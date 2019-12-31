Press Release: Sika: STRONG SALES GROWTH IN FIRST -2

(CET)
A telephone conference will take place today in connection
with publication of the first quarter results. Please
dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the
event
+41 58 310 5000 (Europe, Asia)
+1 631 570 5613 (North America, Latin America)
+44 207 107 0613 (UK)
An operator will then connect you with Paul Schuler
(CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), and Dominik Slappnig (Head
of Corporate Communications & IR).
You will also be able to find a recording of the telephone
conference on the Sika website, in the "Investors"
section.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 25,000
employees generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end
of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new
adhesive technology.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 20, 2020 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)