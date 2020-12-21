  • Suche
21.12.2020

PROS Delivers Omnichannel Connectivity for Magento Commerce Merchants

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced the release of its Pros Connector for Real-Time Pricing, enabling delivery of real-time, optimized prices to Magento Commerce stores. Now, Magento Commerce merchants can easily connect their Magento Commerce stores to award-winning PROS pricing solutions to power an omnichannel buying experience for their customers, delivering market relevant and personalized pricing across all go to market channels.

B2B companies face two key challenges in pricing  determining the right price and determining that price quickly. Lagging, outdated pricing is the number one reason purchasing professionals switch vendors.1 Pre-eCommerce, back-office systems are not designed to handle the scale of todays digital buyers and relying on these systems for market-relevant, consistent, rational pricing across channels leads to poor customer experiences and eCommerce performance. PROS pricing solutions leverage scalability of the cloud, business user defined rules, and advanced artificial intelligence  backed by more than three decades of AI expertise  to enable businesses to optimize prices, quickly, across any channel, whether it is eCommerce, direct or partner.

"In todays market environment, buyers want fast, personalized, and consistent digital purchasing experiences, and have little patience for merchants that are unable to deliver them, said PROS Solution Strategy Director Valerie Howard. "With PROS real-time pricing, merchants can power a connected, omnichannel buying experience by delivering prices that are consistent, rational and personalized to their customers, winning deals and protecting profitability.

The PROS Connector for Real-Time Pricing for Magento Commerce gives merchants a competitive, real-time pricing advantage by providing:

  • Sub-second price delivery, allowing for retrieval of pre-negotiated and pre-calculated customer-specific prices
  • Real-time price calculation and optimization, allowing for real-time evaluation of best-fit pricing in context of customer profile and market conditions
  • High-performance scalability that maintains fast response times, even in periods of peak demand

Learn more about how PROS powers eCommerce in todays digital era.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 What B2B Buyers Want: A Survey of 1053 Purchasing Professionals. (2019, June). Retrieved November 09, 2020, from https://resources.pros.com/white-papers/what-b2b-buyers-want

17.06.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
