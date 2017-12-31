Prophecy Submits Plan of Operations for the Gibellini Vanadium Project on Schedule

Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy or the "Company)
(TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased
to announce the submission of its Managements Plan of Operations (the "MPO)
for the Gibellini vanadium project (the "Gibellini Project) to
the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management,
Mount Lewis Field Office (the "BLM) and the Reclamation Permit
Application to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau
of Mining Regulation and Reclamation (the "BMRR).
The MPO was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. with over 1,100 pages
of detailed development plans for the open pit mining operations and
processing facilities to extract and recover vanadium from the Gibellini
Project with stated average mine production during the seven-year mine
life of 15.7 million tons of ore material containing 120.5 million
pounds of vanadium.
The primary facilities include the: pit, waste rock disposal facility,
mine office, auxiliary facilities such as water and power, crushing
facilities and stockpile, heap leach pad, process facility, water ponds,
borrow areas, and mine and access roads.
A map of the proposed facilities is available at www.prophecydev.com.
In addition, the MPO includes the following designs along with
associated environmental baseline studies:
1. Quality Assurance Plan
2. Storm Water Management Plan
3.
Adaptive Waste Rock Management Plan
4. Monitoring Plan
5.
Noxious Weed Management Plan
6. Spill Contingency Plan
7.
Feasibility Study Level Pit Slope Design
8. Heap Leach and Waste
Rock Dump Facility Stability Report
9. Geochemical Characterization
Report
10. Water Management Plan
11. Closure and Reclamation
Plan
12. Transportation Plan
13. Standardized Reclamation Cost
Estimate
The baseline studies supplementing the MPO were completed by the
previous operator between 2010 and 2012, and included studies of
biological resources, cultural resources, surface water
resources, ground water resources, and waste rock geochemical
characterization.
The next steps for the Gibellini Projects permitting are:
-
the BLM and Prophecy shall identify data and baseline studies
requiring updates, which Prophecy will engage contractors to perform;
-
Prophecy shall begin preparing an environmental report relating to the
Gibellini Project to be submitted to the BLM;
-
Prophecy shall begin preparing a Water Pollution Control Permit
application to be submitted to the BMRR;
-
upon acceptance of the baseline studies, MPO, and environmental report
by the BLM, Prophecy expects to trigger a Notice of Intent ("NOI)
in 2019 by the BLM to prepare an environmental impact statement ("EIS)
for the Gibellini Project.
As a result of direction from Secretary of the Interior Order No. 3355
(Streamlining National Environmental Policy Reviews and Implementation
of Executive Order 13807) Prophecy anticipates the Gibellini EIS will
not be more than 150 pages (excluding appendices) and the BLM to
complete the Gibellini final EIS within one year from the issuance of
the NOI. Should that occur, it means that permitting for the Gibellini
Project may potentially be concluded in 2020.
Prophecys Executive Chairman, John Lee, states: "With the filing of our
Plan of Operations, Prophecy has achieved an important project milestone
today, on schedule and under budget. The Company is on firm footing for
an accelerated, predictable path to advance Gibellini to become the
first primary vanadium mine in North America, offering the best quality
vanadium pentoxide product that exceeds customer requirements for a
variety of applications from traditional re-enforcement bars to
high-tech grid-scale batteries and the aerospace industry.
We believe Gibellini offers the best leverage and a direct play that
reflects vanadium prices in a politically-safe, mining-friendly
jurisdiction.
The Company also announces that pursuant to the terms of the Companys
share-based compensation plan as amended, which was approved by
shareholders at the Companys annual general meeting of shareholders
held on June 2, 2016 and amended on June 13, 2017, it has granted 20,000
incentive stock options (the "Options") to a consultant of the
Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $3.10 per Common
share for a term of five years expiring on May 1, 2023 and vest at 12.5%
per quarter for the first two years following the date of grant.
Qualified Persons
The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the
supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP, Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not
independent of the Company in that he is employed as a consultant to the
Company and most of his income is derived from the Company. Mr.
Oosterman is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
About Prophecy
Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company aims to provide exposure and
leverage to rising vanadium prices by defining and adding attributable
vanadium resources in the ground in politically safe jurisdictions.
Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.
PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"JOHN LEE
Executive Chairman
For more information about Prophecy, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.888.513.6286
ir@prophecydev.com
www.prophecydev.com
