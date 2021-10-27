PROS Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites.

PROS believes its Leader positioning is a result of the companys clear product vision for the Pros Platform as well as deep and broad CPQ capabilities that are proven at enterprise scale, making it the most strategic vendor in the market today. PROS Smart Configure Price Quote has an intuitive end-user interface and features a comprehensive product catalog, market-leading pricing, and superior AI-guided selling capabilities.

"We view this Leader position as a phenomenal accomplishment and a direct result of the passion PROS has for delivering the most innovative solutions to our customers and the market, said PROS President and Chief Executive Officer Andres Reiner. "I could not be prouder of our teams and the CPQ development we are driving so that every business can adopt and execute true omnichannel sales experiences that meet customers expectations every time, all the time in every channel.

Gartner states that "[c]onfigure, price and quote application suites enable sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and capture of orders. These applications ensure sales organizations can sell complex products or services quickly and consistently, regardless of channel, and in highly personalized ways to meet customer expectations. Gartner further indicates that, "[i]n 2020, the CPQ application market grew by 14.1% to an estimated $1.44 billion, as part of the accelerated adoption of B2B digital commerce solutions.

PROS Smart Configure Price Quote is part of the PROS Platform and enables organizations to constantly adapt to volatile market conditions, with proven AI-based capabilities for deep demand forecasting, cost modeling, dynamic pricing and more to continuously feed daily decision-making and longer-term business strategy. The PROS Platform helps eliminate barriers between stakeholders in the selling process to collaborate on a customer offer and drive it to a close while accelerating pricing and selling efficiencies to fuel profitable revenue growth.

"We believe this Gartner Magic Quadrant further validates our CPQ strategy and execution, including our keen and consistent focus on customer and market requirements, said Greg Davoll, VP, Product Management at PROS. "We remain committed to delivering AI-driven sales automation as a key element of the PROS Platform so that our customers can further simplify and accelerate their business-critical omnichannel initiatives, regardless of market dynamics.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of todays B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

