Press Release: SIKA LAUNCHES NEW MORTAR PRODUCTION IN VIETNAM

Sika is pushing ahead with the significant expansion of its plant in Bac

Ninh in northern Vietnam, underscoring its commitment to dynamic growth

in the country's booming construction market. A state-of-the-art

facility for mortar production has come on stream alongside the existing

production of concrete admixtures. This most recent investment enables

Sika to extend its portfolio of locally manufactured products in the

north of the country, and thus reinforce the company's cost structure

and competitiveness.

More stringent building regulations in Vietnam require the use of

ready-mixed mortar, which is one of Sika's strongest product lines. As a

result ready-mixed mortar is gaining market share, unlike mortar

products that are mixed on the building site. In addition to more

stringent regulatory requirements in the construction sector, Vietnam is

experiencing a massive construction boom, where rising education and

prosperity levels fuel demand for high-quality, high-performance

building materials.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: "The new mortar facility in

Bac Ninh is a targeted investment in the expansion of our production

capacity around the Hanoi metropolitan region. It enables us to deliver

significantly faster growth in northern Vietnam and optimize our cost

structure, with the elimination of long transport distances. Our

customers benefit from an enhanced, high-performance portfolio of

products that is aligned with building standards, as well as from

shorter lead times."

CONTINUOUS STRONG MOMENTUM IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Vietnam's construction sector is expected to grow by 9.6% this year,

with annual growth then averaging 7.2% through to 2026. This is being

driven by several factors: upcoming infrastructure projects, rapid

industrialization, continued urbanization, and a growing tourism sector.

A partial relaxation of restrictions on property ownership is also

making the construction sector attractive to foreign investors.

