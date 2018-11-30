ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter
ended March 31, 2019 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange
trading on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Friday,
May 3, 2019 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to
investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to
participate by phone by dialing (888) 349-0134 (toll free), Canadian
investors may dial (855) 669-9657 (toll free), and international
investors may dial (412) 317-5145. The conference call will also be
webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.
A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least May 3,
2020 using access code 10130644. Investors in the United States may dial
(877) 344-7529 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9658
(toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-0088. A
replay will be available on the internet through at least December 31,
2019 at ProAssurance.com. ProAssurance will make a podcast of the call
available on its website and on iTunes.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with
extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products
liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional
liability, and workers compensation insurance. The company is
recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America
by virtue of our inclusion in the Wards 50 for the past twelve years.
ProAssurance Group is rated "A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance
and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.
For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry leading suite of
products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice
enhancement programs follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn.
ProAssurances YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking,
insightful videos that communicate effective practice management,
patient safety and risk management strategies.
