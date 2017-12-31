PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

PROS
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the
shift to modern commerce, today announced financial results for the
second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
CEO Andres Reiner stated, "Im really pleased with the velocity that we
are driving in our business. In the first half of the year, we increased
our deal volume by 32%. We are in a great position to continue our
growth trajectory since our solutions sit squarely at the cross section
of two defining business trends of our time: digital transformation and
AI. Our strong momentum and large market opportunity contributed to our
Q2 beat and gives us confidence to improve our growth outlook for the
year.
Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights
Key financial results for the second quarter 2018 are shown
below. Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in
millions, except net loss per share. Unless otherwise noted, all results
are on a reported basis and are compared with the prior-year period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
47.4
|
|
40.4
|
|
17%
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
Subscription Revenue
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
13.4
|
|
64%
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
Subscription and Maintenance Revenue
|
|
|
38.3
|
|
30.6
|
|
25%
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
Profitability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
28.7
|
|
24.3
|
|
18%
|
|
|
30.3
|
|
25.3
|
|
20%
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
(16.7)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
(10.1)
|
|
nm
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
(16.8)
|
|
(19.5)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
(5.2)
|
|
(7.0)
|
|
nm
|
Net Loss Per Share
|
|
|
(0.52)
|
|
(0.62)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
(0.16)
|
|
(0.22)
|
|
nm
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
(9.5)
|
|
nm
|
Cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
(9.1)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
(5.2)
|
|
(10.1)
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The attached tables provide a summary of Pros results for the period,
including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Recent Business Highlights
-
Hosted PROS
Outperform 2018 global customer conference, the premiere
conference for companies powering their digital transformation, where
PROS unveiled plans to extend solution capabilities to fully integrate
with leading eCommerce
platforms, including Salesforce CloudCraze and SAP Hybris.
-
Announced a partnership with SAP
Hybris to integrate PROS shopping and merchandising solutions with
SAPs omnichannel commerce solution to deliver a best-of-breed digital
selling solution to the airline industry.
-
Showcased PROS manufacturing solutions in the Microsoft booth at Hannover
Messe 2018, the worlds leading exhibition for industrial
technology with more than 200,000 professionals in attendance,
representing virtually every aspect of manufacturing.
-
Joined forces with YRC
Freight at the SMC3 Connections Conference to share
best practices related to leveraging predictive analytics in the
logistics industry in a panel titled "Strategic Analytics: Maximizing
Data and Information Value.
-
Awarded twelve prominent speaking positions to share PROS science and
research thought leadership at prestigious conferences, including the 29th
Annual Production and Operations Management Society (POMS)
Conference, the 2018 INFORMS
Revenue Management and Pricing Conference, and the Professional
Pricing Society 29th Annual Spring Pricing Workshops and
Conference.
-
Appointed Michael
Wu, Ph.D., one of the worlds premier authorities, thought leaders
and authors on artificial intelligence, data science and the digital
experience, as Chief Artificial Intelligence Strategist.
Financial Outlook
PROS anticipates the following for the third quarter and full year 2018
based on an estimated 32.8 million and 32.6 million, respectively, basic
weighted average shares outstanding and a 22% non-GAAP estimated tax
rate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 2018 Guidance
|
|
|
v. Q3 2017 at
Mid-Point
|
|
|
Full Year 2018
Guidance
|
|
|
v. Prior Year at
Mid-Point
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
$47.5 to $48.5
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
$192.0 to $194.0
|
|
|
14%
|
Subscription Revenue
|
|
|
$23.0 to $23.5
|
|
|
47%
|
|
|
$91.5 to $92.5
|
|
|
52%
|
ARR
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
$187.0 to $190.0
|
|
|
17%
|
Non-GAAP Loss Per Share
|
|
|
$(0.20) to $(0.18)
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
n/a
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$(7.0) to $(6.0)
|
|
|
$2.7
|
|
|
$(26.0) to $(24.0)
|
|
|
$8.7
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
$(5.0) to $(2.0)
|
|
|
$26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call
In conjunction with this announcement, PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a
conference call on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss
the Companys financial results and business outlook. To access this
call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470. The live
webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the "Investor
Relations section of the Companys website at www.pros.com.
A telephone replay will be available until Thursday, August 9, 2018, at
1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code
13680874. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be
available in the "Investor Relations section of the Companys website
at www.pros.com.
|
|
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
141,867
|
|
|
|
$
|
160,505
|
|
Trade and other receivables, net of allowance of $983 and $760,
respectively
|
|
|
39,349
|
|
|
|
32,484
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
|
3,053
|
|
|
|
3,137
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
5,518
|
|
|
|
5,930
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
189,787
|
|
|
|
202,056
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
14,856
|
|
|
|
14,007
|
|
Long-term deferred costs
|
|
|
10,966
|
|
|
|
3,194
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
|
22,921
|
|
|
|
26,929
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
38,443
|
|
|
|
38,458
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
4,467
|
|
|
|
4,039
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
281,440
|
|
|
|
$
|
288,683
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
4,725
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,976
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
8,828
|
|
|
|
6,733
|
|
Accrued payroll and other employee benefits
|
|
|
12,392
|
|
|
|
16,712
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
89,270
|
|
|
|
75,604
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
115,215
|
|
|
|
102,025
|
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
|
|
14,957
|
|
|
|
19,591
|
|
Convertible debt, net
|
|
|
219,108
|
|
|
|
213,203
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
819
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
350,099
|
|
|
|
335,662
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized;
37,128,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 36,356,760 shares issued, respectively; 32,711,339 and
31,939,175 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
212,481
|
|
|
|
207,924
|
|
Treasury stock, 4,417,585 common shares, at cost
|
|
|
(13,938
|
)
|
|
|
(13,938
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(264,161
|
)
|
|
|
(238,185
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(3,078
|
)
|
|
|
(2,816
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
(68,659
|
)
|
|
|
(46,979
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
281,440
|
|
|
|
$
|
288,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
|
|
$
|
22,038
|
|
|
$
|
13,434
|
|
|
|
$
|
42,988
|
|
|
$
|
25,648
|
|
Maintenance and support
|
|
|
16,225
|
|
|
17,132
|
|
|
|
32,799
|
|
|
35,208
|
|
Total subscription, maintenance and support
|
|
|
38,263
|
|
|
30,566
|
|
|
|
75,787
|
|
|
60,856
|
|
License
|
|
|
695
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
|
3,280
|
|
Services
|
|
|
8,468
|
|
|
8,750
|
|
|
|
17,788
|
|
|
16,399
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
47,426
|
|
|
40,406
|
|
|
|
95,336
|
|
|
80,535
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
|
|
8,491
|
|
|
5,800
|
|
|
|
17,255
|
|
|
11,737
|
|
Maintenance and support
|
|
|
2,953
|
|
|
2,881
|
|
|
|
5,910
|
|
|
6,027
|
|
Total cost of subscription, maintenance and support
|
|
|
11,444
|
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
|
23,165
|
|
|
17,764
|
|
License
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
137
|
|
Services
|
|
|
7,216
|
|
|
7,333
|
|
|
|
14,943
|
|
|
14,794
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
18,724
|
|
|
16,086
|
|
|
|
38,245
|
|
|
32,695
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
28,702
|
|
|
24,320
|
|
|
|
57,091
|
|
|
47,840
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
|
18,590
|
|
|
17,172
|
|
|
|
36,158
|
|
|
33,645
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
10,145
|
|
|
9,782
|
|
|
|
20,834
|
|
|
20,190
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
12,960
|
|
|
14,076
|
|
|
|
27,744
|
|
|
28,383
|
|
Acquisition-related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(12,993
|
)
|
|
(16,710
|
)
|
|
|
(27,740
|
)
|
|
(34,378
|
)
|
Convertible debt interest and amortization
|
|
|
(4,226
|
)
|
|
(2,590
|
)
|
|
|
(8,405
|
)
|
|
(4,984
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Loss before income tax (benefit) provision
|
|
|
(16,975
|
)
|
|
(19,364
|
)
|
|
|
(35,699
|
)
|
|
(39,394
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
326
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(16,844
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,513
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(35,700
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,720
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.52
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.62
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.27
|
)
|
Weighted average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
32,651
|
|
|
31,615
|
|
|
|
32,514
|
|
|
31,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(16,844
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,513
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(35,700
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,720
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,256
|
|
|
1,972
|
|
|
|
6,620
|
|
|
4,005
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
|
2,988
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
|
|
5,929
|
|
|
3,510
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
5,462
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
|
|
11,398
|
|
|
12,094
|
|
Deferred income tax, net
|
|
|
(252
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(252
|
)
|
|
33
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts and unbilled receivables
|
|
|
(10,556
|
)
|
|
(406
|
)
|
|
|
(7,102
|
)
|
|
137
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
|
(880
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(642
|
)
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
1,513
|
|
|
(315
|
)
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
(981
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
(793
|
)
|
|
|
1,729
|
|
|
2,838
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
287
|
|
Accrued payroll and other employee benefits
|
|
|
3,854
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
|
|
(4,327
|
)
|
|
(8,601
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
11,733
|
|
|
5,089
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(3,578
|
)
|
|
(9,116
|
)
|
|
|
(8,310
|
)
|
|
(21,309
|
)
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(409
|
)
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
(1,187
|
)
|
|
(695
|
)
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
|
|
(1,168
|
)
|
|
(736
|
)
|
|
|
(2,484
|
)
|
|
(1,308
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,983
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
|
(1,577
|
)
|
|
(947
|
)
|
|
|
(3,671
|
)
|
|
7,980
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise of stock options
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
3,078
|
|
|
|
1,201
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
Proceeds from employee stock plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
776
|
|
Tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock awards
|
|
|
(1,713
|
)
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
(8,968
|
)
|
|
(5,754
|
)
|
Payments of notes payable
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
(155
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs related to Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(125
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
93,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93,500
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(1,384
|
)
|
|
96,384
|
|
|
|
(6,988
|
)
|
|
93,518
|
|
Effect of foreign currency rates on cash
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
(259
|
)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(6,279
|
)
|
|
86,101
|
|
|
|
(18,638
|
)
|
|
79,930
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
148,146
|
|
|
111,868
|
|
|
|
160,505
|
|
|
118,039
|
|
End of period
|
|
|
$
|
141,867
|
|
|
$
|
197,969
|
|
|
|
$
|
141,867
|
|
|
$
|
197,969
|
|
|
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the
management of the Company because we believe that this information
provides a
more consistent and complete understanding of the
underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the
uniqueness of these charges.
|
See breakdown of the reconciling line items on page 9.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Quarter
over
Quarter
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Year over
Year
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% change
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
28,702
|
|
|
$
|
24,320
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
$
|
57,091
|
|
|
$
|
47,840
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
1,181
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
|
2,422
|
|
|
962
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
|
|
880
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
30,281
|
|
|
$
|
25,320
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
$
|
60,393
|
|
|
$
|
49,892
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
63.8
|
%
|
|
62.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
63.3
|
%
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP loss from operations
|
|
|
$
|
(12,993
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,710
|
)
|
|
(22
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(27,740
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,378
|
)
|
|
(19
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
1,897
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
|
|
3,912
|
|
|
1,349
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
5,462
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
|
|
|
11,398
|
|
|
12,094
|
|
|
|
Total Non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
7,359
|
|
|
6,612
|
|
|
|
|
15,405
|
|
|
13,443
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP loss from operations
|
|
|
$
|
(5,634
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,098
|
)
|
|
(44
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(12,335
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,935
|
)
|
|
(41
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP loss from operations % of total revenue
|
|
|
(11.9
|
)%
|
|
(25.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
(12.9
|
)%
|
|
(26.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(16,844
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,513
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(35,700
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39,720
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-GAAP adjustments affecting loss from operations
|
|
|
7,359
|
|
|
6,612
|
|
|
|
|
15,405
|
|
|
13,443
|
|
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
|
1,818
|
|
|
|
|
5,905
|
|
|
3,493
|
|
|
|
Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
4,084
|
|
|
|
|
3,167
|
|
|
8,410
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(5,179
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,999
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(11,223
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,374
|
)
|
|
(22
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted loss per share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.46
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing non-GAAP loss per share
|
|
|
32,651
|
|
|
31,615
|
|
|
|
|
32,514
|
|
|
31,357
|
|
|
|
|
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Increase (Decrease) in GAAP Amounts Reported
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cost of Subscription Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
2,050
|
|
|
630
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
129
|
Total cost of subscription items
|
|
|
$
|
1,032
|
|
|
$
|
368
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,138
|
|
|
$
|
759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Maintenance Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
312
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
173
|
Total cost of maintenance items
|
|
|
$
|
226
|
|
|
$
|
242
|
|
|
|
$
|
481
|
|
|
$
|
485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of License Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
20
|
Total cost of license items
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Services Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
788
|
Total cost of services items
|
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
|
$
|
380
|
|
|
|
$
|
660
|
|
|
$
|
788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and Marketing Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
387
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
1,284
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
|
2,404
|
Total sales and marketing items
|
|
|
$
|
2,000
|
|
|
$
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,058
|
|
|
$
|
2,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and Administrative Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
2,688
|
|
|
2,880
|
|
|
|
5,567
|
|
|
5,682
|
Total general and administrative items
|
|
|
$
|
2,688
|
|
|
$
|
2,880
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,567
|
|
|
$
|
5,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and Development Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
|
2,383
|
|
|
2,918
|
Total research and development items
|
|
|
$
|
1,092
|
|
|
$
|
1,406
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,383
|
|
|
$
|
2,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial
Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Loss from Operations
|
|
|
$
|
(12,993
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,710
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(27,740
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,378
|
)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
1,897
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
|
3,912
|
|
|
1,349
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
5,462
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
|
|
11,398
|
|
|
12,094
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
|
|
2,708
|
|
|
2,656
|
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
|
|
(1,168
|
)
|
|
(736
|
)
|
|
|
(2,484
|
)
|
|
(1,308
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
(5,443
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,542
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(12,111
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,587
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
(3,578
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,116
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,310
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,309
|
)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(409
|
)
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
(1,187
|
)
|
|
(695
|
)
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
|
|
(1,168
|
)
|
|
(736
|
)
|
|
|
(2,484
|
)
|
|
(1,308
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
$
|
(5,155
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,063
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(11,981
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23,312
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance
|
|
|
Q3 2018 Guidance
|
|
|
Full Year 2018 Guidance
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Loss from Operations
|
|
|
$
|
(14,600
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,600
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(56,300
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,300
|
)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
22,100
|
|
|
22,100
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
5,300
|
|
|
5,300
|
|
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|
|
|
(1,100
|
)
|
|
(1,100
|
)
|
|
|
(4,600
|
)
|
|
(4,600
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
(7,000
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,000
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(26,000
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24,000
|
)
