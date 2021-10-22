Press Release: SIKA ON TRACK TO SET RECORDS AFTER -2

NET SALES BY REGION
1.1.2020 1.1.2021
- - Year-on-year change
in CHF mn 30.9.2020 30.9.2021 (+/- in %)
In local Currency Acquisition Organic
in CHF currencies(1) effect effect(2) growth(3)
By region
EMEA 2,613.7 3,097.8 18.5 17.6 0.9 1.6 16.0
Americas 1,513.4 1,773.8 17.2 19.3 -2.1 2.3 17.0
Asia/Pacific 1,224.0 1,493.3 22.0 20.7 1.3 0.0 20.7
Global
Business 454.4 497.8 9.6 9.9 -0.3 0.0 9.9
Net sales 5,805.5 6,862.7 18.2 18.1 0.1 1.3 16.8
Products for
the
construction
industry 4,769.4 5,653.5 18.5 18.4 0.1 1.6 16.8
Products for
industrial
manufacturing 1,036.1 1,209.2 16.7 16.7 0.0 0.0 16.7
(1) Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.
(2) Share of sales of acquired companies not including
post-combination growth. The sales growth of the acquired
companies since initial consolidation is included
in organic growth.
(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effect.
The sales growth of the acquired companies since initial
consolidation is included in organic growth.
Webcast on October 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)
A webcast will take place today focusing on the results for the first
nine months of the year. Please log in 5 minutes prior to the start of
the event.
http://www.sika.com/9months-webcast www.sika.com/9months-webcast
This link will allow you to participate in the webcast with Thomas Hasler
(CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), and Dominik Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications
& IR).
A recording of the webcast will be made available in the Investors section
of the Sika website.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Net sales 2021 Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Media conference/analyst presentation 2021 results Friday, February 18, 2022
Net sales first quarter 2022 Tuesday, April 12, 2022
54th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Half-Year Report 2022 Friday, July 22, 2022
Results first nine months 2022 Thursday, October 20, 2022
SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.
