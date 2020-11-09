SIKA FURTHER EXPANDING PRODUCTION IN FRANCE AND POSITIONING ITSELF FOR
INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS
Sika has started production of shotcrete admixtures at its main plant at
Gournay-en-Bray, north west of Paris. The set accelerator marketed under
the Sigunit(R) brand is used primarily in tunnel construction. The
market potential in France and beyond is considerable -- in western
Europe alone, tenders have been issued for tunnel construction projects
with a combined length of 900 kilometers, with these projects set to
come on stream over the next few years.
A crucial factor in shotcrete as it is applied in mining and tunneling
is high early strength development. Admixtures in the form of a set
accelerator ensure that the shotcrete bonds to rock and concrete, thus
facilitating overhead spraying.
INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS OF CHF 750 BILLION IN EUROPE ALONE
Europe alone is currently planning infrastructure investment programs
worth some CHF 750 billion, with tunnel construction included in these
programs. Thanks to the many years of experience acquired in demanding
large-scale projects such as the Gotthard tunnel and the Brenner base
tunnel plus a high-performance portfolio of products, Sika can guarantee
the durability of its technologies.
Ivo Schaedler, Regional Manager EMEA: "The infrastructure construction
market is generally characterized by a high level of resilience in
crises. Even in 2020 capital spending remains strong. With the
commissioning of the new facilities at the Gournay-en-Bray plant, our
aim is to tap into business potential in France and in north and western
Europe and facilitate challenging shotcrete work in mining and tunneling
projects with our specialty products. At the same time, we are
strengthening our supply chain and competitiveness thanks to a sizeable
reduction in logistics costs."
STATE INVESTMENT DRIVING GROWTH
COVID-19 has sparked a contraction in France's construction sector this
year. A recovery is forecast for 2021, with growth of more than 4%. An
important driver of this growth will be the government stimulus program
worth the equivalent of an estimated CHF 105 billion. This program will
include investment in the country's rail infrastructure and in extensive
building renovations. Europe's biggest transport project is already in
the implementation phase with the "Grand Paris Express", a network
comprising six automatic metro lines in the Greater Paris region. More
than CHF 37 billion in investment will be channeled into the project by
2030.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1PK2fepeiWTQ3jBBVzN5dk6xzdrvHlWIEDwckLbMViqh4tr6qBBTlWQVdnBbIhimh9p7cU1AKGf0uaQhTRGlCSzMlLGIIqnAdJR2DNNBCRWiKbiQUA8oUzvYc1Lw93_n
SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 25,000
employees generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end
of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new
adhesive technology.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3hlsXNtox--QskLWlCUzjLwCJK8Vsx4XSZnj_smZ2VdPXs_ViFCBGh3HKtnoCP8m2NmNnze1oYHHQ5c4eBN3ktGSv2en2wFooVAgTAMDPYN4O42ac9k7h0MGvNDdShmq_KOIKJT7S1ZHq61gUwVsXy8I4S4n8Uhecx0ww68bYlA=
