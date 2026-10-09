Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2026



09-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, October 9, 2026

Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2026

As of September 30, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 160.61 (CHF 152.22), representing an increase of 0.9% in EUR (1.9% in CHF) since August 31, 2026.

PEH's portfolio performance was positive in September, mainly driven by favourable FX movements, with selected holdings also contributing positively. Among the contributors were Eagletree IV and Pelion VI.

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The portfolio was cash flow positive during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 8.4m compared to EUR 6.4m paid into the portfolio. PEH received a noteworthy distribution from Highland Europe III, which distributed proceeds from the sale of (i) Huel, a UK-based manufacturer of plant-based meal replacements and supplements, (ii) Salsify, a provider of product experience management (PXM) and digital commerce software for brands, distributors, and retailers, (iii) Nexthink, a Swiss leader in digital employee experience management, and (iv) Zwift, a multiplayer online training and racing platform for cyclists and runners.

Another substantial inflow came from EagleTree IV, distributing proceeds from of WaterFleet, a leading global water technology company.

PEH will publish its semi-annual report on November 5, 2026.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

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Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,401,673 as of September 30, 2026 (August 31, 2026: 2,400,656). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.