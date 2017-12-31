Prologis to Acquire DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE: DCT)
today announced that the two companies have entered into a definitive
merger agreement by which Prologis will acquire DCT for $8.4 billion in
a stock-for-stock transaction, including the assumption of debt. The
boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the
transaction.
"For some time, we have considered DCTs realigned portfolio to be the
most complementary to our own in terms of product quality, market
position and growth potential, said Prologis chairman and chief
executive officer Hamid R. Moghadam. "This high level of strategic fit
will allow us to capture significant scale economies immediately. In
addition, our current platform initiatives, particularly in the areas of
advanced analytics, customer experience and procurement and ancillary
revenues, will enable us to extract significant upside from the combined
portfolios.
The 71 million square foot operating portfolio deepens Prologis
presence in high-growth markets including Southern California, the San
Francisco Bay Area, New York/New Jersey, Seattle and South Florida. The
acquisition also includes:
-
7.1 million square feet of development, redevelopment and value-added
projects
-
195 acres of land in pre-development, predominantly in Seattle,
Atlanta, South Florida and Southern California with build-out
potential of over 2.9 million square feet
-
215 acres of land under contract or option, predominately in New
York/New Jersey, Southern California, Northern California and Chicago,
with a build-out potential of over 3.3 million square feet
"This transaction underscores the exceptional quality of DCTs
portfolio, platform and customer relationships, which our talented team
has worked hard to create, said DCT Industrial president and chief
executive officer Philip L. Hawkins. "Our shared commitment to quality,
exceeding expectations and enhancing customer experience makes this a
perfect combination."
"DCTs team is as good as it gets, and we expect a number to join us to
help manage the portfolio, execute on capital deployment activities and
make long-term contributions to the Prologis platform, said Prologis
chief executive officer for the Americas Eugene F. Reilly. "This deal
also diversifies our customer roster through the addition of some 500
new relationships.
The transaction is anticipated to create substantial synergies,
including near-term synergies of approximately $80 million in corporate
general and administrative cost savings, operating leverage, interest
expense and lease adjustments, which are forecast to increase annual
stabilized core funds from operations* (Core FFO) per share by
$0.06-$0.08. A combination of revenue synergies and incremental
development volume has the potential to generate $40 million of
additional annual revenue and development profit in the future.
"This all-stock transaction enables us to maintain our strong balance
sheet and significant financial flexibility, said Prologis chief
financial officer Thomas S. Olinger. "In addition, the transaction
increases our U.S. dollar net equity and drives additional core FFO
growth.
Under the terms of the agreement, DCT shareholders will receive 1.02
Prologis shares for each DCT share they own. The transaction, which is
currently expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, is subject to
the approval of DCT stockholders and other customary closing conditions.
At closing, it is anticipated that Philip L. Hawkins will join the
Prologis board of directors.
J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP
is serving as legal advisor to Prologis. BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as
exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal
advisor to DCT.
Webcast & Conference Call Information
Prologis and DCT will host a webcast and conference call tomorrow to
discuss the transaction. Here are the event details:
-
Monday, April 30, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time.
-
Live webcast at http://ir.Prologis.com
by clicking Investors>Investor Events and Presentations.
-
Live webcast at http://investors.dctindustrial.com/CorporateProfile.
-
Dial in: +1 (866) 393-4306 or +1 (734) 385-2616 and enter Passcode
4794005.
A telephonic replay will be available April 30 to May 7 at +1 (855)
859-2056 (from the United States and Canada) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (from
all other countries) using conference code 4794005. The webcast replay
will be posted when available in the Investor Relations "Events &
Presentations" section at www.prologis.com.
The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of
DCT's website at www.investors.dctindustrial.com/Corporate
Profile.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a
focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the
company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through
co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to
total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters)
in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a
diverse base of approximately 5,000 customers across two major
categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
About DCT®
DCT is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the
ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of
bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand
distribution markets in the United States. DCTs actively managed
portfolio is strategically located near population centers and
well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics. As of March 31,
2018, the company owned interests in approximately 73.7 million square
feet of properties leased to approximately 840 customers. DCT maintains
a Baa2 rating from Moodys Investors Service and a BBB from S&P Global
Ratings. Additional information is available at www.DCTindustrial.com.
Additional Information
In connection with the proposed transaction, Prologis will file a
registration statement on Form S-4, which will include a document that
serves as a prospectus of Prologis and a proxy statement of DCT (the
"proxy statement/prospectus), and each party will file other documents
regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY
HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER
RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE,
BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. A definitive proxy
statement/prospectus will be sent to DCTs shareholders. Investors and
security holders will be able to obtain the registration statement and
the proxy statement/prospectus free of charge from the SECs website or
from Prologis or DCT. The documents filed by Prologis with the SEC may
be obtained free of charge at Prologis website at the Investor
Relations section of www.ir.prologis.com
or at the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
These documents may also be obtained free of charge from Prologis by
requesting them from Investor Relations by mail at Pier 1, Bay 1, San
Francisco, CA 94111 or by telephone at 415-394-9000. The documents filed
by DCT with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at DCTs website at
the Investor Relations section of http://investors.dctindustrial.com/CorporateProfile
or at the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
These documents may also be obtained free of charge from DCT by
requesting them by mail from Investor Relations, 555 17th
Street, Suite 3700, Denver, CO 80202, or by telephone at 303-597-1550.
Participants in the Solicitation
Prologis and DCT and their respective directors and executive officers
and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be
participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed
transaction. Information about Prologis directors and executive
officers is available in Prologis Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and in its proxy statement dated
March 22, 2018, for its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Information
about DCTs directors and executive officers is available in DCTs
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017,
and in its proxy statement dated March 21, 2018, for its 2018 Annual
Meeting of Shareholders. Other information regarding the participants in
the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the
proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with
the SEC regarding the transaction when they become available. Investors
should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes
available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may
obtain free copies of these documents from Prologis or DCT as indicated
above.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements
The statements in this communication that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the
industry and markets in which Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis) and DCT Inc.
("DCT) operate as well as beliefs and assumptions of management of
Prologis and management of DCT. Such statements involve uncertainties
that could significantly impact financial results of Prologis or DCT.
Words such as "expects, "anticipates, "intends, "plans, "believes,
"seeks, and "estimates including variations of such words and similar
expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements,
which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that
address operating performance, events or developments that Prologis or
DCT expect or anticipate will occur in the futureincluding statements
relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity,
contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the
geographic areas where Prologis and DCT operate, debt, capital structure
and financial position, Prologis ability to form newco-investment
ventures and the availability of capital in existing or newco-investment
venturesare forward-looking statements. These statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we
believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are
based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our
expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results
may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such
forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes
and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national,
international, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii)
changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency
exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our
properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and
development of properties; (v) maintenance of REIT status, tax
structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability
of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our
credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our
co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish
newco-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business
internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental
uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risks
associated with achieving expected revenue synergies or cost savings;
(xi) risks associated with the ability to consummate the merger and the
timing of the closing of the merger and (xii) those additional risks and
factors discussed in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC) by Prologis and DCT from time to time, including
those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in the irrespective
most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Neither Prologis nor
DCT undertakes any duty to update any forward-looking statements
appearing in this communication except as may be required by law.
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
*This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Because of the impact of non-cash
real estate depreciation, Prologis expects the acquisition to be
dilutive to net earnings. See our First Quarter 2018 Supplemental
Information Report for our definition of Core FFO.
