Streit Strom aus Uniper-Kraftwerk Datteln 4.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen