Press Release: SIKA EXTENDS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR SWEDEN'S MINING INDUSTRY

SIKA EXTENDS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR SWEDEN'S MINING INDUSTRY

Sika has further expanded additive production for shotcrete at

Spånga, near Stockholm in Sweden, and upscaled to the

latest-generation technology. The new process makes it possible to

deliver tailored solutions in demanding projects for customers. The

primary customer of the set accelerator marketed under the Sigunit(R)

brand is the mining industry, for which a high level of early strength

development and maximum safety in shotcrete application is key.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "The new technology allows us

to offer reliable shotcrete solutions that are tailored to customer

requirements in the best possible way. Our customers include leading

mining companies that sign long-term supply agreements with us. The

potential for growth is not limited to Sweden alone, with mining

projects in Finland and tunnel construction projects in Norway and

Iceland."

SOLID GROWTH IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IN 2021

Although COVID-19 has slowed the construction industry in Sweden too,

the turnaround is expected to emerge as early as 2021, with growth of

3.4%. The long-term outlook for the construction sector is positive,

mainly driven by investments in infrastructure in the areas of

transportation and renewable energies.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020. At the end of 2019,

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive

technology.

