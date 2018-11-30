PROS Chief AI Strategist Dr. Michael Wu Appointed Research Fellow at École des Ponts Business School

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that its Chief AI Strategist, Michael Wu, Ph.D., will join the École des Ponts Business School as an affiliated Senior Research Fellow for research related to data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The school celebrated its 30th anniversary as a business school in 2018, and strives to utilize data science to make positive change in the world. Its notable research centers, including the Center for Policy and Competitiveness (CPC)-Paris and the Circular Economy Research Center (CERC), are research- and practice-driven, with a focus on teaching and enhancing the knowledge base of using data and technology in innovative ways.

"We are extremely proud to announce that Dr. Michael Wu has joined the growing research team of École des Ponts Business School as Senior Data Science Research Fellow, said Alon Rozen, Dean and Managing Director, École des Ponts Business School. "Michaels bleeding-edge knowledge of the emerging practice of AI and his in-depth mastery of the theory, make for a unique profile that will allow us to further expand the frontiers of our thought leadership."

"I am honored to accept this position with the École des Ponts Business School to ensure that data science is woven into the schools mission of being in business to make a better world, said Dr. Wu. "Its various facilities and initiatives will further fuel the contributions I am able to make to research that can solve many challenging problems facing humanity today, as well as deepen my experience as a teacher, both of which are very exciting to me.

To learn more, visit the Pros website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005088/en/