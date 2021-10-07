  • Suche
07.10.2021 22:15

ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Monday, November 8, 2021.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am et on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (844) 200-6205 (toll free) or (646) 904-5544 (local), and international investors may dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for all attendees is 249636. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least December 7, 2021 using access code 446235. Investors in the United States may dial either (866) 813-9403 (toll free) or (929) 458-6194 (local), and international investors may dial +44 (204) 525-0658. A replay will be available on the internet through at least November 9, 2022 at ProAssurance.com. ProAssurance will make a podcast of the call available on its website.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers compensation insurance.

ProAssurance Group is rated "A (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A- (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurances YouTube channel regularly presents thought-provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

