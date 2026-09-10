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Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2026

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Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value
Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2026

10.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, September 10, 2026

Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2026

As of August 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 159.10 (CHF 149.42), representing an increase of 1.7% in EUR (2.6% in CHF) since July 31, 2026.

The portfolio performance was positive in August despite adverse FX movements. The main drivers were positive valuation adjustments across the majority of PEH’s investments, including a venture fund specialising in early-stage and growth equity investments in the US, Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, Investindustrial Growth III, and direct co-investments in a wood pellets manufacturer and an artificial intelligence software provider.

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The portfolio was cash flow positive during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 2.3m compared to EUR 1.5m paid into the portfolio. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Mid Europa Fund IV, which distributed proceeds from the partial sale of Allegro, a Polish e-commerce platform, as well as from Mid Europa Fund V, which distributed proceeds from the sale of Cargus, Romania's leading courier, express, and parcel service provider.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

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For further information, please contact: 
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,400,656 as of August 31, 2026 (July 31, 2026: 2,400,656). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.


 
Additional features:

File: PEH NAV Flyer September 26

End of Net Asset Value News
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Bahnhofstrasse 13
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 515 7080
E-mail: info@peh.ch
ISIN: CH0006089921
LEI Code: 391200H19VBZIPBJ0N98

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397588  10.09.2026 CET/CEST

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