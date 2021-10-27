  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Mögen Sie uns? Unseren Service, unsere Produkte, unser Pricing? Dann freuen wir uns über Ihr Lob und Ihre Wahl von BNP Paribas zu Ihrem Lieblings-Emittenten +++-w-
27.10.2021 18:17

PROS Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites.

PROS believes its Leader positioning is a result of the companys clear product vision for the Pros Platform as well as deep and broad CPQ capabilities that are proven at enterprise scale, making it the most strategic vendor in the market today. PROS Smart Configure Price Quote has an intuitive end-user interface and features a comprehensive product catalog, market-leading pricing, and superior AI-guided selling capabilities.

"We view this Leader position as a phenomenal accomplishment and a direct result of the passion PROS has for delivering the most innovative solutions to our customers and the market, said PROS President and Chief Executive Officer Andres Reiner. "I could not be prouder of our teams and the CPQ development we are driving so that every business can adopt and execute true omnichannel sales experiences that meet customers expectations every time, all the time in every channel.

Gartner states that "[c]onfigure, price and quote application suites enable sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and capture of orders. These applications ensure sales organizations can sell complex products or services quickly and consistently, regardless of channel, and in highly personalized ways to meet customer expectations. Gartner further indicates that, "[i]n 2020, the CPQ application market grew by 14.1% to an estimated $1.44 billion, as part of the accelerated adoption of B2B digital commerce solutions.

PROS Smart Configure Price Quote is part of the PROS Platform and enables organizations to constantly adapt to volatile market conditions, with proven AI-based capabilities for deep demand forecasting, cost modeling, dynamic pricing and more to continuously feed daily decision-making and longer-term business strategy. The PROS Platform helps eliminate barriers between stakeholders in the selling process to collaborate on a customer offer and drive it to a close while accelerating pricing and selling efficiencies to fuel profitable revenue growth.

"We believe this Gartner Magic Quadrant further validates our CPQ strategy and execution, including our keen and consistent focus on customer and market requirements, said Greg Davoll, VP, Product Management at PROS. "We remain committed to delivering AI-driven sales automation as a key element of the PROS Platform so that our customers can further simplify and accelerate their business-critical omnichannel initiatives, regardless of market dynamics.

To access a complimentary copy of the October 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis, Dayna Ford, 21 October 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of todays B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Pros gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
05.08.21
Pros stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.08.21
Ausblick: Pros stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Pros-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
19.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Pros veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.05.21
Pros zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.05.21
Ausblick: Pros verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Pros stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.02.21
Pros verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pros News
RSS Feed
Pros zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.06.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.06.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
07.08.2015Pros Market PerformNorthland Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pros Holdings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Es gibt es viele mittelständische Firmen, die mit stabilem Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum glänzen. Trading-Profi Simon Betschinger stellt Ihnen als Anleger im Online-Seminar heute um 19 Uhr spannende deutsche Nebenwerte vor, mit denen Sie an der Börse profitieren können.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pros News

12.10.21PROS Holdings. Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release. Conference Call. and Webcast
27.09.21PROS Named a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications
18.10.21Erste Schätzungen: Pros gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
26.10.21PROS Outperform 2021 Agenda and Keynotes Showcase Path to Digital Selling Excellence
Weitere Pros News
Werbung

Trading-News

Dividendenstrategie 2022  Diese Branchen und Indizes sind einen Blick wert!
DZ BANK - Brent nimmt 90-US-Dollar-Marke ins Visier!
Vontobel: Metaverse - der Sprung in die virtuelle Welt?
VW macht Hoffnung trotz Absatzkrise
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Energiemarkt unter Druck
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Wohlstand für alle
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Pros-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Pros Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wohlstandsverlust im Alter? So viel Rente bekommen Sie wirklich
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningsbikes für Zuhause
Welche Akkustaubsauger können mit dem Platzhirsch mithalten?

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächstes Ziel ist 150 Punkte höher
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie bricht nach guten Zahlen ein: Warum der Titel aber attraktiv bleibt
DAX nimmt Kurs auf Rekordhoch - Bilanzen stimmen optimistisch
DAX im Minus: Inflationssorgen haben Börsen wieder im Griff
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Microsoft, Alphabet und BASF

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- Deutsche Bank steigert Quartalsgewinn -- BASF hebt Jahresziele erneut an -- Spekulation um Ionos-IPO -- Alphabet, Microsoft im Fokus

EU-Kommission will Übernahme von ARM durch NVIDIA genauer prüfen. Spotify zieht neue Abonnenten an. 'Dreamliner'-Probleme brocken Boeing Quartalsverlust ein. Chip-Krise lässt Gewinn von General Motors einbrechen. Coca-Cola wächst kräftig. AMD-Aktie stärker: Wachstumssprung in Zeiten der Chip-Knappheit. US-Expertengremium spricht sich für BioNTech-Impfung für Kinder aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie eine verpflichtende Corona-Impfung gutheißen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen