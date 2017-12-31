Press Release: SOLAR-1 trial of Novartis investigational alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib) meets primary endpoint in HR+/HER2- advanced breast...

Novartis International AG / SOLAR-1 trial of Novartis investigational
-- SOLAR-1 evaluated BYL719 plus fulvestrant vs. fulvestrant alone in
HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients with PIK3CA mutations who
progressed on or following treatment with an aromatase inhibitor with or
without a CDK4/6 inhibitor[1]
-- Approximately 40% of HR+ advanced breast cancer patients have PIK3CA
mutations, and the PI3K pathway is the most commonly mutated pathway
associated with tumor progression in HR+ advanced breast cancer[2],[3]
-- Full results will be submitted to an upcoming medical congress and
Novartis will initiate discussions with regulatory authorities worldwide
Basel, August 23, 2018 - Novartis today announced the global Phase III
SOLAR-1 trial evaluating the investigational alpha-specific PI3K
inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib) has met the primary endpoint showing an
improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). SOLAR-1 is evaluating
BYL719 in combination with fulvestrant compared to fulvestrant alone in
postmenopausal women and men with hormone-receptor positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) PIK3CA-mutant
advanced or metastatic breast cancer that progressed on or following
aromatase inhibitor treatment with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor[1].
"BYL719 is the only alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor and the first one to
show potential increased benefit and acceptable tolerability for
patients," said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug
Development. "We are encouraged by the results observed in the SOLAR-1
study and look forward to submitting the data to an upcoming medical
congress and starting discussions with health authorities worldwide."
Currently, there are no approved PI3K inhibitors for HR+ advanced breast
cancer. The PI3K pathway plays an important role in regulating cell
processes and is the most frequently altered pathway promoting tumor
growth, disease progression and treatment resistance in HR+ advanced
breast cancer[4],[5].
Adverse events observed with investigational BYL719 in combination with
fulvestrant in SOLAR-1 were generally consistent with those observed in
previous BYL719 and fulvestrant studies[1]. The SOLAR-1 trial will
continue to assess data for secondary endpoints. Novartis will begin
discussions with global health authorities based on these results.
About PI3K inhibition in advanced breast cancer
Studies have established the role of PI3K signaling in several processes
critical for cancer progression, including cell metabolism, growth,
survival and motility[9]. Activation of the PI3K pathway in breast
cancer is associated with resistance to endocrine therapy, disease
progression and poorer prognosis[4],[6].
Proteins in the PI3K pathway consist of four smaller parts called
isoforms[7]. Approximately 40% of HR+ advanced breast cancer patients
have genetic mutations that activate the alpha isoform, called PIK3CA
mutations[2]. Mutations in the three other isoforms are typically not
associated with advanced breast cancer[7].
About SOLAR-1
SOLAR-1 is a global, Phase III randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled trial studying investigational BYL719 in combination
with fulvestrant for postmenopausal women and men with PIK3CA-mutated
HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer that progressed on or
following prior aromatase inhibitor treatment with or without a CDK4/6
inhibitor[10].
The trial randomized 572 patients in a 1:1 ratio to receive continuous
oral treatment with BYL719 300mg or placebo once daily in combination
with fulvestrant 500mg intramuscular injections on days 1 and 15 on the
first cycle and day 1 of each subsequent 28-day cycle as per fulvestrant
prescribing information. Patients were allocated based on tumor tissue
assessment to either a PIK3CA-mutant cohort or a PIK3CA non-mutant
cohort. Stratification was based on visceral metastases and prior CDK4/6
inhibitor treatment[10].
The primary endpoint is PFS for patients with the PIK3CA mutation.
Secondary endpoints include but are not limited to: overall survival,
overall response rate, clinical benefit rate, health-related quality of
life, efficacy in PIK3CA non-mutant cohort, safety and tolerability[10].
About BYL719 (alpelisib)
BYL719 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, alpha-specific PI3K
inhibitor. In breast cancer cell lines harboring PIK3CA mutations,
BYL719 has been shown to potentially inhibit the PI3K pathway and have
antiproliferative effects. In addition, cancer cell lines with PIK3CA
mutations were more sensitive to BYL719 than those without the mutation
across a broad range of different cancers[11].
About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer
For more than 30 years, Novartis has been tackling breast cancer with
superior science, great collaboration and a passion for transforming
patient care. With one of the most diverse breast cancer pipelines and
one of the largest numbers of breast cancer compounds in development,
Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and
combinations, especially in HR+ advanced breast cancer, the most common
form of the disease.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "expect," "encouraged," "upcoming,"
"starting," "look forward," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or
similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential
marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for BYL719 or the other
investigational or approved products described in this press release, or
regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that BYL719 or the other
investigational or approved products described in this press release
will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications
or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be
any guarantee that BYL719 or such other products will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding
BYL719 and such other products could be affected by, among other things,
the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including
clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical
data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally;
global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,
payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 125,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
References
[1] Novartis Data on File.
[2] Sabine V, Crozier C, Brookes C, et al. Mutational analysis of
PI3K/AKT signaling pathway in tamoxifen exemestane adjuvant
multinational pathology study. Journal of Clinical Oncology.
2014;32:2951-2958.
[3] Lee JJX, Loh K, Yap Y-S. PI3K/Akt/mTOR inhibitors in breast
cancer. Cancer Biol Med. 2015 ;12(4):342-354.
[4] Miller TW, Rexer BN, Garrett JT, Arteaga CL.Mutations in the
Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase Pathway: Role in Tumor Progression and
Therapeutic Implications in Breast Cancer. Breast Cancer Res. 2011.
[5] Mukohara T. PI3K mutations in breast cancer: prognostic and
therapeutic implications. Breast Cancer Targets Ther. 2015;7:111-123.
[6] Saal LH, Johansson P, Holm K. Poor prognosis in carcinoma is
associated with a gene expression signature of aberrant PTEN tumor
