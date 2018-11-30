pressrelations.de/pressrelations and Media Track announce strategic partnership

pressrelations and Media Track announce strategic partnership
Today, the cross-media intelligence service and software provider
pressrelations GmbH and the AI-powered print content tech specialist, Media
Track Pte Ltd have announced a broad strategic partnership. This cooperation
combines both companies' strengths, resulting in an all-around monitoring
and analysis suit for system customers. In addition, pressrelations enhances
its international presence by opening a new office in East Asia's high-tech
centre, Singapore, after its successful entry into the US market in October
2018.
"pressrelations source agnostic production system PR-Office and its
front-end solution NewsRadar® X have proven to be very popular with our
international customers," says Media Track CEO Steffen Egelund. "We are very
pleased that MMOs and communication specialists across the globe will
benefit from this seamless integration to our AI-based print digitisation
system. For our clients, this means that Media Track and pressrelations
become a one stop shop for MMOs with an integrated product, that ensures a
state-of-the-art client facing portal with the industrys most secure and
fast print delivery service." Both companies are adopting a hybrid approach,
focussing on an optimal blend of human and artificial intelligence.
Through this partnership, pressrelations GmbH makes another step towards
internationalisation. "Thanks to our Singapore office we will be able to
provide our Southeast Asian customers with reliable support and consulting
services," says pressrelations CEO Jens Schmitz. "On top of that, Singapores
technological leadership and innovative capacity are an ideal source of
inspiration for software development."
pressrelations GmbH
Founded in 2001, pressrelations GmbH, with headquarters in Dusseldorf and
branches in Berlin, Hamburg, Austin (Texas), Dublin, Moscow, Singapore and
Sofia, is an international service provider for cross-media monitoring and
analysis services. The company combines in-house technology with human
expertise through its news managers, analysts and consultants.
pressrelations provides practical insights and guidance to over 500
customers for planning, controlling and evaluating their communication work.
Media Track Pte Ltd
Media Track Pte Ltd is an AI-powered tech provider to the global media
monitoring industry primarily working with segmentation and digitization of
print content. Headquartered in Singapore and with operations in Thailand
and the Philippines, Media Track provides print digitization services to its
clients around the world. Media Tracks digitization solution is primarily
based on AI-technology which produces more precise output articles free of
human errors and gives a quick turn around of papers with unbeatable pricing
structures. Media Track has more than 200 employees and has been around
since 2009.
