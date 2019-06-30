ProAssurance Named a Wards 50 Company for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has been named to the prestigious Wards 50 for 2019. This is the thirteenth consecutive year the Ward Group has recognized ProAssurance as one of Americas fifty top performing property-casualty insurance companies.

To be included in the Wards 50, companies are subject to an exceptionally rigorous evaluation process that includes financial performance, asset quality and capital position, revenue growth, underwriting results, financial returns, and operational excellence.

ProAssurances President & Chief Executive Officer, Ned Rand, said "Being named to the Wards 50 for the thirteenth consecutive year is an accomplishment that highlights the success of our long-term strategy, emphasizing the unrivaled protection and security we offer our customers. It is a testament to our employees and distribution partners that we have extended our Wards run despite the challenging insurance marketplace in which we operate, made possible by their unyielding dedication to our promise of Treated Fairly.

"We recognize ProAssurance for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five-year period, said Jeff Rieder, Partner and Head of Ward Group. "In selecting the Wards 50, we analyze the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies, identifying the 50 companies that pass financial stability requirements and demonstrate the ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers compensation insurance. The company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Wards 50 for the past thirteen years. ProAssurance Group is rated "A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry leading suite of products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice enhancement programs follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurances YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005045/en/