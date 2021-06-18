  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.06.2021 01:30

Prestige Biopharmas First-in-Class Pancreatic Cancer Treatment, PBP1510, Receives Approval for Clinical Trial in France

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Prestige BioPharma Limited (PBP) specializing in the development of antibody therapeutics, announced that French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (L'Agence nationale de sécurité du medicament, ANSM) has approved a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its first-in-class anti-PAUF monoclonal antibody, PBP1510, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The clinical trial will be conducted in the Research Institute against Digestive Cancer (IRCAD) based in Strasbourg, France, in pancreatic cancer patients who have an overexpression of a gene called Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Up-regulated Factor (PAUF) found in majority of pancreatic cancers. PBPs affiliate, Prestige Biologics will be providing drugs for the clinical trial.

PBP is also in the process of preparing for the conduct of this trial in other countries such as the U.S., Australia and Belgium. Koreas Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) is currently reviewing PBPs application for conduct of this clinical trial in Korea as well.

Pancreatic cancer is a highly aggressive malignancy originating in the exocrine or endocrine pancreatic cells suspected to be caused by poor diet, smoking, and genetic factors. It contributes to high morbidity and mortality with a survival rate of 9% at five years in the U.S. Currently, the only curative options are limited to surgical resection in combination with adjuvant chemotherapy. However, only 10 to 15% of patients are candidates as the diagnosis occurs in advanced or metastatic stages that are surgically inoperable. Limited efficacy of treatment modalities and rapid progression of pancreatic cancer can be partly explained by PAUF and it plays an important role in disease progression, but no targeted molecular therapy against PAUF currently exists. Prestige BioPharmas anti-PAUF antibody PBP1510 is envisioned to provide significant benefit in all patients affected by PAUF-positive pancreatic cancer.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Korean MFDS granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to PBP1510 last year. ODD is granted to investigational drugs intended for the safe and effective treatment of rare diseases with an unmet medical need that affect very few individuals but cause great suffering. This designation provides companies with certain benefits and incentives including clinical protocol assistance, differentiated evaluation procedures for health technology assessments in certain countries, and if approved, marketing exclusivity in the EU for 10 years, in the U.S. for 7 years.

Lisa S. Park, CEO of Prestige BioPharma, commented: "We are very pleased to initiate the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of PBP1510 in France and "PBP will accelerate the development of PBP1510 to provide better treatment for pancreatic cancer, an extremely difficult to treat indication with a poor response to the currently available treatments.

Nachrichten zu Prestige BioPharma Limited Korean Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5 Sh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Prestige BioPharma News
RSS Feed
Prestige BioPharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Prestige BioPharma Limited Korean Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5 Sh

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Prestige BioPharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Prestige BioPharma News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - DAX 40 - Aufsteiger gesucht - Teil II
Investieren in den grünen DAX  Das sollten Sie wissen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones- Abwärtstrend verschärft sich
Umweltverbände gegen Tesla - Aktie kann sich dennoch stabilisieren
Vontobel: Interview: Krypto-Crash - Wie geht es jetzt weiter, was sollten Anleger tun?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie sorgenfrei in Rente gehen
Allvest powered by Allianz: Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Ihre Einladung: Kapitalmarktausblick mit Dr. Jens Ehrhardt und Markus Koch
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die lange Zinswende der Fed
BIT Capital setzt neuen Fintech Fonds auf
Umfrage: 47 Prozent der Deutschen sparen auf dem Girokonto - my-si: Vermögen jetzt am Kapitalmarkt aufbauen: Renditestark und nachhaltig
Lernen für den Wohlstand
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Prestige BioPharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Prestige BioPharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Prime Day 2021 - Diese Angebote lohnen sich wirklich
Prime Day: Nintendo Switch und weitere Konsolen zum günstigen Preis
Tablet am Prime Day 2021 kaufen: So machen Sie garantiert ein Schnäppchen
Apple-Produkte, die Sie zum Prime Day im Auge behalten sollten
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen

News von

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Mit der schönen Tochter glänzen
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Der Markt verfällt
Der "Digital Euro" kommt: Das bedeutet die neue Währung
Die Allerbesten der Besten: Sechs Qualitätsaktien, die sich lohnen
Nel Asa-Aktie, Aker Carbon & Co.: Sechs kaufenswerte Erneuerbare Energie-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht unter 15.500 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street von Zinsängsten belastet -- Brenntag hebt Gewinnprognose an -- Tesla, VW, Lufthansa, Symrise, CureVac im Fokus

Urteil: AstraZeneca muss weitere 50 Millionen Dosen an EU liefern. HSBC vor Verkauf des französischen Retail-Geschäfts mit Verlust. EU lässt gesperrte Großbanken nun doch bei Finanzgeschäft für Wiederaufbaufonds zu. Aktionäre kippen neue Vergütungspläne für freenet-Vorstände. Letzter Verbrenner von AUDI kommt Mitte der Dekade.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
Erstes Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn spricht sich für ein Ende der Maskenpflicht aus. Sind sie auch dafür?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen