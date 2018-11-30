finanzen.net
LIVE ab 18 Uhr: Korrektur oder neue Kaufchance beim DAX? Außerdem: 5 Top-Aktien fürs 2. Halbjahr   Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!
05.06.2019 14:05
Bewerten
(0)

PROS Launches Sales Agreement Management to Streamline Selling in Digital Era

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced Pros Smart CPQ now with support for sales agreement workflows, enabling sales teams to manage the sales agreement lifecycle and quickly create, amend, and extend existing agreements with customers to accelerate the sales process across every channel  direct, partner, and eCommerce. With this update to PROS Smart CPQ, B2B organizations now have a comprehensive quoting platform that improves responsiveness to customer or prospect requests, speeds analysis and delivery of quotes regardless of complexity, and nurtures long-term customer retention through streamlined agreement management.

By 2023, industry analyst firm Forrester Research forecasts US B2B sales to equal some $11 trillion dollars worth of transactions1  the majority of which are based on contractual sales agreements, often created and managed through manual, error-prone processes spanning multiple systems. As a result, sales reps often struggle to create, negotiate and make necessary modifications to these agreements, especially across multiple channels, which impacts responsiveness to a buyer and hinders deals from progressing to close.

PROS Smart CPQ with support for sales agreements empowers companies to:

  • Accelerate responsiveness to RFPs and bids: Response support for bids/RFPs with up to 100,000 line items with ease. Support for multi-level quotes with multiple currencies in the same proposal. Automated workflows for the creation, negotiation, and management of sales agreement, including recalculation of renewal prices over the term of the agreement.
  • Collaborate with internal selling and pricing stakeholders: Internal workflow to support multi-team collaboration and deal analysis as a result of pricing recommendations to meet business guidelines; support of mass price changes of products within agreement parameters.
  • Analyze revenue and profitability performance of every deal: Real-time analysis of the changes being made on a renewal/amendment agreement to meet both business and customer requirements.
  • Integrate omnichannel commerce: Negotiated sales agreement prices delivered consistently across traditional channels and eCommerce, enabling customers to engage how, when, and where they want in the buying process.

"Recurring customers are the lifeblood of a successful B2B company, and factoring management of the sales agreement lifecycle into a companys digital selling model across every channel is a must, said Loretta Faluade, solution strategy director at PROS. "In an era where speed, transparency and ability to quickly deliver are defining customer relationships, sales teams that leverage digital selling solutions will foster the best experiences, and ultimately master customer retention over the long term.

Additional upgrades to PROS Smart CPQ include a high-performance quoting engine that provides the speed and scalability required to create and deliver large, complex quotes with up to 100,000 line items. Leveraging an intuitive and flexible user interface and guided quoting process, sales reps move through the quoting process quickly and easily. New analytics accelerate the analysis of every deal to meet margin demands without sacrificing value to the customer.

1 Forrester Research, "US B2B eCommerce Will Hit $1.8 Trillion By 2023 Landscape: The B2B eCommerce Playbook, by Allen Bonde and John Bruno, January 28, 2019.

Availability

PROS Smart CPQ with support for sales agreements is available today. For more information, visit: www.pros.com/smartcpq.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pros News
RSS Feed
Pros zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.01.2016Pros HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.01.2016Pros HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2015Pros Market PerformNorthland Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pros Holdings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pros News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Pros News
Anzeige

Inside

Nasdaq: Mittelfristiger Aufwärtstrend sollte zurückerobert werden
Aussicht auf niedrigere Zinsen lässt Gold weiter steigen
EuroStoxx 50  Starker Konter der Bullen
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Potential
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 an Hürde Nummer 2 angekommen
Erfahrungsberichte der Scalable Capital Kunden
ING Markets: DAX überkauft!
So funktionieren Hebelzertifikate - einfach erklärt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pros-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Pros Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur der Apple-Effekt kaschiert noch Trumps Scheitern
Ist die australische Notenbank ein globaler Trendsetter?
Jetzt droht der Finanzwelt ein Zinswettlauf nach unten
So kompliziert wird Online-Banking ab September
So kommen Sie an eine Zusatzrente aus dem Ausland

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie nach scharfer Korrektur: Wie es jetzt weitergeht, was Anleger wissen müssen
Was tun mit 30.000 Euro? Wie Sie das Geld richtig anlegen
DAX im Aufwind: Zinssenkungsfantasie - Italien im Blick - BASF-Aktie und Covestro steigen
DAX gewinnt dank Zinsfantasien kräftig - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen
DAX: Mehr als 12.000 Punkte erstmal nicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX um 12.000 Punkte-Marke -- EVOTEC erweitert Partnerschaft mit Celgene -- Salesforce rechnet mit mehr Gewinn -- SAP, Deutsche Bank, Varta, Netflix im Fokus

VW investiert Milliarden und beschließt zusätzlichen Jobabbau. Infineon stellt internationales Forschungsprojekt vor. Weltbank senkt globale Wachstumsprognose. BMW verbündet sich mit Jaguar Land Rover bei Elektroantrieben. EU-Kommission empfiehlt Defizit-Verfahren gegen Italien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Mai 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 22 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:37 Uhr
DAX um 12.000 Punkte-Marke -- EVOTEC erweitert Partnerschaft mit Celgene -- Salesforce rechnet mit mehr Gewinn -- SAP, Deutsche Bank, Varta, Netflix im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:12 Uhr
EVOTEC erweitert Partnerschaft mit Celgene - EVOTEC-Aktie gewinnt
Aktie im Fokus
14:15 Uhr
DIC Asset übernimmt German Estate Group - DIC-Asset-Aktie klettert kräftig
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
GAZPROM903276