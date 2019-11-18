finanzen.net
18.11.2019 14:30
Propanc Biopharma Advances POP1 Drug Discovery Program

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB) ("Propanc or the "Company), a biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, announced today that the POP1 research and drug discovery program has made significant advancements towards producing synthetic versions of the two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. With the aim of producing large quantities of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen for commercial use, exhibiting minimal variation between lots and without sourcing the proenzymes from animals, the Company is undertaking a challenging research project in collaboration with the universities of Jaén and Granada, led by research scientist Mr. Aitor González, supported by Dr. Macarena Perán, Ph.D. and Dr. Julian Kenyon, M.D. as joint supervisors, representing the Universities and Propanc, respectively.

"We are pleased with the recent advancements made through our research program, as we are able to produce synthetic recombinant versions of the two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. The two active ingredients are currently naturally derived from animal sources, which combine to form our lead product candidate, PRP. Our vision is to further stabilize and enhance the effects of the proenzymes when administered to patients, said Dr. Julian Kenyon, Propancs Chief Scientific Officer.

Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propancs Chief Executive Officer said, "As we seek to expand our product pipeline, our vision is to create a new drug product class that provides a solution for the treatment and prevention of recurring and spreading malignant tumors, once perceived as untreatable. Through our PRP development and POP1 drug discovery programs, I am pleased to confirm that we continue to make positive steps towards achieving this vision.

So far, the Companys scientific researchers have developed a novel expression system. At the research laboratories at the universities of Jaén and Granada, scientific researchers are in the process of optimizing conditions to achieve high titers of recombinant trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen with this expression system. After western blotting analysis of cell extracts, they observed the cells are producing the proteins, and further sequence analysis will be completed in order to confirm the correct sequence of both proenzymes produced.

One specific objective of the project will be to synthesize by an in vivo system both proenzymes to produce crystalized proteins that could be maintained for long periods without suffering degradation, even in absence of refrigeration. This will be particularly useful for a longer shelf life as well as global distribution of the drug product, particularly in warmer climates and developing regions where refrigeration may not be available.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Companys novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the bodys primary defense against cancer.

To view the Companys "Mechanism of Action video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements, which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may, "might, "will, "will likely result, "would, "should, "estimate, "plan, "project, "forecast, "intend, "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "seek, "continue, "target or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Companys ability to continue as a going concern absent new debt or equity financings; the Companys current reliance on substantial debt financing that it is unable to repay in cash; the Companys ability to successfully remediate material weaknesses in its internal controls; the Companys ability to reach research and development milestones as planned and within proposed budgets; the Companys ability to control costs; the Companys ability to obtain adequate new financing on reasonable terms; the Companys ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and its ability to successful develop PRP, its lead product candidate; the Companys ability to obtain and maintain patent protection; the Companys ability to recruit employees and directors with accounting and finance expertise; the Companys dependence on third parties for services; the Companys dependence on key executives; the impact of government regulations, including FDA regulations; the impact of any future litigation; the availability of capital; changes in economic conditions, competition; and other risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the Companys Registration Statement on Form S-1, Amendment No. 1, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on June 14, 2019, and in the Companys other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

