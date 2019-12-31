finanzen.net
29.04.2020 22:15

PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Carlos Dominguez to Board of Directors

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced the appointment of Carlos Dominguez to its board of directors effective April 29, 2020. Dominguez joins the board as an independent director.

A seasoned technology veteran with over 30 years of industry experience, Dominguez is president of Sprinklr, a global, social-media-management company.

Prior to joining Sprinklr, Dominguez spent 22 years at Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) where he served in a variety of executive roles, evangelized Ciscos vision and strategy on behalf of the CEO and solidified the companys strategy and dominance in strategic markets. Before his time at Cisco, Dominguez held management positions at Timeplex, Inc. and New Jersey Bell/Bell Atlanticom.

In addition to PROS, Dominguez serves on the boards of directors of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) and Sprinklr.

"Carlos is an outstanding addition to the Pros board, said PROS Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Bill Russell. "He brings significant depth of experience as an executive and independent director for technology organizations that have charted ambitious growth plans and successfully created greater shareholder value.

"I am honored to have Carlos join our team, particularly during this unprecedented time when all businesses are quickly redefining the future, said PROS President and CEO Andres Reiner. "Today more than ever, businesses need to embrace digital selling much faster and more holistically. Carlos deep expertise, along with his commitment to fostering diversity of thought and opinion, is a welcomed addition to how we successfully accelerate customers transformations to a world now dominated by virtual selling and eCommerce.

"I have admired PROS for its track record of AI innovation and committed leadership team, and I am excited to join their board, said Dominguez. "Our current market realities highlight the criticality of digital transformation at the point in which you meet your customer  in the sales process. PROS is central to that market conversation now more than ever. I look forward to applying my experience and expertise to help the company further accelerate its growth plans while creating long-term customer and shareholder value.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

