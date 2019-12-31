PROS Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in SalesTech with 2020 AI Breakthrough Award

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Sales award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Built on an AI-platform, Pros solutions effectively leverage AI to drive business value through outcomes like more personalized and profitable pricing and product offers, leading to more sales and customer satisfaction. The comprehensive suite of PROS selling solutions provide tools that automate sales tasks such as lead generation, quoting and pricing.

"Digital transformation is driving a massive shift in how businesses engage customers, sell products and services, and create a better buyer experiences, and AI is perhaps the most promising new technology in this shift, said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "As AI becomes a central pillar of the sales and customer experience, PROS innovative investment in AI is at the forefront in this area, already driving impressive results and value to their customers. We extend our congratulations to the team at PROS and are thrilled to present to them our Best AI-based Solution for Sales award for 2020.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This years program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

PROS aligns to customers needs in three critical areas: AI-powered capabilities to support digital transformation and transition to digital selling models, better capacity to consume PROS services through a services architecture delivered through the cloud and the enhanced ability to deliver business insight through AI and Data Science  including the ability to allow a customer to implement their own machine learning models within PROS framework.

"PROS AI-powered technology helps our customers overcome selling challenges, said Loretta Faluade, Solutions Strategy Director at PROS. "With an AI-based approach that helps automate processes within the sales cycle, PROS is empowering businesses to effectively learn from customer behaviors and better understand their needs and preferences, ultimately leading to a significantly improved customer experience. We are proud to receive this 2020 AI Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovative use of AI as we power commerce in the new digital economy.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

