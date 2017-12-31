Press Release: SIKA LAUNCHES NEW MORTAR PRODUCTION IN VIETNAM

Sika AG / SIKA LAUNCHES NEW MORTAR PRODUCTION IN VIETNAM. Processed and
Sika is pushing ahead with the significant expansion of its plant in Bac
Ninh in northern Vietnam, underscoring its commitment to dynamic growth
in the country's booming construction market. A state-of-the-art
facility for mortar production has come on stream alongside the existing
production of concrete admixtures. This most recent investment enables
Sika to extend its portfolio of locally manufactured products in the
north of the country, and thus reinforce the company's cost structure
and competitiveness.
More stringent building regulations in Vietnam require the use of
ready-mixed mortar, which is one of Sika's strongest product lines. As a
result ready-mixed mortar is gaining market share, unlike mortar
products that are mixed on the building site. In addition to more
stringent regulatory requirements in the construction sector, Vietnam is
experiencing a massive construction boom, where rising education and
prosperity levels fuel demand for high-quality, high-performance
building materials.
Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "The new mortar facility in
Bac Ninh is a targeted investment in the expansion of our production
capacity around the Hanoi metropolitan region. It enables us to deliver
significantly faster growth in northern Vietnam and optimize our cost
structure, with the elimination of long transport distances. Our
customers benefit from an enhanced, high-performance portfolio of
products that is aligned with building standards, as well as from
shorter lead times."
CONTINUOUS STRONG MOMENTUM IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
Vietnam's construction sector is expected to grow by 9.6% this year,
with annual growth then averaging 7.2% through to 2026. This is being
driven by several factors: upcoming infrastructure projects, rapid
industrialization, continued urbanization, and a growing tourism sector.
A partial relaxation of restrictions on property ownership is also
making the construction sector attractive to foreign investors.
