08.07.2019
ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am et on Thursday, August 8, 2019 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing (888) 349-0134 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9657 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-5145. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least October 31, 2019 using access code 10133041. Investors in the United States may dial (877) 344-7529 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9658 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-0088. A replay will be available on the internet through at least June 30, 2020 at ProAssurance.com. ProAssurance will make a podcast of the call available on its website and on iTunes.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers compensation insurance. The company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Wards 50 for the past twelve years. ProAssurance Group is rated "A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry leading suite of products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice enhancement programs follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurances YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

