10.12.2019 22:15
ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on January 14, 2020 to shareholders who own our stock as of December 27, 2019.

"The dividend declared today reflects our ongoing commitment to our customers and shareholders, said Edward L. Rand, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is our responsibility and privilege to be good stewards of the trust theyve placed in us, as we maintain a disciplined capital management strategy that protects the integrity of our balance sheet. That discipline becomes ever more important as the property & casualty insurance market faces an evolving claims environment, which will test companies unprepared for the challenges ahead. Our view of claims severity in the broader healthcare professional liability market, and the potential for strategic opportunities therein, has led our Board to conclude that we should maintain a higher level of capital.

Our dividend policy anticipates a total annual dividend of $1.24 per share, to be paid in equal quarterly installments. However, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to the Boards final determination after a comprehensive review of the companys financial performance, future expectations, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Today our Board also set May 20, 2020 as the date of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at our headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. The record date for the meeting is March 27, 2020.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers compensation insurance. The company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Wards 50 for the past thirteen years. ProAssurance Group is rated "A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurances YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical fact or that convey our view of future business, events or trends are specifically identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon our estimates and anticipation of future events and highlight certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from our expected results. We expressly claim the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law or regulation, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

There are a number of risk factors that may cause outcomes that differ from our expectations or projections. These are described in detail in various documents filed by ProAssurance Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as current reports on Form 8-K, and regular reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, particularly in "Item 1A, Risk Factors.

