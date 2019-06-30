finanzen.net
27.08.2019
ProAssurance to Present at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Insurance Conference

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) President and Chief Executive Officer Edward L. Rand, Jr. will discuss our recently reported results, current market trends and our long-term strategy during a question and answer session with investors at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2019 Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at approximately 10:10 AM ET. If you are unable to attend in person we hope you will listen to the presentation live over the internet.

The webcast will be available through our investor home page: http://investor.proassurance.com. The presentation will also be available directly from: http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw49/pra. Replays will be available from both websites for at least 90 days after the event.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers compensation insurance. The company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Wards 50 for the past thirteen years. ProAssurance Group is rated "A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A (Strong) by Fitch Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry leading suite of products and services, cutting edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurances YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

