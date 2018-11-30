finanzen.net
14.05.2019 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

PROS Chief AI Strategist Dr. Michael Wu Appointed Research Fellow at École des Ponts Business School

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that its Chief AI Strategist, Michael Wu, Ph.D., will join the École des Ponts Business School as an affiliated Senior Research Fellow for research related to data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The school celebrated its 30th anniversary as a business school in 2018, and strives to utilize data science to make positive change in the world. Its notable research centers, including the Center for Policy and Competitiveness (CPC)-Paris and the Circular Economy Research Center (CERC), are research- and practice-driven, with a focus on teaching and enhancing the knowledge base of using data and technology in innovative ways.

"We are extremely proud to announce that Dr. Michael Wu has joined the growing research team of École des Ponts Business School as Senior Data Science Research Fellow, said Alon Rozen, Dean and Managing Director, École des Ponts Business School. "Michaels bleeding-edge knowledge of the emerging practice of AI and his in-depth mastery of the theory, make for a unique profile that will allow us to further expand the frontiers of our thought leadership."

"I am honored to accept this position with the École des Ponts Business School to ensure that data science is woven into the schools mission of being in business to make a better world, said Dr. Wu. "Its various facilities and initiatives will further fuel the contributions I am able to make to research that can solve many challenging problems facing humanity today, as well as deepen my experience as a teacher, both of which are very exciting to me.

To learn more, visit the Pros website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.04.19
Pros präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
23.04.19
Ausblick: Pros gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
05.02.19
Ausblick: Pros zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.10.18
Ausblick: Pros informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
24.07.18
Ausblick: Pros verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pros News
RSS Feed
Pros zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.01.2016Pros HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.01.2016Pros HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2015Pros Market PerformNorthland Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pros Holdings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pros News

23.04.19Ausblick: Pros gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
28.04.19Pros präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse
Weitere Pros News
Anzeige

Inside

Blog: Die Deutschen und das liebe Geld
Diese IT-Aktien sollten Anleger im Blick haben!
DZ BANK - BASF: Positive Nachholeffekte im zweiten Halbjahr
UBS: ThyssenKrupp  Radikaler Strategieschwenk
GBPUSD Kurs nach Konjunkturdaten leicht stabiler
Vontobel: Ether & Zertifikat - eine interessante Symbiose
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX zeigt Reaktion im Zielbereich
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Börsen im Griff der Politik  Milliardenstrafe für Bayer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pros-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Pros Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist schlecht für den Aktienkurs
Im Silicon Valley beginnt nach dem Uber-Desaster eine neue Zeitrechnung
Dow Jones verliert an einem Tag über 600 Punkte
Mit diesem 4-Punkte-System sparen Sie sich zum Vermögen
Jetzt verschwindet die Kostenfalle bei Auslandsgesprächen

News von

DAX: Verkäufe wie in der Vorwoche?
Topmärkte: Im Bann der Bullen - Wo es die höchsten Renditen gibt
DAX verliert über 1,5 Prozent - Ölpreis steigt
China kontert im Zollstreit mit USA - "Rezessionsgefahr steigt"
Türkische Lira: Regierung in Ankara will Milliarden von Zentralbank

News von

Ab September muss man sich beim Online-Banking auf eine gravierende Änderung einstellen
Facebook-Managerin erklärt, wie man die wichtigste Frage im Vorstellungsgespräch beantwortet
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
Batterienzellen aus Deutschland: Wie eine Stadt im Osten die E-Auto-Industrie in Deutschland voranbringen könnte
Ein Ex-Netflix-Manager hat gerade 1,5 Millionen Euro von Investoren bekommen - für Wasser aus der Dose

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ZEW-Index überraschend gefallen -- Bitcoin steigt über 8.000 Dollar -- thyssenkrupp rutscht in die roten Zahlen -- Allianz, K+S, Merck, innogy, LANXESS im Fokus

Telekomwerte erholt - Vodafone Dividenden-Kürzung schockt nicht. Rocket platziert restliche HelloFresh-Aktien zu 8,00 Euro. Scout24 steigert Umsatz im Quartal um ein Fünftel. Roche verlängert Angebotsfrist für Spark erneut. Ströer wächst deutlich. Nordex rutscht tiefer in die Verlustzone. Steigende Mieten verhelfen Deutsche Wohnen zu mehr Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 19 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 19 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 19 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesjustizministerin Barley (SPD) hat vorgeschlagen, die Mietpreisbremse zu verschärfen. Was halten Sie von dieser Idee?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:10 Uhr
DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ZEW-Index überraschend gefallen -- Bitcoin steigt über 8.000 Dollar -- thyssenkrupp rutscht in die roten Zahlen -- Allianz, K+S, Merck, innogy, LANXESS im Fokus
Immobilien
14:11 Uhr
Sind deutsche Immobilien weiter interessant?
Sonstiges
13:58 Uhr
Saudischer Energieminister: Drohnenangriff auf Ölpipeline
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
UberA2PHHG
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
thyssenkrupp AG750000
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
SteinhoffA14XB9