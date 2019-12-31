PROS Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Configure, Price, Quote

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) in Q1 2020. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

Leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, Pros Smart CPQ accelerates the sales process and provides a powerful, intuitive tool for sales reps enabling them to respond to customer quotes within minutes. With Smart CPQ, sales reps can find and tailor product recommendations, customize configurations, manage approvals, price just right and generate professional proposals to help land and win the sale on the first quote.

"The speed of sales responsiveness has become more critical than ever, and businesses understand that delivering the experience that their buyers are looking for begins with responding fast to customer requests, said PROS Solution Strategy Director Loretta Faluade. "PROS Smart CPQ provides organizations looking to increase their responsiveness with a tool that automates the quoting process for all types of selling models while delivering AI insights that enable sales people to personalize each interaction with targeted product and pricing offers. We continue to be honored that Constellation Research includes PROS in their shortlist for Configure, Price, Quote solutions.

"Customers often face excessive marketing hype during vendor selection. The Constellation ShortList portfolio identifies the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price, said R "Ray Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Combined with a time bound, accelerated vendor selection engagement, we have guided clients in successful selections and contract negotiations of disruptive technologies. The vendors on this list represent the best of the best.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information, visit www.pros.com

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005536/en/