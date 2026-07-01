Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Private Equity Holding AG: Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors



03.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, July 3, 2026

Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG held on July 3, 2026 in Zurich, the shareholders approved all the proposals by the Board of Directors.

Annual report, IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2025/2026; acknowledgement of the auditor’s reports

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The shareholders approved the annual report, the IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2025/2026 (99.7%).

Discharge of the Board of Directors

The shareholders granted discharge to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025/2026 (96.9%).

Elections to the Board of Directors

Board of Directors

The shareholders re-elected Fidelis Götz, Martin Eberhard and Dr. Petra Salesny for another one-year term ending at the next Annual General Meeting 2027:

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Fidelis Götz (97.2%)

Martin Eberhard (95.3%)

Dr. Petra Salesny (96.8%)

Compensation Committee

The shareholders elected the following Board members to form the Compensation Committee for the period of one year (until the end of the AGM 2027):

Martin Eberhard (95.1%)

Dr. Petra Salesny (95.7%)

Independent Proxy

The shareholders elected Smart Treuhand AG, Zurich (formerly known as KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich), as an independent proxy for one year (until the end of the AGM 2027) (99.4%).

Election of the auditors

The shareholders elected PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for a one-year term (until the end of the AGM 2027) (99.7%).

Appropriation of retained earnings and repayment of capital contribution reserves

The shareholders approved a distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share, half as an ordinary dividend from retained earnings and half as a repayment of the capital contribution reserve (99.5%).

Compensation of the Board of Directors

The shareholders approved a total maximum amount of CHF 125,000 to be paid as compensation to the members of the Board of Directors for the period of one year (until the next AGM, 99.1%).

Dr. Petra Salesny foregoes the compensation for her work as a member of the Board of Directors.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 44 515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch