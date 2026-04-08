Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2026



14-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, April 14, 2026

Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2026

As of March 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 157.10 (CHF 145.23), representing a change of +2.9% in EUR (+4.7% in CHF) since February 28, 2026, and of -3.1% respectively for the financial year 2025/2026 (in EUR, incl. distributions).

PEH's portfolio performance was positive in March and supported by favorable FX movements, marking it as the strongest month of the financial year. Notable positive valuation adjustments were recorded in several portfolio funds, including Evolution Technology (a fund specialising in information security software companies), Highland Europe III (a growth stage technology fund focused on European markets), as well as Pollen Street IV (a fund targeting lower mid-market financial and business services buyouts in the UK).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The portfolio was cash-flow positive during the reporting month, with total distributions of EUR 13.3m significantly exceeding the EUR 4.3m paid into the portfolio. This substantial inflow was primarily driven by the exit of Nexthink—a Swiss leader in digital employee experience management—across four funds in the PEH portfolio, including Highland Europe II, III, and V, as well as a further private equity vehicle.

PEH will publish its annual report 2025/2026 on May 12, 2026.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,432,179 as of March 31, 2026 (February 28, 2026: 2,439,598). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.