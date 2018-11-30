pressrelations.de/pressrelations and Media Track announce strategic partnership

finanzen.net
08.01.2019
pressrelations and Media Track announce strategic partnership

pressrelations and Media Track announce strategic partnership

Today, the cross-media intelligence service and software provider

pressrelations GmbH and the AI-powered print content tech specialist, Media

Track Pte Ltd have announced a broad strategic partnership. This cooperation

combines both companies' strengths, resulting in an all-around monitoring

and analysis suit for system customers. In addition, pressrelations enhances

its international presence by opening a new office in East Asia's high-tech

centre, Singapore, after its successful entry into the US market in October

2018.

"pressrelations source agnostic production system PR-Office and its

front-end solution NewsRadar® X have proven to be very popular with our

international customers," says Media Track CEO Steffen Egelund. "We are very

pleased that MMOs and communication specialists across the globe will

benefit from this seamless integration to our AI-based print digitisation

system. For our clients, this means that Media Track and pressrelations

become a one stop shop for MMOs with an integrated product, that ensures a

state-of-the-art client facing portal with the industrys most secure and

fast print delivery service." Both companies are adopting a hybrid approach,

focussing on an optimal blend of human and artificial intelligence.

Through this partnership, pressrelations GmbH makes another step towards

internationalisation. "Thanks to our Singapore office we will be able to

provide our Southeast Asian customers with reliable support and consulting

services," says pressrelations CEO Jens Schmitz. "On top of that, Singapores

technological leadership and innovative capacity are an ideal source of

inspiration for software development."

pressrelations GmbH

Founded in 2001, pressrelations GmbH, with headquarters in Dusseldorf and

branches in Berlin, Hamburg, Austin (Texas), Dublin, Moscow, Singapore and

Sofia, is an international service provider for cross-media monitoring and

analysis services. The company combines in-house technology with human

expertise through its news managers, analysts and consultants.

pressrelations provides practical insights and guidance to over 500

customers for planning, controlling and evaluating their communication work.

Media Track Pte Ltd

Media Track Pte Ltd is an AI-powered tech provider to the global media

monitoring industry primarily working with segmentation and digitization of

print content. Headquartered in Singapore and with operations in Thailand

and the Philippines, Media Track provides print digitization services to its

clients around the world. Media Tracks digitization solution is primarily

based on AI-technology which produces more precise output articles free of

human errors and gives a quick turn around of papers with unbeatable pricing

structures. Media Track has more than 200 employees and has been around

since 2009.

Diese Mitteilung wurde übermittelt von pressrelations.de. Für den Inhalt ist

ausschlie?Ylich der genannte Herausgeber der Mitteilung verantwortlich.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2019 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

