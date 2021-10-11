  • Suche
Press Release: SIKA PROPOSES THE ELECTION OF LUCRÈCE FOUFOPOULOS-DE RIDDER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SIKA PROPOSES THE ELECTION OF LUCRÈCE FOUFOPOULOS-DE RIDDER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sika recommends the election of Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 12, 2022.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder has a longstanding career in the chemical industry of more than 20 years. In 2019, she was appointed to the Borealis Executive Board as Executive Vice President Polyolefins and Innovation & Technology. Preceding this appointment, she worked at Eastman Chemical as Vice President & General Manager of the Rubber Additives business unit. Prior to joining Eastman Chemical, Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder held a variety of positions at multinationals, including Dow Chemical, Rohm and Haas, Dow Corning, and Tyco.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder holds a European master's degree in Polymer and Composites Engineering from the University of Leuven, a master's degree in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Ghent, both in Belgium, and executive business education from INSEAD in Paris, France and IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. She holds a dual Belgian-Swiss citizenship.

Paul Haelg, Chair of the Board of Directors: "With Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder we propose a candidate with a strong background in technology, sustainability, and customer focus within global corporations. Thanks to her longstanding industry experience we are confident that she will perfectly complement our Board skills matrix and will be an important contribution to Sika's Board of Directors. I look forward to working with her in the future."

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8qhiEibLOKRywHsW-vDXYfXBH_ibO8ivMOoCfeVWN-KpEomxHFuGaLlCkWU1VUuSSQu-vHBvKRx5tFwdSRaDYwRqc6p_lBpSjCGMrBt0lpunisbL_0C2Ldj1mQfkpByk

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=hfTixI8SCk7HVeD_17HOwXl3XycosYxctrb4JAtRIxu0Sun0xjYu0wiRPKyb26TdhHA01Z9BQXZdAlJ4YoZbKhGuunRMRnAgyIk2LR9yygpKKwKqHwQHTzxl_m1MxJQwKQdsRzoWZUr5Y-0siask1sMim2_Kk0xvlcMesF4620M=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

