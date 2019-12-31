finanzen.net
+++ Heute 300. BNP Paribas-Sendung "Born Akademie". Seien Sie beim Jubiläum dabei und erfahren was die Charts gerade verraten +++
26.08.2020 19:00

PROS Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in SalesTech with 2020 AI Breakthrough Award

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Sales award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Built on an AI-platform, Pros solutions effectively leverage AI to drive business value through outcomes like more personalized and profitable pricing and product offers, leading to more sales and customer satisfaction. The comprehensive suite of PROS selling solutions provide tools that automate sales tasks such as lead generation, quoting and pricing.

"Digital transformation is driving a massive shift in how businesses engage customers, sell products and services, and create a better buyer experiences, and AI is perhaps the most promising new technology in this shift, said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "As AI becomes a central pillar of the sales and customer experience, PROS innovative investment in AI is at the forefront in this area, already driving impressive results and value to their customers. We extend our congratulations to the team at PROS and are thrilled to present to them our Best AI-based Solution for Sales award for 2020.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This years program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

PROS aligns to customers needs in three critical areas: AI-powered capabilities to support digital transformation and transition to digital selling models, better capacity to consume PROS services through a services architecture delivered through the cloud and the enhanced ability to deliver business insight through AI and Data Science  including the ability to allow a customer to implement their own machine learning models within PROS framework.

"PROS AI-powered technology helps our customers overcome selling challenges, said Loretta Faluade, Solutions Strategy Director at PROS. "With an AI-based approach that helps automate processes within the sales cycle, PROS is empowering businesses to effectively learn from customer behaviors and better understand their needs and preferences, ultimately leading to a significantly improved customer experience. We are proud to receive this 2020 AI Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovative use of AI as we power commerce in the new digital economy.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Nachrichten zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.08.20
Pros hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
So stuften die Analysten die Pros-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
29.07.20
Ausblick: Pros mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Pros-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juni vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Pros-Aktie: Was Analysten von Pros erwarten (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
Pros stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
Ausblick: Pros gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Pros informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pros News
RSS Feed
Pros zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.06.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.06.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
26.04.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.02.2019Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
07.08.2015Pros Market PerformNorthland Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pros Holdings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pros News

29.07.20Ausblick: Pros mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
31.07.20So stuften die Analysten die Pros-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
01.08.20Pros hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
Weitere Pros News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt investieren und nur noch bis Ende August Prämie sichern
RWE-Umbau schreitet erfolgreich voran
Börsenspiel Trader 2020  Jetzt mitmachen und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kann Rally ausdehnen
Vontobel: Video: Apple - Durch den Aktien-Split zum Allzeithoch  wie geht es weiter?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Corona Performance im Vergleich
Cash is King? Von wegen.
Der wahre Wert des Goldes
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Pros-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Pros Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Chili-con-Carne-Index verspricht das Ende der Corona-Inflation
Der Fluch des Dax  Was hinter der merkwürdigen Schwäche der Neulinge steckt
Bescheiden oder verschwenderisch  So viel Platz verbrauchen Sie zum Leben
Die Ruhe nach dem Lockdown verharmlost den drohenden Wohlstandsknick
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Bestes Mini-Signal seit Wochen
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
Newsticker Corona: Sachsen gegen einheitliche Regelung bei Familienfeiern
DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen tasten sich im Bann der Fed weiter voran
DAX im Plus: Europas Anleger setzen auf Konjunkturbelebung nach Corona

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- Salesforce überzeugt in Q2 auf ganzer Linie -- Aroundtown wagt eine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr -- ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus

US-Abgeordnete fordern Trumps Finanzunterlagen von der Deutschen Bank. Lufthansa kündigt 80 Verträge zur Altersteilzeit - Verdi empört. Evonik kauft Katalysator-Spezialisten für mehrere hundert Millionen Dollar. Bijou Brigitte in Corona-Krise mit roten Zahlen. BMW-Aktie gesucht: Mainfirst lobt BMW-Aktien als defensives Schnäppchen. NORMA Group bekommt neuen Aufsichtsratschef. Infineon-Aktien steuern Hoch seit 2018 an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/34: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:13 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- Salesforce überzeugt in Q2 auf ganzer Linie -- Aroundtown wagt eine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr -- ENCAVIS, SAP, Shell, LEONI im Fokus
Webinare
19:00 Uhr
Trading-Webinar: E-Sports und Video Gaming - wie Sie als Anleger an einem der mächtigsten Megatrends teilhaben können!
Aktie im Fokus
18:59 Uhr
Portfolio-Managerin: Unrealistische Hoffnungen am Aktienmarkt auf eine Erholung der Wirtschaft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
CureVacA2P71U
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NIOA2N4PB
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212