Press Release: Sika: STRONG SALES GROWTH IN FIRST -2

A telephone conference will take place today in connection

with publication of the first quarter results. Please

dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the

event

+41 58 310 5000 (Europe, Asia)

+1 631 570 5613 (North America, Latin America)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

An operator will then connect you with Paul Schuler

(CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), and Dominik Slappnig (Head

of Corporate Communications & IR).

You will also be able to find a recording of the telephone

conference on the Sika website, in the "Investors"

section.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor

vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 25,000

employees generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end

of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new

adhesive technology.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2020 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)