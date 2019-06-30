finanzen.net
04.09.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Board of Directors of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on October 11, 2019 to shareholders who own our stock as of September 27, 2019.

Our dividend policy anticipates a total annual dividend of $1.24 per share, to be paid in equal quarterly installments. However, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to the Boards final determination after a comprehensive review of the companys financial performance, future expectations, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers compensation insurance. The company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Wards 50 for the past thirteen years. ProAssurance Group is rated "A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry leading suite of products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurances YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical fact or that convey our view of future business, events or trends are specifically identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon our estimates and anticipation of future events and highlight certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from our expected results. We expressly claim the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law or regulation, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

There are a number of risk factors that may cause outcomes that differ from our expectations or projections. These are described in detail in various documents filed by ProAssurance Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as current reports on Form 8-K, and regular reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, particularly in "Item 1A, Risk Factors.

Nachrichten zu ProAssurance Corp. -144A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ProAssurance News
RSS Feed
ProAssurance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ProAssurance Corp. -144A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ProAssurance News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ProAssurance News
Werbung

Inside

Katrin Müller-Hohenstein: Mit meinem Haus hab ich richtig Schwein gehabt
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Überkauft und überverkauft. Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
SOCIETE GENERALE: BESUCHEN SIE UNS IM TRADERHOTEL AM 21. SEPTEMBER 2019
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Dämpfer für Adidas  trotz positivem Ausblick
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu Gold: Freitags glänzt Gold ganz besonders
Lloyds kauft bei Tesco ein
Zinsen fallen wie ein Stein
Euro Stoxx 50  Jetzt kommt es darauf an!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ProAssurance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

ProAssurance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Beteiligte an Cum-Ex-Aktiendeals stehen erstmals vor Gericht
So ungewöhnlich ist der neue 100-Franken-Schein
Unsicherheit um den Austritt erreicht das britische Pfund
Der Pfund-Verfall erinnert an Britanniens Schwarzen Mittwoch
Anonymer Goldkauf nur noch bis 2000 Euro

News von

Wirecard-Aktie, Nordex und Co.: Fünf Commerzbank-Favoriten mit bis zu 97 Prozent Luft nach oben
DAX: 11.600 oder 12.600 Punkte?
DAX auf Talfahrt - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen sollten
Wirecard-Aktie: Zehn Wochen zum Verdoppler
DAX über 12.000 Punkte: Entschärfung politischer Krisen gibt Börsen Auftrieb - Thyssen-Aktie steigt

Heute im Fokus

DAX verteidigt letztlich 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen erholt -- Starbucks: Gewinnwarnung -- Johnson will Neuwahl -- Delivery Hero hebt Umsatzziel an -- thyssen, ISRA VISION, Wirecard, VW im Fokus

Navistar übertrifft Erwartungen im dritten Quartal. Apple plant offenbar wieder günstigeres iPhone-Modell. Commerzbank liebäugelt mit Übernahme einer Sparkasse. Bain & Carlyle verlängern Frist für OSRAM-Übernahmeangebot. Mediaset-Aktionäre segnen Fusion zu MfE ab. Chemiebranche senkt erneut Prognose 2019. Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Weitere Zinssenkung "wird verpuffen".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX verteidigt letztlich 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen erholt -- Starbucks: Gewinnwarnung -- Johnson will Neuwahl -- Delivery Hero hebt Umsatzziel an -- thyssen, ISRA VISION, Wirecard, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Starbucks-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung unter Druck: Starbucks erwartet geringeres Wachstum in 2020
Standardwerte
22:11 Uhr
Industriekonzern thyssenkrupp steigt aus DAX ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750