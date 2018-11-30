Press Release: Sika: SUCCESSFUL START TO THE YEAR WITH 7.1% SALES GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER

SUCCESSFUL START TO THE YEAR WITH 7.1% SALES GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER
-- Sales growth of 7.1% in local currencies to CHF 1,644.8 million (+5.8% in
CHF)
-- Growth in all regions
-- New mortar factory established in Senegal
-- Announced acquisition of three companies: Parex, global, King Packaged
Materials, Canada, and Belineco, Belarus
-- Confirmation of outlook with sales target of at least CHF 8 billion in
2019
Sika has continued its growth trajectory with a successful start to the
2019 business year, reporting a new sales record of CHF 1,644.8 million
in the first quarter. This equates to an increase of 7.1% in local
currencies. A negative currency effect (-1.3%) led to robust sales
growth in Swiss francs of 5.8%.
Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "In a commercially challenging
environment we have delivered sales growth of 7.1%, which represents a
strong start to the new business year. The acquisition of Parex, which
is expected to complete in the second quarter, will provide us with a
first-class growth platform. Our organization is set up for the next
level of growth, and we anticipate sales to exceed CHF 8 billion for the
first time in 2019 as a whole."
GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS
In the first quarter of 2019, sales in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle
East, Africa) increased by 8.2% (previous year: 10.2%). Business
developed well in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH area). The
countries of Eastern Europe and Africa posted double-digit growth rates.
In Africa, the new national subsidiaries in particular significantly
contributed to the strong growth.
At the start of 2019, Sika announced the acquisition of Belineco, a
polyurethane foam systems manufacturer based in Belarus. The takeover
will further improve access to the East European market. In addition,
Sika has invested in a mortar production facility in Senegal.
The Americas region recorded growth of 4.8% (previous year: 12.2%).
Numerous major construction projects have been delayed in the United
States due to the ongoing shortage of skilled labor. In Mexico, the
change in government has led to noticeable cost-cutting measures in the
area of infrastructure. Business development in Brazil and Colombia was
higher than average. In Canada, the acquisition of the King Packaged
Materials Company in the reporting period brought a leading manufacturer
of concrete repair systems into the Group.
Sales in the Asia/Pacific region rose by 2.8% (previous year: 3.9%).
Double-digit growth rates were reported in two of the largest economies
of Asia, namely China and India. By contrast, growth in the countries of
Southeast Asia and the Pacific area was uneven, and in some cases even
negative.
The Global Business segment recorded growth of 13.3% (previous year:
20.9%), 11.3% being attributed to acquisitions. In the Automotive area,
Sika was further able to increase its market share in the first quarter
and grow organically, despite the decline in car production figures
worldwide. In particular, Sika is benefiting from the megatrends evident
in modern automotive construction, which are dominated by
electromobility and lightweight construction. New platforms and
multi-material designs are opening up new avenues of growth potential
for Sika.
OUTLOOK: SALES TARGET OF CHF 8 BILLION IN 2019
Sika expects sales to increase by 6--8% in 2019, in accordance with the
Group's Strategic Targets 2020, and anticipates an over-proportional
rise in profits. With the consolidation of Parex tentatively taking
place in the second quarter, sales is set to exceed CHF 8 billion for
the first time. The implementation of the Group's growth strategy will
continue in 2019 with the opening of between seven and nine new
factories, and the establishment of further growth platforms in the form
of acquisitions. Details of the new Strategy 2023 will be presented at
the Sika Capital Markets Day on October 3, 2019.
NET SALES IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2019
1/1/2018-
In CHF mn 3/31/2018 1/1/2019-3/31/2019 Year-on-year change (+/- in %)
---------------------------------------------
In local Currency Acquisition
in CHF currencies(1) effect effect
------ -------- -----------
By region
EMEA 691.5 723.8 4.7 8.2 -3.5 1.2
---------- ------------------ ------ -------------- -------- -----------
Americas 389.0 412.5 6.0 4.8 1.2 1.6
---------- ------------------ ------ -------------- -------- -----------
Asia/Pacific 257.7 266.2 3.3 2.8 0.5 0.0
---------- ------------------ ------ -------------- -------- -----------
Global Business 215.8 242.3 12.3 13.3 -1.0 11.3
---------- ------------------ ------ -------------- -------- -----------
Net sales consolidated 1,554.0 1,644.8 5.8 7.1 -1.3 2.5
---------- ------------------ ------ -------------- -------- -----------
Products for the
construction industry 1,170.2 1,225.8 4.8 5.9 -1.1 1.2
---------- ------------------ ------ -------------- -------- -----------
Products for
industrial manufacturing 383.8 419.0 9.2 10.8 -1.6 6.4
---------- ------------------ ------ -------------- -------- -----------
(1) including acquisitions
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
51st Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Half-Year Report 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019
Results first nine months Thursday, October 24,
2019 2019
Net sales 2019 Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Media conference/analyst Friday, February 21,
presentation 2020
on 2019 full-year results
52nd Annual General Meeting Tuesday, April 21, 2020
