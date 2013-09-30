Prime Announces Sale of Property in Milan, Extension of Warrants Expiration by Three Years

Prime Acquisition Corp. ("Prime or the "Company) (OTCQB: Common Stock:
"PACQF, Units: "PAQUF, Warrants: "PAQWF), an owner and operator of
office, commercial and industrial properties in Italy, today announced
the sale of a property under its Ellegi S.r.l. subsidiary, a strategic
transaction that will streamline the Companys real estate portfolio and
improve its financial position.
Prime closed on the sale of a portion (approximately 52% of gross
leasable area) of the via Lazio building, an office property in
southwest Milan, for 1.85 million (approximately US$2.27 million, using
an exchange rate of 1 to US$1.2270) on February 8, 2018. The remaining
portion of the building is 100% occupied.
The Company also announced that it has sold an option to purchase its
via Buozzi building to a third party for an exercise price of 150,000,
which expires at the end of 2018. The via Buozzi building is an office
property located approximately five miles from the via Lazio building
and is also owned under Primes Ellegi S.r.l. subsidiary.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the via Lazio transaction
to pay off a significant portion of the buildings mortgage, reduce
debt, and make select structural improvements.
Primes portfolio of properties includes office, logistics, commercial
and industrial real estate assets located in Milan, Italy, and the
surrounding areas. Primes real estate portfolio consists of the
following nine properties, which includes the remaining ownership
position in the via Lazio property.
|
|
|
Real Estate Portfolio Summary
|
|
|
|
|
Property Name/Location
|
|
|
Type
|
|
|
Approx. Gross Leasable Area
(in sq. meters)
|
|
|
Purchase Price on 9/30/2013
($ in millions)
|
|
|
Tenant
|
|
|
Average Lease Duration (Years)
|
|
1
|
|
|
Milanofiori, Building A5
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
865
|
|
|
$3.13
|
|
|
Various intl and Italian firms
|
|
|
10
|
|
2
|
|
|
Milanofiori, Building Q7
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
$1.27
|
|
|
Various intl and Italian firms
|
|
|
10
|
|
3
|
|
|
Milanofiori, Building N
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
$4.48
|
|
|
Various intl and Italian firms
|
|
|
10
|
|
4
|
|
|
Viale Lucania, Buccinasco
|
|
|
Office, Industrial
|
|
|
16,230
|
|
|
$22.27
|
|
|
Microelettrica Scientifica
|
|
|
18
|
|
5
|
|
|
Via Buozzi 22, Buccinasco
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
$1.85
|
|
|
Various intl and Italian firms
|
|
|
10
|
|
6
|
|
|
Via Lazio 95, Buccinasco (portion of building)
|
|
|
Office, Warehouse
|
|
|
2,0501
|
|
|
$2.552
|
|
|
Italian firms
|
|
|
10
|
|
7
|
|
|
Via Emilia, Buccinasco
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
$0.35
|
|
|
Italian commercial co.
|
|
|
10
|
|
8
|
|
|
Via Mulino, Buccinasco
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
$1.37
|
|
|
Merkur
|
|
|
8
|
|
9
|
|
|
Milanofiori, Building Q5
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
$1.26
|
|
|
Italian firms
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,986
|
|
|
$38.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Represents remaining ownership in the via Lazio building
after closing of the sale transaction on Feb. 8, 2018
2
Proportional amount of current ownership
The Company also announced the extension of the expiration date for its
warrants from March 30, 2018, to March 30, 2021.
Management Commentary
Mr. William Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Prime, stated,
"We are pleased to have closed on the via Lazio building sale, another
positive step forward in our ongoing efforts to right-size our portfolio
of real estate assets in Italy and strengthen the Companys financials.
This transaction will enable Prime to pay off a significant portion of
the buildings mortgage, making the remaining portion of via Lazio
mortgage-free; reduce tax debt; and make necessary structural
improvements. Given our long-term strategy and view for the Company, we
are pleased to extend the expiration of our warrants by three years,
from 2018 to 2021. We continue working to streamline our operations and
improve our financial standing, while exploring opportunities to grow
our asset portfolio and business.
About Prime Acquisition Corp.
Prime Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands company that owns and
operates office, commercial and industrial properties in Italy. Prime is
focused on building a portfolio of high yield-producing assets.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about
Prime Acquisition Corp. Forward-looking statements are statements that
are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon
the current beliefs and expectations of Primes management, are subject
to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
from the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among
others, could cause actual results to meaningfully differ from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements:
Continued compliance with government regulations;
Changing legislation or regulatory environments;
Requirements or changes affecting the businesses in which Prime is
engaged;
Industry trends, including factors affecting supply and demand;
Labor and personnel relations;
Credit risks affecting the combined business revenue and
profitability;
Changes in the Italian real estate industry;
Changing interpretations of generally accepted accounting principles;
General economic conditions; and
Other relevant risks detailed in Primes filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks.
Prime does not assume any obligation to update the information contained
in this press release.
