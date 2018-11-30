PROS Chief AI Strategist Dr. Michael Wu Appointed Research Fellow at École des Ponts Business School

PROS®
(NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in
the digital economy, today announced that its Chief AI Strategist,
Michael Wu, Ph.D., will join the École
des Ponts Business School as an affiliated Senior Research Fellow
for research related to data science, machine learning and artificial
intelligence.
The school celebrated its 30th anniversary as a business
school in 2018, and strives to utilize data science to make positive
change in the world. Its notable research centers, including the Center
for Policy and Competitiveness (CPC)-Paris and the Circular Economy
Research Center (CERC), are research- and practice-driven, with a focus
on teaching and enhancing the knowledge base of using data and
technology in innovative ways.
"We are extremely proud to announce that Dr. Michael Wu has joined the
growing research team of École des Ponts Business School as Senior Data
Science Research Fellow, said Alon Rozen, Dean and Managing Director,
École des Ponts Business School. "Michaels bleeding-edge knowledge of
the emerging practice of AI and his in-depth mastery of the theory, make
for a unique profile that will allow us to further expand the frontiers
of our thought leadership."
"I am honored to accept this position with the École des Ponts Business
School to ensure that data science is woven into the schools mission of
being in business to make a better world, said Dr. Wu. "Its various
facilities and initiatives will further fuel the contributions I am able
to make to research that can solve many challenging problems facing
humanity today, as well as deepen my experience as a teacher, both of
which are very exciting to me.
