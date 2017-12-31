23.03.2018 07:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: SIKA LAUNCHES NEW MORTAR PRODUCTION IN VIETNAM

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Sika AG / SIKA LAUNCHES NEW MORTAR PRODUCTION IN VIETNAM. Processed and

transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika is pushing ahead with the significant expansion of its plant in Bac

Ninh in northern Vietnam, underscoring its commitment to dynamic growth

in the country's booming construction market. A state-of-the-art

facility for mortar production has come on stream alongside the existing

production of concrete admixtures. This most recent investment enables

Sika to extend its portfolio of locally manufactured products in the

north of the country, and thus reinforce the company's cost structure

and competitiveness.

More stringent building regulations in Vietnam require the use of

ready-mixed mortar, which is one of Sika's strongest product lines. As a

result ready-mixed mortar is gaining market share, unlike mortar

products that are mixed on the building site. In addition to more

stringent regulatory requirements in the construction sector, Vietnam is

experiencing a massive construction boom, where rising education and

prosperity levels fuel demand for high-quality, high-performance

building materials.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "The new mortar facility in

Bac Ninh is a targeted investment in the expansion of our production

capacity around the Hanoi metropolitan region. It enables us to deliver

significantly faster growth in northern Vietnam and optimize our cost

structure, with the elimination of long transport distances. Our

customers benefit from an enhanced, high-performance portfolio of

products that is aligned with building standards, as well as from

shorter lead times."

CONTINUOUS STRONG MOMENTUM IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Vietnam's construction sector is expected to grow by 9.6% this year,

with annual growth then averaging 7.2% through to 2026. This is being

driven by several factors: upcoming infrastructure projects, rapid

industrialization, continued urbanization, and a growing tourism sector.

A partial relaxation of restrictions on property ownership is also

making the construction sector attractive to foreign investors.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and

automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000

employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release: http://hugin.info/100359/R/2178392/840620.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Sika AG

Zugerstrasse 50 Baar Switzerland

WKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;

http://www.sika.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2018 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Sika AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:00 Uhr
Press Release: SIKA LAUNCHES NEW MORTAR PRODUCTION IN VIETNAM (Dow Jones)
07:00 Uhr
GNW-News: SIKA NIMMT NEUE MÖRTELPRODUKTION IN VIETNAM IN BETRIEB (dpa-afx)
13.03.18
GNW-News: GENERALVERSAMMLUNG 2018 DER SIKA AG (dpa-afx)
07.03.18
GNW-News: SIKA GRÜNDET LÄNDERGESELLSCHAFT IN HONDURAS (dpa-afx)
07.03.18
Press Release: SIKA ESTABLISHES NATIONAL SUBSIDIARY IN HONDURAS (Dow Jones)
07.03.18
Sika-Familienaktionäre wollen Prüfung von Ribar (Handelszeitung)
06.03.18
GNW-News: TRAKTANDIERUNGSBEGEHREN FÜR DIE ORDENTLICHE GENERALVERSAMMLUNG VOM 17. APRIL 2018 (dpa-afx)
05.03.18
Press Release: SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 300 MILLION BOND (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sika News
RSS Feed
Sika zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sika AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2013Sika haltenVontobel Research
11.01.2013Sika haltenVontobel Research
10.01.2013Sika haltenVontobel Research
13.12.2012Sika neutralSarasin Research
13.12.2012Sika holdVontobel Research
27.06.2012Sika buyVontobel Research
11.01.2012Sika buyVontobel Research
10.01.2012Sika buyVontobel Research
14.12.2011Sika buyVontobel Research
03.11.2011Sika buyVontobel Research
28.02.2013Sika haltenVontobel Research
11.01.2013Sika haltenVontobel Research
10.01.2013Sika haltenVontobel Research
13.12.2012Sika neutralSarasin Research
13.12.2012Sika holdVontobel Research
31.10.2012Sika underperformCheuvreux SA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sika AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sika News

23.02.18Übernahmeziel Sika bekräftigt nach Rekordergebnis Ziele
23.02.18Press Release: SIKA ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017
05.03.18Press Release: SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 300 MILLION BOND
13.03.18GNW-News: GENERALVERSAMMLUNG 2018 DER SIKA AG
23.02.18GNW-News: SIKA MIT REKORDERGEBNIS IM GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
05.03.18GNW-News: SIKA PLATZIERT ERFOLGREICH ANLEIHE ÜBER CHF 300 MILLIONEN
06.03.18GNW-News: TRAKTANDIERUNGSBEGEHREN FÜR DIE ORDENTLICHE GENERALVERSAMMLUNG VOM 17. APRIL 2018
07.03.18GNW-News: SIKA GRÜNDET LÄNDERGESELLSCHAFT IN HONDURAS
07.03.18Press Release: SIKA ESTABLISHES NATIONAL SUBSIDIARY IN HONDURAS
23.02.18Sika ist weiterhin im Höhenflug
Weitere Sika News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Protektionismus: Irrtum - Irrweg - Irre
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
"Siemens Healthineers hat noch Luft nach oben"
UBS: Siemens AG - Weiterer Kursrückgang möglich
Trotz Schwäche: Dividendenboom könnte DAX in 2018 noch auf 14.000 Punkte steigen lassen  auf diese Aktien sollten Anleger setzen!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Swiss Market Index im Fokus
15 Jahre Sparen kann sich mehr lohnen als 30 Jahre
ING Markets: DAX - Der neue Fed-Chef malt in rosa ...
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Sika-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Sika Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Alt, gierig, männlich  das ärgert den Aktionär
Angst vor Handelskrieg beschert Börsen massive Verluste
Der Sieger im PKV-Test liegt fast überall vorn
Verkommt die Deutsche Bank zum Dauersanierungsfall?
Warum Bier auf einmal teurer geworden ist

News von

High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben
DAX: Das Chartbild bleibt mittelmäßig
Dax schließt knapp über der 12.000-Punkte-Marke
Der große Dividendencheck: Bei diesen deutschen Aktien sahnen Anleger richtig ab
Deutsche Bank-Aktie auf Talfahrt: So sichern sich Anleger trotzdem einen schönen Bonus

News von

Vom Kredit bis zum Studienplatz: So gravierend bestimmen Algorithmen schon heute euren Alltag
11 Anzeichen, dass man später mal reich sein wird, auch wenn es sich nicht so anfühlt
Städte der Superreichen: Das sind die 10 teuersten Metropolen der Welt
Wie Amazon-Händler mit einer simplen Methode scheinbar Millionen am deutschen Fiskus vorbeitricksen
Die Bargeld-Entwicklung in Deutschland stellt selbst Experten vor Rätsel

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen geben nach -- Morgan Stanley: Der Bitcoin entwickelt sich wie die Dotcom-Blase - nur 15 Mal schneller -- Fondsmanager: Facebook wird dasselbe Schicksal ereilen wie MySpace

Credit Suisse: Die Bullen verlassen den Markt noch nicht. Geheime Messinstrumente zu Amazon Prime Video enthüllt: So weiß Amazon, ob sich eine Serie lohnt. Dropbox-Aktie vor IPO: Lohnt sich die Zeichnung der Papiere? CryptoKitties: Virtuelle Blockchain-Katzen werden mit 12 Millionen Dollar gestützt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
KW 11: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Jens Spahn ist für seine Äußerung, mit Hartz IV habe "jeder das, was er zum Leben braucht", in die Kritik geraten. Stimmen Sie dem Gesundheitsminister zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:09 Uhr
Asiens Börsen geben nach -- Morgan Stanley: Der Bitcoin entwickelt sich wie die Dotcom-Blase - nur 15 Mal schneller -- Fondsmanager: Facebook wird dasselbe Schicksal ereilen wie MySpace
Ausland
06:43 Uhr
Fondsmanager: Facebook wird dasselbe Schicksal ereilen wie MySpace
Ausland
07:12 Uhr
Nike rutscht wegen US-Steuerreform in die roten Zahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
GeelyA0CACX
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610