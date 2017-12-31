Press Release: SOLAR-1 trial of Novartis investigational alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib) meets primary endpoint in HR+/HER2- advanced breast...

Novartis International AG / SOLAR-1 trial of Novartis investigational

alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib) meets primary endpoint

in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutation. Processed and

-- SOLAR-1 evaluated BYL719 plus fulvestrant vs. fulvestrant alone in

HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients with PIK3CA mutations who

progressed on or following treatment with an aromatase inhibitor with or

without a CDK4/6 inhibitor[1]

-- Approximately 40% of HR+ advanced breast cancer patients have PIK3CA

mutations, and the PI3K pathway is the most commonly mutated pathway

associated with tumor progression in HR+ advanced breast cancer[2],[3]

-- Full results will be submitted to an upcoming medical congress and

Novartis will initiate discussions with regulatory authorities worldwide

Basel, August 23, 2018 - Novartis today announced the global Phase III

SOLAR-1 trial evaluating the investigational alpha-specific PI3K

inhibitor BYL719 (alpelisib) has met the primary endpoint showing an

improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). SOLAR-1 is evaluating

BYL719 in combination with fulvestrant compared to fulvestrant alone in

postmenopausal women and men with hormone-receptor positive, human

epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) PIK3CA-mutant

advanced or metastatic breast cancer that progressed on or following

aromatase inhibitor treatment with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor[1].

"BYL719 is the only alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor and the first one to

show potential increased benefit and acceptable tolerability for

patients," said Samit Hirawat, MD, Head, Novartis Oncology Global Drug

Development. "We are encouraged by the results observed in the SOLAR-1

study and look forward to submitting the data to an upcoming medical

congress and starting discussions with health authorities worldwide."

Currently, there are no approved PI3K inhibitors for HR+ advanced breast

cancer. The PI3K pathway plays an important role in regulating cell

processes and is the most frequently altered pathway promoting tumor

growth, disease progression and treatment resistance in HR+ advanced

breast cancer[4],[5].

Adverse events observed with investigational BYL719 in combination with

fulvestrant in SOLAR-1 were generally consistent with those observed in

previous BYL719 and fulvestrant studies[1]. The SOLAR-1 trial will

continue to assess data for secondary endpoints. Novartis will begin

discussions with global health authorities based on these results.

About PI3K inhibition in advanced breast cancer

Studies have established the role of PI3K signaling in several processes

critical for cancer progression, including cell metabolism, growth,

survival and motility[9]. Activation of the PI3K pathway in breast

cancer is associated with resistance to endocrine therapy, disease

progression and poorer prognosis[4],[6].

Proteins in the PI3K pathway consist of four smaller parts called

isoforms[7]. Approximately 40% of HR+ advanced breast cancer patients

have genetic mutations that activate the alpha isoform, called PIK3CA

mutations[2]. Mutations in the three other isoforms are typically not

associated with advanced breast cancer[7].

About SOLAR-1

SOLAR-1 is a global, Phase III randomized, double-blind,

placebo-controlled trial studying investigational BYL719 in combination

with fulvestrant for postmenopausal women and men with PIK3CA-mutated

HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer that progressed on or

following prior aromatase inhibitor treatment with or without a CDK4/6

inhibitor[10].

The trial randomized 572 patients in a 1:1 ratio to receive continuous

oral treatment with BYL719 300mg or placebo once daily in combination

with fulvestrant 500mg intramuscular injections on days 1 and 15 on the

first cycle and day 1 of each subsequent 28-day cycle as per fulvestrant

prescribing information. Patients were allocated based on tumor tissue

assessment to either a PIK3CA-mutant cohort or a PIK3CA non-mutant

cohort. Stratification was based on visceral metastases and prior CDK4/6

inhibitor treatment[10].

The primary endpoint is PFS for patients with the PIK3CA mutation.

Secondary endpoints include but are not limited to: overall survival,

overall response rate, clinical benefit rate, health-related quality of

life, efficacy in PIK3CA non-mutant cohort, safety and tolerability[10].

About BYL719 (alpelisib)

BYL719 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, alpha-specific PI3K

inhibitor. In breast cancer cell lines harboring PIK3CA mutations,

BYL719 has been shown to potentially inhibit the PI3K pathway and have

antiproliferative effects. In addition, cancer cell lines with PIK3CA

mutations were more sensitive to BYL719 than those without the mutation

across a broad range of different cancers[11].

About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer

For more than 30 years, Novartis has been tackling breast cancer with

superior science, great collaboration and a passion for transforming

patient care. With one of the most diverse breast cancer pipelines and

one of the largest numbers of breast cancer compounds in development,

Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and

combinations, especially in HR+ advanced breast cancer, the most common

form of the disease.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "expect," "encouraged," "upcoming,"

"starting," "look forward," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or

similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential

marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for BYL719 or the other

investigational or approved products described in this press release, or

regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not

place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that BYL719 or the other

investigational or approved products described in this press release

will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications

or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be

any guarantee that BYL719 or such other products will be commercially

successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

BYL719 and such other products could be affected by, among other things,

the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including

clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical

data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including government,

payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 125,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

References

[1] Novartis Data on File.

[2] Sabine V, Crozier C, Brookes C, et al. Mutational analysis of

PI3K/AKT signaling pathway in tamoxifen exemestane adjuvant

multinational pathology study. Journal of Clinical Oncology.

2014;32:2951-2958.

[3] Lee JJX, Loh K, Yap Y-S. PI3K/Akt/mTOR inhibitors in breast

cancer. Cancer Biol Med. 2015 ;12(4):342-354.

[4] Miller TW, Rexer BN, Garrett JT, Arteaga CL.Mutations in the

Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase Pathway: Role in Tumor Progression and

Therapeutic Implications in Breast Cancer. Breast Cancer Res. 2011.

[5] Mukohara T. PI3K mutations in breast cancer: prognostic and

therapeutic implications. Breast Cancer Targets Ther. 2015;7:111-123.

[6] Saal LH, Johansson P, Holm K. Poor prognosis in carcinoma is

associated with a gene expression signature of aberrant PTEN tumor

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2018 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)