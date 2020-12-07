  • Suche
07.12.2020 06:59

Press Release: SIKA LAUNCHES ITS NEW PURFORM(R) POLYURETHANE TECHNOLOGY AND INVESTS IN PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN DÜDINGEN

SIKA LAUNCHES ITS NEW PURFORM(R) POLYURETHANE TECHNOLOGY AND INVESTS IN

PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN DÜDINGEN

Sika, the world's biggest manufacturer of adhesives and sealants for the

building sector and automotive industry, has developed a new

polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the

PURFORM(R) brand. The new polymers will first be integrated into Sika's

top seller Sikaflex(R), as well as into liquid applied membranes. This

innovation brings important benefits for customers: the products have an

improved performance profile, are even more enduring, and have a strong

sustainability profile. Investments in the associated production

facilities were recently made at the Düdingen site.

Polyurethanes have many different applications in the construction

sector and automotive industry. For example, polyurethane-based joints

are used in the weather-resistant sealing of facade elements on

buildings, or to affix building components in infrastructure expansion

or interior finishings with adhesives. These high-performance solutions

are also used in the bonding of body components and battery systems for

electric vehicles.

Thanks to its new PURFORM(R) technology, from 2021 on Sika will be

supplying customers with products that not only satisfy the highest

standards in terms of performance, but that are also in line with the

upcoming stricter REACH regulations for enhanced health and safety

safeguards for users.

INCREASED PERFORMANCE WITH MORE BENEFITS FOR CUSTOMERS

Sika products that use PURFORM(R) can offer customers major advantages.

These include the process efficiency brought by less surface preparation

with a simultaneous improvement in adhesive properties. The new

technology also makes reliable, stress cracking-free bonding of plastics

possible, and delivers the best compatibility with sensitive surfaces

such as natural stone. Products using the new technology can be

extremely weather-resistant and can withstand exposure to UV light

outdoors for considerably longer. Thanks to their high durability, they

are also significantly more sustainable.

EXPANSION INVESTMENT IN SWITZERLAND

The next generation of polyurethanes will be produced at the

Düdingen site, which is home to one of Sika's largest manufacturing

plants in Europe. By investing in this expansion, Sika is securing jobs

in Switzerland over the long term.

Frank Höfflin, Chief Technology Officer: "With the development of

the new PURFORM(R) technology, our experts have created a further growth

platform for Sika, with which we can expand our leading position. In

line with our principle 'more performance, more sustainability,' we are

rigorously implementing our Strategy 2023 from the viewpoint of

sustainable, high-performance innovations. With our future-oriented

solutions, we are the market leader and enable sustainable construction

and transportation."

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uFQbzbyU4OFsxhPtLGIGvKybiboUf54VFqmzFUIpfCSYRv15Fk42MSaReQj9YpYmlLyEx8PWnxfkDV6bbj1tfT6ngrGm_qqXCsZk5q2PxqI_KEX0xBgje6J_GLrxbIoX

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019,

Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive

technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1XM-l7M2-Qx2AhSfIF6ZMnrMCaI_RQkNaLXdo2bcsuRJr9mjYs3D9S1JcDHHGZsiXib4Hbm0d1_lM-BXs-B_CuUVq3welBjvgK0GGKk9s7rHwnUqsDZHzKvJb-TRVwzqIdc7Vqm3rBmY9MuByj0uzBzmmwH7j6_Aw0lcFMte74U=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

