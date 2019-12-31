PROS Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Price Optimization

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for Price Optimization in Q1 2020. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

Leveraging artificial intelligence and high-performance calculation power, the Pros pricing platform enables businesses to optimize pricing for the real-time conditions of each unique buying interaction, delivering harmonized prices that are designed to drive overall sales and margin growth.

"As more and more buyers move their purchases to digital channels, they will increasingly expect to receive real-time pricing and personalized offers from those channels, just as their salespeople provide for them through direct channels today, said PROS Solution Strategy Director Valerie Howard. "Leveraging artificial intelligence, the PROS Commerce Platform uniquely provides the capabilities to harmonize pricing and offers across channels in context of a buyers willingness to pay, purchase history, and the real-time dynamic market conditions.

"Customers often face excessive marketing hype during vendor selection. The Constellation ShortList portfolio identifies the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price, said R "Ray Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Combined with a time bound, accelerated vendor selection engagement, we have guided clients in successful selections and contract negotiations of disruptive technologies. The vendors on this list represent the best of the best.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information, visit www.pros.com

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005544/en/