Prime Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results, Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Prime Acquisition Corp. ("Prime or the "Company) (OTCQB: Common Stock:
"PACQF, Units: "PAQUF, Warrants: "PAQWF), an owner and operator of
office, commercial and industrial properties in Italy, today provided a
financial update on the year ended December 31, 2017.
Financial Highlights
Cash generated from operations before payment of corporate taxes and
finance costs was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, a
72.7% improvement when compared to $1.3 million for the year ended
December 31, 2016.
Operating profit increased 6.9% to $794,347 for the year ended
December 31, 2017, from $742,904 for the year ended December 31, 2016.
The Company reported a loss of $3.7 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017, compared to a loss of $565,144 for the year ended
December 31, 2016, as a result of a significant decrease in gain on
revaluation of promissory notes to shareholders.
The Companys cash and cash equivalents were $58,143 at December 31,
2017.
Management Commentary
Mr. William Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Prime, stated,
"In 2017, we were pleased to nearly double cash flow generated from
operations year over year, a direct result of our restructuring efforts
and financing negotiations in early 2016. We continued working to
strengthen our Companys operating and financial position during the
year, divesting of the NOVA S.r.l. subsidiary in late 2017 and selling a
portion of a property under our Ellegi S.r.l. subsidiary in February
2018, strategic transactions intended to streamline our portfolio of
properties and improve our ability to generate positive cash flow. Our
focus remains on right-sizing our existing portfolio of real estate
assets, while exploring opportunities to grow our business with
accretive acquisitions that will increase shareholder value over the
long term.
Year-End 2017 Operating Summary
Primes portfolio of properties includes office, logistics, commercial
and industrial real estate assets located in Milan, Italy, and the
surrounding areas. The Company maintained an average occupancy rate of
approximately 93% for the 10 properties it owned during the year ended
December 31, 2017. With the closing of the Corsa Europa transaction on
November 10, 2017, and the via Lazio transaction on February 8, 2018,
Primes real estate portfolio consists of the following nine properties,
which includes the remaining ownership position in the via Lazio
property.
|
Real Estate Portfolio Summary
|
|
|
Property Name/Location
|
|
Type
|
|
Approx. Gross
Leasable Area
(in sq.
meters)
|
|
Purchase Price
on 9/30/2013
($ in
millions)
|
|
Tenant
|
|
Average
Lease
Duration
on
9/30/2013
(Years)
|
1
|
|
Milanofiori, Building A5
|
|
Office
|
|
865
|
|
$3.13
|
|
Various intl and
Italian firms
|
|
10
|
2
|
|
Milanofiori, Building Q7
|
|
Office
|
|
586
|
|
$1.27
|
|
Various intl and
Italian firms
|
|
10
|
3
|
|
Milanofiori, Building N
|
|
Office
|
|
1,750
|
|
$4.48
|
|
Various intl and
Italian firms
|
|
10
|
4
|
|
Viale Lucania, Buccinasco
|
|
Office, Industrial
|
|
16,230
|
|
$22.27
|
|
Microelettrica
Scientifica
|
|
18
|
5
|
|
Via Buozzi 22, Buccinasco
|
|
Office
|
|
545
|
|
$1.85
|
|
Various intl and
Italian firms
|
|
10
|
6
|
|
Via Lazio 95, Buccinasco
(portion of building)
|
|
Office, Warehouse
|
|
2,0501
|
|
$2.552
|
|
Italian firms
|
|
10
|
7
|
|
Via Emilia, Buccinasco
|
|
Commercial
|
|
200
|
|
$0.35
|
|
Italian commercial
co.
|
|
10
|
8
|
|
Via Mulino, Buccinasco
|
|
Commercial
|
|
360
|
|
$1.37
|
|
Merkur
|
|
8
|
9
|
|
Milanofiori, Building Q5
|
|
Office
|
|
400
|
|
$1.26
|
|
Italian firms
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,986
|
|
$38.53
|
|
|
|
|
____________________________
|
1 Represents remaining ownership in the via Lazio
building after closing of the sale transaction on Feb. 8, 2018
|
2 Proportional amount of current ownership
|
Year-End 2017 Financial Summary
Below is a summary of Primes audited financial results for the year
ended December 31, 2017.
Income Statement Highlights
|
|
|
|
Year ended
December 31, 2017
(audited)
|
|
|
Year ended
December 31, 2016
(audited)
|
Rental income
|
|
|
2,561,322
|
|
|
2,508,586
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
2,937,871
|
|
$
|
2,991,738
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(2,143,524)
|
|
|
(2,248,834)
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
794,347
|
|
|
742,904
|
Loss before tax
|
|
|
(2,758,561)
|
|
|
(427,636)
|
Loss for the period
|
|
$
|
(3,687,136)
|
|
$
|
(565,144)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues decreased 1.8% to $2.9 million for the year ended
December 31, 2017, from $3.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to
a settlement payment the company received in connection with a
litigation during 2016.
Total operating expenses decreased 4.7% to $2.1 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017, from $2.2 million in the prior year.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported a loss of
$3.7 million, which compares to a loss of $565,144 in 2016, largely due
to a significant decrease in gain on revaluation of promissory notes to
shareholders. These adjustments are non-cash in nature and resulted from
a derivative component embedded in the promissory notes.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of December 31, 2017, Prime had total non-current assets of $33.8
million; current trade and other receivables, net of allowance for bad
debts, was $407,010 with no non-current other receivables; and cash and
cash equivalents was $58,143; compared to $35.9 million, $756,940,
$143,137, and $55,393, as of December 31, 2016, respectively.
About Prime Acquisition Corp.
Prime Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands company that owns and
operates office, commercial and industrial properties in Italy. Prime is
focused on building a portfolio of high yield-producing assets.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about
Prime Acquisition Corp. Forward-looking statements are statements that
are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon
the current beliefs and expectations of Primes management, are subject
to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
from the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among
others, could cause actual results to meaningfully differ from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements:
-
Continued compliance with government regulations;
-
Changing legislation or regulatory environments;
-
Requirements or changes affecting the businesses in which Prime is
engaged;
-
Industry trends, including factors affecting supply and demand;
-
Labor and personnel relations;
-
Credit risks affecting the combined business revenue and
profitability;
-
Changes in the Italian real estate industry;
-
Changing interpretations of generally accepted accounting principles;
-
General economic conditions; and
-
Other relevant risks detailed in Primes filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks.
Prime does not assume any obligation to update the information contained
in this press release.
