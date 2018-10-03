finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
03.10.2018 00:18
Bewerten
(0)

PROS to Highlight Airline eCommerce and Offer Optimization Opportunities at T2RLs PSS Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Pros Principal Surain Adyanthaya will speak at T2RLs New Architectures in Airline Passenger Systems Conference. The fifth annual event, scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in London, will gather business leaders and experts from across the airline industry to explore the opportunities and challenges of delivering on the promise of incremental revenue and business agility in the digital world.

Adyanthaya will join a panel on Oct. 3 at 11:20 A.M. titled "Priced Availability, Offer Management and the PSS. The panel will discuss the different perspectives on priced availability and the pace of innovation in enabling more complex products and services.

"Driven by the need to respond to shopping requests accurately and cost effectively, airlines have been moving away from inflexible, legacy mainframe-based shopping solutions to modern, AI-based alternatives, making a monumental shift in how they engage with customers, said Adyanthaya. "The buyers behavior has changed. Customers now review dozens of sites before booking a reservation and they expect a sophisticated on-line retailing experience. Through digital transformation initiatives and implementation of new AI-powered technologies, airlines are increasingly able to provide real-time dynamic offers and pricing that better reflect a customers willingness-to-pay.

At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with PROS to learn about its latest developments in Offer Optimization, including eCommerce and Revenue Management solutions that put personalization and control in the hands of the airline. PROS serves airlines around the world, including 18 of the top 20 on the newest SKYTRAX World Airline Awards. For more information on PROS airline solutions, click here.

To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.07.18
Ausblick: Pros verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.04.18
Ausblick: Pros stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
04.02.18
Ausblick: Pros stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
25.10.17
Ausblick: Pros informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pros News
RSS Feed
Pros zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pros Holdings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.01.2016Pros HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2015Pros Market PerformNorthland Capital
29.06.2015Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
11.12.2017Pros Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
23.02.2017Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.01.2016Pros HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.06.2015Pros BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.05.2015Pros OutperformNorthland Capital
07.08.2015Pros Market PerformNorthland Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pros Holdings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pros News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Pros News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Der einfachste Weg führt nach oben
DZ BANK - SAP: Ausblick erhöht / SAP wächst weiter
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Express Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Airbus - Der lachende Dritte?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Zweite Abwärtswelle im S&P 500 im Anmarsch?
HSBC: Apple - Ein echter Dauerbrenner
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pros-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Pros Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen Einstellungen senken Sie ihre Heizkosten sofort
Undurchlässiger Dax spricht nicht für die Zukunftsfähigkeit Deutschlands
Den Deutschen steht ein teurer Winter bevor
Anmeldung zum Geld-Check
So machen Sie mehr aus Ihrem Geld

News von

Goldpreis: Unter den Profis wird die Stimmung immer schlechter
Europas Börsen unter Druck - Italien belastet - Autobauer gefragt
Siemens-Aktie: Weitere Kursverluste voraus - So setzen Anleger den Hebel an
Metro-Aktie: Konzern stellt Real zum Verkauf - Was Anleger tun sollten
Dax-Chartanalyse: Kommt da die nächste Kaufwelle?

News von

Das sagen Experten zu Elon Musks Einigung mit der US-Börsenaufsicht
Ein 29-Jähriger hat nach Uni-Abbruch Investments von Peter Thiel ergattert und 480 Millionen Dollar für sein Startup gesammelt
Die Rivalität zwischen Puma und adidas spaltet ihre Gründungsstadt seit 70 Jahren
Oprah Winfrey ist 3 Milliarden Dollar wert - dafür gibt sie ihr Geld aus
Ikea steigt in eine hart umkämpfte Milliarden-Branche ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter in den Feiertag -- Dow markiert Rekord -- Auto-Aktien dank Diesel-Einigung mit Gewinnen -- VW trennt sich von Stadler -- GERRY WEBER tauscht Chef aus -- Tesla, Tilray im Fokus

Spanischer Ölkonzern Cepsa kehrt an Madrider Börse zurück. Produktion des Tesla Model 3 nimmt Fahrt auf. BMW macht bei Diesel-Hardware-Nachrüstung nicht mit. Amazon setzt Mindestlohn für US-Mitarbeiter auf 15 Dollar hoch. Pepsi erwartet mehr Wachstum. Fed überdenkt offenbar Definition von "Großbank". Nordex-Aktien sacken auf Tief seit April.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.10.18
DAX geht leichter in den Feiertag -- Dow markiert Rekord -- Auto-Aktien dank Diesel-Einigung mit Gewinnen -- VW trennt sich von Stadler -- GERRY WEBER tauscht Chef aus -- Tesla, Tilray im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Bauboom: Stabiles Depot mit diesen Bau-Aktien
Aktie im Fokus
02.10.18
Der Börsenmonat mit der wohl stärksten Volatilität hat begonnen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Baumot Group AGA2G8Y8
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
GAZPROM903276