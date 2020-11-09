  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Trading Masters: Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 70.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos teilnehmen!-w-
09.11.2020 06:59

Press Release: SIKA FURTHER EXPANDING PRODUCTION IN FRANCE AND POSITIONING ITSELF FOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA FURTHER EXPANDING PRODUCTION IN FRANCE AND POSITIONING ITSELF FOR

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Sika has started production of shotcrete admixtures at its main plant at

Gournay-en-Bray, north west of Paris. The set accelerator marketed under

the Sigunit(R) brand is used primarily in tunnel construction. The

market potential in France and beyond is considerable -- in western

Europe alone, tenders have been issued for tunnel construction projects

with a combined length of 900 kilometers, with these projects set to

come on stream over the next few years.

A crucial factor in shotcrete as it is applied in mining and tunneling

is high early strength development. Admixtures in the form of a set

accelerator ensure that the shotcrete bonds to rock and concrete, thus

facilitating overhead spraying.

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS OF CHF 750 BILLION IN EUROPE ALONE

Europe alone is currently planning infrastructure investment programs

worth some CHF 750 billion, with tunnel construction included in these

programs. Thanks to the many years of experience acquired in demanding

large-scale projects such as the Gotthard tunnel and the Brenner base

tunnel plus a high-performance portfolio of products, Sika can guarantee

the durability of its technologies.

Ivo Schaedler, Regional Manager EMEA: "The infrastructure construction

market is generally characterized by a high level of resilience in

crises. Even in 2020 capital spending remains strong. With the

commissioning of the new facilities at the Gournay-en-Bray plant, our

aim is to tap into business potential in France and in north and western

Europe and facilitate challenging shotcrete work in mining and tunneling

projects with our specialty products. At the same time, we are

strengthening our supply chain and competitiveness thanks to a sizeable

reduction in logistics costs."

STATE INVESTMENT DRIVING GROWTH

COVID-19 has sparked a contraction in France's construction sector this

year. A recovery is forecast for 2021, with growth of more than 4%. An

important driver of this growth will be the government stimulus program

worth the equivalent of an estimated CHF 105 billion. This program will

include investment in the country's rail infrastructure and in extensive

building renovations. Europe's biggest transport project is already in

the implementation phase with the "Grand Paris Express", a network

comprising six automatic metro lines in the Greater Paris region. More

than CHF 37 billion in investment will be channeled into the project by

2030.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1PK2fepeiWTQ3jBBVzN5dk6xzdrvHlWIEDwckLbMViqh4tr6qBBTlWQVdnBbIhimh9p7cU1AKGf0uaQhTRGlCSzMlLGIIqnAdJR2DNNBCRWiKbiQUA8oUzvYc1Lw93_n

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 25,000

employees generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end

of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new

adhesive technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=3hlsXNtox--QskLWlCUzjLwCJK8Vsx4XSZnj_smZ2VdPXs_ViFCBGh3HKtnoCP8m2NmNnze1oYHHQ5c4eBN3ktGSv2en2wFooVAgTAMDPYN4O42ac9k7h0MGvNDdShmq_KOIKJT7S1ZHq61gUwVsXy8I4S4n8Uhecx0ww68bYlA=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Sika News

30.10.20Press Release: SIKA APPOINTS RAFFAELLA MARZI AS MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT AND PROPOSES ELECTION OF ESTHER BERROZPE GALINDO TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Weitere Sika News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Konsolidierung möglich
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, Beiersdorf, Vonovia
DZ BANK - Deutsche Börse: stürmische Zeiten bevorzugt
Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
Gea spürt die Corona-Krise - und wird zuversichtlicher
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Vermögensaufbau neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Wie viel Sie wirklich sparen müssen, um wohlhabend in Rente zu gehen
US-Wahl-Thriller - Warum Börsianer gelassen reagieren
Der Zins ist stärker als der Präsident
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ich hatte einen, der war seit den 80er-Jahren nicht mehr beim Zahnarzt
Darum werden Weihnachtsbäume dieses Jahr teurer
Schon ab 10 Euro im Monat sichern Sie Ihrem Kind ein kleines Vermögen
Neue Heizung? Der Austausch ist jetzt so lukrativ wie nie
So umgehen sie den Corona-Trick Ihrer Autoversicherung

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen wegen US-Wahlhickhack unruhige Zeiten bevor
Bekommen Kassenpatienten mehr Geld für Zahnersatz?
Trump vs. Biden: Tage der Entscheidung - in diese Aktien sollten Sie jetzt investieren
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bayer-Spitzenmanager kaufen Aktien
Jahrhundertwahl: Wall Street setzt auf Biden - diese Aktien dürften von einem Wahlsieg der Demokraten profitieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen zu -- Joe Biden gewinnt US-Wahl -- Infineon verbessert Marge in Q4 -- Buffett kauft Berkshire-Aktien zurück -- TRATON, Nemetschek im Fokus

Julius Bär legt Geldwäsche-Untersuchung mit Millionenzahlung bei. 'Kündigungen vermeiden': IG BCE und Conti sprechen über Standortumbau. Tesla bleibt trotz möglicher Verzögerung bei Zeitplan für Grünheide. VW-Werk Bratislava soll für eine Milliarde Euro erweitert werden. Amazons 1-Cent-Angebot für Fußball-Bundesliga bereits wieder beendet. Chef der Aareal lässt Aufgaben aus gesundheitlichen Gründen ruhen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange dauert es, bis die Kurse nach der Corona-/ Wirtschaftskrise wieder alte Höchststände erreichen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08:39 Uhr
DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen zu -- Joe Biden gewinnt US-Wahl -- Infineon verbessert Marge in Q4 -- Buffett kauft Berkshire-Aktien zurück -- TRATON, Nemetschek im Fokus
Webinare
08:38 Uhr
Online-Seminar: Intelligent alternative Anlagen mit ETFs und Investmentfonds kombinieren
Aktie im Fokus
08:43 Uhr
adidas im Fokus: Unsicherheitsfaktor Corona und immer wieder Reebok
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
Aurora CannabisA2P4EC
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
XiaomiA2JNY1
AlibabaA117ME
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
NIOA2N4PB
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
GeelyA0CACX