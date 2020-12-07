SIKA LAUNCHES ITS NEW PURFORM(R) POLYURETHANE TECHNOLOGY AND INVESTS IN
PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN DÜDINGEN
Sika, the world's biggest manufacturer of adhesives and sealants for the
building sector and automotive industry, has developed a new
polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the
PURFORM(R) brand. The new polymers will first be integrated into Sika's
top seller Sikaflex(R), as well as into liquid applied membranes. This
innovation brings important benefits for customers: the products have an
improved performance profile, are even more enduring, and have a strong
sustainability profile. Investments in the associated production
facilities were recently made at the Düdingen site.
Polyurethanes have many different applications in the construction
sector and automotive industry. For example, polyurethane-based joints
are used in the weather-resistant sealing of facade elements on
buildings, or to affix building components in infrastructure expansion
or interior finishings with adhesives. These high-performance solutions
are also used in the bonding of body components and battery systems for
electric vehicles.
Thanks to its new PURFORM(R) technology, from 2021 on Sika will be
supplying customers with products that not only satisfy the highest
standards in terms of performance, but that are also in line with the
upcoming stricter REACH regulations for enhanced health and safety
safeguards for users.
INCREASED PERFORMANCE WITH MORE BENEFITS FOR CUSTOMERS
Sika products that use PURFORM(R) can offer customers major advantages.
These include the process efficiency brought by less surface preparation
with a simultaneous improvement in adhesive properties. The new
technology also makes reliable, stress cracking-free bonding of plastics
possible, and delivers the best compatibility with sensitive surfaces
such as natural stone. Products using the new technology can be
extremely weather-resistant and can withstand exposure to UV light
outdoors for considerably longer. Thanks to their high durability, they
are also significantly more sustainable.
EXPANSION INVESTMENT IN SWITZERLAND
The next generation of polyurethanes will be produced at the
Düdingen site, which is home to one of Sika's largest manufacturing
plants in Europe. By investing in this expansion, Sika is securing jobs
in Switzerland over the long term.
Frank Höfflin, Chief Technology Officer: "With the development of
the new PURFORM(R) technology, our experts have created a further growth
platform for Sika, with which we can expand our leading position. In
line with our principle 'more performance, more sustainability,' we are
rigorously implementing our Strategy 2023 from the viewpoint of
sustainable, high-performance innovations. With our future-oriented
solutions, we are the market leader and enable sustainable construction
and transportation."
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
